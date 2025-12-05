With their playoff hopes long extinguished, the Saints can take solace in possibly putting a dent in the Buccaneers' postseason hopes on Sunday.

New Orleans fell to 2-10 last week after losing a hard-fought game against the suddenly-surging Miami Dolphins. In defeat, the Saints received an encouraging performance from rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who engineered a late comeback attempt that came up just short.

After three straight losses, Tampa Bay got back on track last Sunday with a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Buccaneers welcomed back the return of running back Bucky Irving, who had 81 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on 19 touches.

Here's how you can follow the action on Sunday along with our breakdown and prediction of this NFC South showdown.

Where to watch Saints vs. Buccaneers live

When: Sunday, Dec. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Panthers on the prowl. A win on Sunday would certainly help the Buccaneers in their bid to win a fourth straight NFC South title. Tampa Bay (7-5) is currently just a half-game ahead of the Panthers, who are currently 10th in the NFC standings. Carolina is on its bye this week and face the Saints next Sunday in New Orleans.

Saints vs. Buccaneers prediction, pick

New Orleans has made progress, but not enough to convince me to pick them in an upset against a Buccaneers team that is getting healthy at the right time. That being said, I wouldn't be surprised if the Saints are able to keep it relatively close. Pick: Buccaneers -8.5, Under 42.5