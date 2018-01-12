Vic Fangio, returning as defensive coordinator, a huge get by Bears
Fangio has led the Bears' defense back to a position of power since inheriting a woeful unit back in 2015
Despite interviewing for the Bears' head-coaching vacancy and watching the younger Matt Nagy win the job, Vic Fangio isn't going anywhere.
On Friday, the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported that Fangio has agreed to return as the Bears' defensive coordinator, a position he's held since 2015. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he signed a three-year deal. Later on Friday, the Bears made it official.
When the Bears hired Nagy, the 39-year-old former offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, to replace John Fox and oversee the development of young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, their need to keep Fangio took on even more importance. But it wasn't clear if Fangio would be interested in returning.
At his introductory press conference, Nagy talked about the importance of keeping Fangio. However, given Fangio's impressive resume, it was expected that he'd have other offers. For a while now, Fangio had been rumored to be on the move. A year ago, The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows reported that the 49ers tried to lure Fangio back to San Francisco, but the Bears put an end to that possibility. Fangio's contract expired on Tuesday, so he was free to sign elsewhere.
But the spots started filling up. The Bears' rivals to the north, the Green Bay Packers, hired Mike Pettine as their new defensive coordinator. The Chargers kept Gus Bradley. For once, the bounces actually bounced the Bears' way.
Retaining Fangio is a huge move by the Bears. As a result, their blossoming defense won't be forced to undergo a renovation. It gives the Bears hope that their defense will remain a strength while Nagy tries to turnaround a stagnant offense. It ensures one of the league's best defensive minds won't be leaving to join another team.
Before arriving in Chicago, Fangio coached a consistent top-five defense in San Francisco. Under Fangio, the Bears' defense went from one of the worst units in football to a top-10 unit. Take a look at their year-to-year rankings, beginning with 2014 (the year before Fangio took over in Chicago):
Yards
Points
Takeaways
DVOA
2014
30th
31st
20th
28th
2015
14th
20th
28th
31st
2016
15th
24th
32nd
23rd
2017
10th
9th
13th
14th
While the influx in talent that general manager Ryan Pace is responsible for played a huge role in that turnaround, Fangio's ability to coach up young players -- like Leonard Floyd, Eddie Jackson, and Eddie Goldman -- was equally important. Free-agent signing Akiem Hicks went from a solid lineman to one of the game's best. Somehow, the Bears allowed only 211 passing yards per game (the seventh-lowest in football) with a makeshift secondary. And keep in mind, this is a Bears defense that was ravaged by injuries. Fox, a defensive-minded coach, deserves some credit (despite how easy it is to blame him for everything gone wrong). But so does Fangio. And bringing him back is the best move the Bears could've made at defensive coordinator.
For once, the Bears seem to have some sort of stability. And with Fangio in place for the long haul, Nagy (and new offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich) can now zero-in on fixing a woeful offense while letting Fangio do what Fangio does best.
-
Broncos' Marshall hints he wants Cousins
Cousins torched the Broncos for 299 yards in Week 16, making an impression on the Broncos...
-
Report: Vikings to activate Bradford
Bradford hasn't been active for a game since Week 5
-
Carrie Underwood releases playoff anthem
It's a cliche wrapped in a trope, as so many sports anthems are
-
Weather could change Eagles-Falcons
Dome teams playing in temps of 35 degrees or less in the playoffs are 4-23 in their past 27...
-
Panthers hire Norv Turner as OC
The Turners are coming to Carolina to coach up Cam Newton
-
Antonio Brown misses Friday practice
One of Pittsburgh's best players was sent home from practice on Friday
Add a Comment