Prisco's 2017 All-Cut Team: Brock Osweiler, weak offensive line join strong secondary

There have been some on Twitter this week saying that you could put together a decent team from the final NFL cuts this year.

No chance.

There are two reasons why: quarterback and offensive line.

Good luck finding good players in either area that would help you compete. They just aren't there. Consider this: The starting quarterback on the All-Cut Team I put together from the final NFL cuts Saturday is none other than Brock Osweiler , who was cut by the Cleveland Browns .

They paid him $16 million -- the salary he would have made if still on the team -- to go away. That tells you all you need to know. He's returning to the Denver Broncos , but only because Paxton Lynch is hurt.

As far players on the offensive line, I scrambled to find a unit that could even come close to competing. There are some veterans on my list, but how much do they have left? There just aren't enough good ones in the league anymore.

So forget the talk this team could win a few games. It's a team that would be a 14-point underdog to the New York Jets , who might not win a game this season.

With that, here's the 2017 All-Cut team:





Offense

QB Brock Osweiler (Browns): The Osweiler era in Cleveland didn't last long, despite the early talk that he had a chance to start. He's on his way back to Denver where he started games in 2016.

RB Chris Johnson ( Arizona Cardinals ): Age finally caught up to the speedy Johnson as he had a rough preseason and got caught in the numbers game. He turns 32 this month, so will he continue to play?

RB Matt Jones ( Washington Redskins ): He was a starter to begin the 2016 season, and did some good things, but he fell out of favor with the Redskins. He will get picked up.

WR Jeremy Kerley ( San Francisco 49ers ): He was the 49ers' leading receiver a year ago, but was made expendable by the free-agent signings of Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin .

WR Victor Cruz ( Chicago Bears ): The former New York Giants player was trying to keep his career alive with the Bears, but they opted to go in another direction. Is this the end for him?

TE Jace Amaro ( Tennessee Titans ): This former second-round pick of the Jets has never lived up to the hype. He had three catches last season for the Titans and hasn't been the same player since suffering a torn labrum in 2015.

OT Khalif Barnes ( New Orleans Saints ): He has started for Jacksonville and Oakland in his career, so there is some experience for a team looking for help.

G John Greco (Browns): He has been a good starter in his time with the Browns, which is why his release surprised some. He will be playing elsewhere this season.

C Jeremy Zuttah ( Baltimore Ravens ): He started for the Ravens last season, went to San Francisco, was cut early in camp and then was brought back to the Ravens before being let go this week.

G Alex Boone ( Minnesota Vikings ): He was signed as a major free agent in 2016, but he missed two games with injury last season and the Vikings obviously don't think he's worth the big deal they gave to him. They reportedly did ask him to take a pay cut, and he refused.

OT Eric Winston ( Cincinnati Bengals ): He has been a quality starter in his career, but is now more of a backup if he wants to continue playing.

Defense

DE Will Clarke (Bengals): They drafted him in 2015 with the idea he would someday be a starter, but it never happened. With the drafting of Carl Lawson and Jordan Willis , he was expendable.

DT Quinton Dial (49ers): He has been a starter for the 49ers, but the change in schemes hurt his chances this summer. But he is a solid player for a team looking for depth up front.

DT Ahtyba Rubin ( Seattle Seahawks ): When they traded for Sheldon Richardson from the Jets, Rubin was expendable. He's been a starter in Cleveland and in Seattle.

DE Devin Taylor (Giants): He started all 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2016, so there is some ability there. He signed with the Giants as a free agent.

OLB Jelani Jenkins ( Oakland Raiders ): He started 34 games for the Miami Dolphins from 2014-26 before signing a one-year deal with the Raiders this spring. Maybe he goes back to Miami.

ILB Sean Spence ( Indianapolis Colts ): He played a lot for the Titans last year and was signed as a potential starter by the Colts. But he missed time in camp, and the team decided to move on.

OLB Antwione Williams (Lions): He appeared to be a starter at one point this summer, but he lost his job and then was cut. He has some ability.

CB Senquez Golden ( Pittsburgh Steelers ): He spent his two seasons with the Steelers injured, but this second-round pick has some ability. He will likely get a look from another team.

CB Joe Haden (Browns): He's already been signed by the Steelers, which shows they think the Browns made a mistake. But Cleveland cut him for financial reasons as much as anything. He has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons, but the Steelers signed him the same day he was released.

S T.J. Ward (Broncos): Some people had to be shocked to see him on this list, but when word came last week he was being shopped in trade talks, it was almost inevitable. He's a good player who can help a team in need.

S Dwight Lowery ( Los Angeles Chargers ): He has been a quality starter for a long time, but they opted to go younger at the spot.

Special Teams

P Andy Lee ( Carolina Panthers ): They opted to get rid of the veteran to keep Michael Palardy . Lee didn't have a great year in 2016 and ended the season on injured reserve.

K Cody Parkey (Browns): He lost his job to rookie Zane Gonzalez from Arizona State Sun Devils . Parkey made 20 of his 25 field goals last year.