Patriots depth chart: Josh Gordon returns, rookie class continues to impress

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots cast will be quick to tell you that their favorite Super Bowl ring is "the next one." As the reigning Super Bowl champs get back to work during training camp and the preseason, they'll be constructing and battling for spots on what they hope is another banner roster.

Given that a solid majority of the Super Bowl winning roster is back in 2019, there aren't many battles going on in Foxborough, but New England does have some spots along the depth chart that folks would be wise to keep an eye on this summer.

After notching their second win of the preseason Saturday by defeating the Titans 22-17, the Pats rookie class was the biggest standout as that group continues to carve out roles for themselves before the start of the regular season.

Check below for updates on everything depth chart related for the Patriots throughout the preseason as we track all the key battles that will affect the team's outlook in 2019.

Offense

The biggest (or most critical) development on the offensive side of the ball was that second-year man Isaiah Wynn was able to suit up and play for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles last preseason. Wynn had a solid night in limited action and is in position to be the team's starting left tackle when they begin the regular season. Heading into the ever-popular third preseason game, it'll be curious to see how much playing time Wynn gets with the starters.

From an off-the-field standpoint, Josh Gordon has been reinstated by the NFL and is now back with the Patriots. This is a big addition to New England's receiving unit given Gordon's immense skill and rapport with Tom Brady. That said, given his history, he's hardly someone the Patriots should rely on too much this season. In a corresponding move to Gordon's reinstatement, Dontrelle Inman was released.

Meanwhile, the Patriots rookie on the offensive side of the ball in quarterback Jarrett Stidham and running back Damien Harris impressed in the second preseason contest. Stidham was once again extremely sharp completing 14 of 19 for 193 yards and a touchdown. Damien Harris, who was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, made his debut on Saturday and rushed for 80 yards on 14 carries. He also caught all four of his targets for 23 yards.

Defense

Defense was another area where the Patriots rookie shined. Defensive end Chase Winovich once again was able to get after the quarterback notching a sack and six total tackles on the night. Fifth round pick Byron Cowart made his debut and showed off his pass rushing ability, bursting through the line for his lone sack of the night.

Meanwhile, second round corner Joejuan Williams was able to notch two pass breakups, a nice showing for the rookie in what will be a very deep unit for New England.

Special teams



Starter Backup Depth K Stephen Gostkowski



P Ryan Allen Jake Bailey

LS Joe Cardona



KR Sony Michel Matthew Slater

PR Julian Edelman Patrick Chung Braxton Berrios

Even with a missed 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, it was the status quo along the special teams unit for New England in their second preseason game.

Ryan Allen got the start at punter, but Bailey did impress with a 54-yard boot in the third quarter. This battle still has a couple more weeks to be figured out.