Whether you tune-in for the game, the performances or the commercials, history tells us that Super Bowl 60 on Sunday night will be the most-watched event of the year. The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are fighting to be the one to claim the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the night, but if this matchup isn't drawing you in, maybe it's the halftime show you're excited to see.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is historically the most-watched musical performance in the United States each year and this year Bad Bunny has the honor of headlining. We know that Bad Bunny will take the stage, but will anyone join him? Fans have been speculating who, if anyone, will join the Spanish singer at Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, California.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar brought out SZA in New Orleans and the year before, Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Ludacris and Lil Jon joined Usher in Las Vegas. It's not unheard of for an artist to go solo, but quite often they share the spotlight.

Let's take a look at who Bad Bunny could bring on stage at Levi's Stadium and why:

Cardi B

The rapper is no stranger to the NFL, though she's usually in the stands cheering on her boyfriend and the father of one of her children, Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. She will no doubt be at the Super Bowl to support Diggs, but could she have a role during halftime as well? Cardi B is one popular guess because they have a popular song, called "I Like It" together.

J Balvin

J Balvin is another popular guess for the same reason as Cardi B. He is also featured on the song "I Like It." He is also featured on some other songs with Bad Bunny, including "LA CANCION," "QUE PRETENDES" and "UN DIA (ONE DAY)."

Post Malone

Post Malone is a frequent performer at NFL games, from headlining this year's Thanksgiving halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game, joining Beyonce for her iconic 2024 performance on Christmas, to performing the "America the Beautiful" ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII, he is no stranger to the football field. He also has performed with Bad Bunny before, joining him at Coachella in 2023. Post Malone will already be in town, as he is set to perform at another Super Bowl event the week of the big game.

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny are another duo who have already taken the stage together. At his residency, Bad Bunny brought out Anthony to perform "Preciosa." Anthony has been part of the pre-game performances and has never performed at halftime of the Super Bowl before, but his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez has.

Jennifer Lopez

Speaking of J-Lo, when she performed at the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira in 2020, Bad Bunny was on the stage with them. So perhaps this is another opportunity in what would be a role reversal.