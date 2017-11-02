Texans reportedly fear that Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice
The Texans rookie quarterback could be done for the season
After getting off to one of the best starts for any rookie in NFL history, Deshaun Watson's season might already be over.
According to NFL.com, the Texans fear that their rookie quarterback may have suffered a torn ACL during practice on Thursday. Watson is undergoing an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. The rookie quarterback was hurt on a non-contact play.
If Watson is out for the year, it would end one of the most incredible runs by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. With Watson under center, the Texans were the highest scoring team in the NFL between Weeks 3 and 8. The rookie quarterback made his debut for the Texans in Week 1 after coach Bill O'Brien pulled starter Tom Savage at halftime.
With Watson almost certainly done for the year, it means that the Texans will have to turn back to Savage, who will now have to try and save their season. At 3-4, the Texans are currently one game behind both the Titans and the Jaguars in the AFC South.
