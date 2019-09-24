NFL Week 4 picks, odds: Browns pull off stunner in Baltimore, Eagles' downward spiral continues

The sky is falling in Philadelphia.

It's really not, but that's how some Eagles fans are feeling after the team's 1-2 start to the 2019 regular season. Every season, a Super Bowl contender starts slow before either finding its footing or sinking deeper into irrelevance. The Eagles, less than two years removed from hosting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, are one of this season's early favorites that is trying to get back on track after a slow start to the the season.

Philadelphia's Thursday night showdown in Green Bay is where we begin our Week 4 predictions.

Philadelphia (1-2) at Green Bay (3-0)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Packers -4.5

While the Eagles will bring their top-10 scoring offense to Green Bay, the Packers will bring their third-ranked scoring defense. This game will come down to whether or not Aaron Rodgers and the rest of Green Bay's offense can take advantage of Philadelphia's 24th ranked scoring defense.

In a word, yes.

Prediction: Packers 19, Eagles 16

Carolina at Houston

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Texans -5

Houston, fresh off of an impressive win in Los Angeles against the Chargers, suffers a letdown at home against a Panthers team that is coming off their best win in a year. Kyle Allen, who will make his second consecutive start in relief of Cam Newton, fired four touchdown passes in Carolina's Week 3 win over Arizona.

Prediction: Panthers 23, Titans 20

Cleveland at Baltimore

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -7

Ready for an upset? After two close games, Baltimore falls at home in another close game against a Cleveland team that is desperate for a win. The Browns, unlike most teams, have already faced Lamar Jackson, as Cleveland nearly upset Jackson and the Ravens in Week 17 of the 2018 season. While Jackson is a vastly better player than the one Cleveland faced then, the Browns' familiarity with him should help them put together an upset win in Baltimore.

Prediction: Browns, 24-20

Washington (0-3) at N.Y. Giants (1-2)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Giants -3

Daniel Jones, a week after winning his first NFL start, wins his first career start at home while getting the Giants to .500. New York wins despite the loss of running back Saquon Barkley, who is expected to miss 4-8 weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Prediction: Giants, 30-21

L.A. Chargers at Miami

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -16.5

The Chargers, a week after suffering an upset loss at home to the Houston Texans, will take their frustrations out on a Dolphins team that is not playing to win.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Dolphins 13

Oakland at Indianapolis

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -7

After an inspiring Week 1 win, the Raiders have suffered consecutive double-digit losses. Oakland won't get a reprieve on Sunday, as the Colts will win their third consecutive game while staying ahead of the field in the AFC South division race. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett should have a big game against Oakland's 23rd ranked pass defense.

Prediction: Colts 28, Raiders 17

Kansas City (3-0) at Detroit (2-0-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

The Chiefs, a week after outlasting the Ravens at home, will win another close game in Detroit while remaining undefeated. The 2-1-0 Lions, who are unbeaten themselves and face another undefeated team this late in a season for the first time since 1962, should keep this game competitive throughout.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Lions 21

New England (3-0) at Buffalo (3-0)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -7

In a game between two undefeated teams, New England edges the Bills in a matchup featuring two of the NFL's best scoring defenses. The Patriots will have to stop a Bills rushing attack that went for 175 yards and two scores in Buffalo's Week 3 win over Cincinnati.

Prediction: Patriots 22, Bills 17

Tennessee at Atlanta

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -4

Atlanta not only lost to Indianapolis last Sunday, they also lost starting strong safety Keanu Neal for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. But despite losing Neal, Atlanta should be able to take care of business against a Titans team that has lost two straight games.

Prediction: Falcons 28, Titans 21

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Rams -9.5

Los Angeles has avoided the dreaded Super Bowl runner-up hangover, starting the 2019 season with three straight wins that includes Sunday night's 20-13 win in Cleveland. They'll get to 4-0 after defeating a Buccaneers team that is coming off a massive letdown at home to the Giants.

Prediction: Rams 30, Buccaneers 23

Seattle at Arizona

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5

Despite 406 yards passing from Russell Wilson, the Seahawks' lost to a Drew Brees-less Saints team last Sunday in New Orleans. Seattle gets back on track against an Arizona team that mustered just 248 total yards in last week's loss to Carolina.

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20

Minnesota at Chicago

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Bears -3

In a classic NFC North showdown, the Bears carry their momentum from Monday night's win in Washington. While Minnesota looked dominant in its Week 3 win over Oakland, it will fall to 0-2 on the road against divisional opponents after Sunday.

Prediction: Bears 20, Vikings 16

Jacksonville at Denver

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -3

Gardner Minshew has taken the NFL by storm after leading Jacksonville to a Week 3 win over Tennessee. Minshew's run will temporarily come to an end on Sunday, as Denver's sixth-ranked pass defense does just enough to led the Broncos to their first win of the season.

Prediction: Broncos 17, Jaguars 16

Dallas at New Orleans

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

While the Cowboys should win, New Orleans is a tough place to do so, especially in prime time. Let's go with the Saints, fresh off of their six-point win in Seattle, handing Dallas its first loss.

Prediction: Saints 27, Cowboys 24

Cincinnati (0-3) at Pittsburgh (0-3)

Monday, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Steelers -4

In a battle between two winless teams, the Steelers, who fell last Sunday to San Francisco despite forcing five turnovers, finally get a win in Mason Rudolph's first start at Heinz Field. Expect Pittsburgh, who has struggled to get James Conner going so far, to test Cincinnati's 31st rank run defense early and often.

Prediction: Steelers 31, Bengals 23