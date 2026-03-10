The NFL's 2026 legal tampering period was an absolute whirlwind on Monday.

Eight players either became the highest-paid player at their respective position or the highest-paid free agent at their position in terms of average annual salary.

McDuffie, Tunsil, Linderbaum and Stout all earned the sought after crown as the highest-paid players ever at their respective positions. Phillips, Pierce, Walker and Likely all took home the title of owning the highest-paid free-agent contracts at their respective positions.

However, there are still plenty of veterans, young and old, who could be impactful contributors in 2026 that are still on the open market. Here's a look at the top 10 remaining free agents entering Day 2 of the league's legal tampering period on Tuesday.

10. Buffalo Bills DE Joey Bosa

Age: 30

30 Pro Bowls: 5 (2017, 2019-2021, 2024)

5 (2017, 2019-2021, 2024) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Joey Bosa has been an underrated piece to the Buffalo Bills' defense this season. He's not the same guy he was in the late 2010s because of injuries, but Pro Football Focus grades him as their seventh-highest graded pass-rushing edge defender with an 88.7 grade in 2025. He also led the league with five forced fumbles. Bosa can help stabilize any team's pass rush this offseason.

9. Chicago Bears CB Nahshon Wright

Age: 27

27 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright was the only player in the NFL in 2025 with at least five interceptions (5), 10 passes defended (11) and multiple forced fumbles (2). Since 2020, he is one of just five players with such a season joining Xavien Howard (2021), Kevin Byard (2021), Jessie Bates III (2023) and Marlon Humphrey (2024).

A 2021 third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, Wright reunited with former Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris in Chicago, and he leveled up at just the right time. Wright only entered the starting lineup because of Jaylon Johnson's early season injury issues, but he was so good he kept his spot, starting 16 of 17 games played this season. In the right scheme, his length, 6-4, allows him to thrive in a vision defense that capitalizes on his instincts and anticipation.

The worry here is that Wright had just three starts in his first four seasons, so there is a real likelihood for regression. However, he earned starting cornerback money in 2026.

8. Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Age: 25

25 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Romeo Doubs is a solid contested catch and red zone target for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, but he can go missing for weeks at a time. Some of that could be attributed to the Packers' egalitarian passing attack, but some of that falls on Doubs as well. Love trusts him unequivocally, especially on third down, but he could be the odd man out with so many young mouths to feed on the Packers' depth chart. If that's the case, his career with Green Bay ended with a bang: Doubs racked up 124 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight catches in Green Bay's opening-round loss against the Chicago Bears.

7. Indianapolis Colts RT Braden Smith

Age: 29

29 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Injuries have zapped some of Braden Smith's abilities, and he suffered a season-ending concussion/neck injury in 2025 after missing a handful of games in each of the last three seasons. However, he is a serviceable starting offensive tackle, and if his health holds up, he can be that. Smith could have a bidding war on the open market given the lack of offensive line depth around the league.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers

Age: 42

42 Pro Bowls: 10 (2009, 2011-2012, 2014-2016, 2018-2021)

10 (2009, 2011-2012, 2014-2016, 2018-2021) First-team All-Pro teams: 4 (2011, 2014, 2020-2021)

Aaron Rodgers is the best player that's currently a free agent, but being in the twilight of his career is why he isn't ranked higher. He still has some magic left in him after throwing a game-winning, 26-yard touchdown pass to Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III with 55 seconds left in a 26-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. That victory sent Pittsburgh back to the postseason as AFC North champions.

His playoff performance was disappointing, but many offensive lines and quarterbacks failed to hold up against the Houston Texans' dynamic duo Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. Even though he clearly can't scramble in the pocket like he used to, Rodgers can still make some highlight-reel throws when given time to throw. A return to the Pittsburgh Steelers or a pit stop with the Minnesota Vikings would make plenty of sense.

Age: 28

28 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Jauan Jennings was the unsung hero of the San Francisco 49ers' offense. He does the dirty work over the middle with strong hands, which makes him one of the best in the league at moving the sticks.

Since 2024, Jennings' 83 receiving first downs are 28th in the NFL. That's one more than Stefon Diggs (32) and three fewer than the following trio of wide receivers: the Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith, the Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Jennings' eight receiving touchdowns on third downs are tied for the third-most in the league across the last two seasons.

His overall stats in 2025 weren't eye-popping, but Jennings didn't have starting quarterback Brock Purdy for seven games. From Week 11 when Purdy returned in 2025 to the end of the regular season, Jennings' six receiving touchdowns tied for the second-most in the NFL in that span with Puka Nacua, Christian Watson and Michael Wilson. He's also versatile as his 29-yard passing touchdown to Christian McCaffrey in the 49ers' opening-round playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles indicated. Jennings possesses two career playoff passing touchdowns, which is tied for the most in NFL history by a non-QB along with Bronko Nagurski.

Age: 26

26 Pro Bowls: 1 (2022)

1 (2022) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Tariq Woolen's build (6-4, 210 pounds) makes him an anomaly as an NFL cornerback. He soared instantly as a rookie in 2022, co-leading the league with six interceptions in Pete Carroll's Cover 3 defense with some press-man coverage mixed in. Current head coach'sMike Macdonald's scheme is more complex with a higher volume of disguised zone looks, and he hasn't matched the promise of his rookie year. However, Woolen could thrive once again in a different scheme given his high-level traits and early career production.

Age: 25

25 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Rasheed Walker played in all 17 games in each of the last three years and started all but three of them for the Green Bay Packers. Walker's 93.8% pass block win rate ranked 11th among 68 qualified offensive tackles in 2025, per ESPN and Next Gen Stats. A durable left tackle in the middle of his 20s, who is a strong pass blocker, is going to get paid. Offensive tackle is one of the hardest position groups to find consistency at around the league these days, and that will get Walker compensated well this offseason.

2. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Age: 28

28 Pro Bowls: 2 (2020-2021)

2 (2020-2021) First-team All-Pro teams: 1 (2024)

Kyler Murray is an intriguing free agency option since the Cardinals owe him $37 million in guaranteed money after releasing him with three years left on a five-year, $230.5 million contract. That means he could sign with any other time on the veteran minimum for 2026 before he'll push for a multi-year deal in 2027. The time that signs him can have a no-risk, first look of sorts this year.

Yes, he's only played 12-plus games once in the last four years, but he's also one of four players in NFL history with at least 20,000 yards passing and 30-plush rushing touchdowns in their first seven seasons. The other three are all NFL MVP-winning quarterbacks: Josh Allen (2024), Cam Newton (2015) and Lamar Jackson (2019 and 2023). In a much better offensive ecosystem, perhaps the 2019 NFL Draft's first overall pick could find his groove once again.

Age: 31

31 Pro Bowls: 4 (2021-2024)

4 (2021-2024) First-team All-Pro teams: 1 (2024)

Hendrickson and the Bengals aren't getting back together after failed contract extension negotiations after he racked up 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024 (led the NFL in 2024). He should have a robust market.

However, Hendrickson underwent core muscle surgery that ended his 2025 season short after seven games. He's been one of the best pass rushers in football since becoming a Bengal as he is only the fifth player since sacks became an official, individually tracked statistic in 1982 to produce 17-plus sacks in consecutive years

He wins with phenomenal usage of his hands in tandem with great bend off the line of scrimmage, two elements that could age well even after the core muscle procedure. It will be interesting to see how his market evolves given his age and 2025 season after a historic stretch in the two years prior.