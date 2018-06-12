Raiders waive Christian Hackenberg, essentially negating recent trade with Jets

Exactly three weeks after trading for him, the Raiders waived Christian Hackenberg on Tuesday, which means Hackenberg's career with the Raiders is over after zero snaps, which means Hackenberg has now failed to take a snap for two teams after getting selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. News of the move was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders now get to keep the conditional seventh-round pick they sent to the Jets in exchange for Hackenberg last month. In essence, the trade has been negated.

#Raiders' Jon Gruden considered Hackenberg a first-rounder in 2016, saying he'd be "shocked" if he didn't go in R1.



Two years later, Gruden didn't even find Hackenberg worth a conditional 7th-round pick, let alone a roster spot beyond OTAs.



It's not clear if a market for his services will materialize. After all, Hackenberg -- despite being the 51st overall pick in 2016 and despite playing on a team starved for competent quarterback play -- never made a regular-season appearance in two seasons with the Jets. According to Football Perspective's Chase Stuart, Hackenberg is the first quarterback in more than 35 years to get drafted in the first two rounds and then not throw a pass during his first two NFL seasons.

What we're left with to evaluate Hackenberg is preseason data. In the 2016 preseason, he went 17 of 47 (36.2 percent) for 159 yards (3.4 yards per attempt), one touchdown, two picks, and a 35.7 passer rating. In the 2017 preseason, he went 42 of 74 (56.8 percent) for 372 yards (5.0 yards per attempt), two touchdowns, two picks, and a 68.1 passer rating.

At practice, he appeared to target reporters instead of his receivers:

This offseason, Hackenberg worked with a quarterback guru to revamp his throwing motion, but the Jets had no room for him after re-signing Josh McCown, signing Teddy Bridgewater and drafting Sam Darnold. Instead of releasing him, the Jets found a willing trade partner in the Raiders, who gave up a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick. Cutting him before training camp did not satisfy the conditions. So, the Raiders did not end up wasting a seventh-round pick to take a quick look at Hackenberg.

Like the Jets, the Raiders just didn't have room for a developmental quarterback. Derek Carr is entrenched as the starter, and behind him are Connor Cook and E.J. Manuel, both of whom have actually managed to play in real NFL games.

We'll now have to wait and see if Hackenberg gets a third year in the NFL and a chance to show off his new throwing motion.