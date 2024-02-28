Happy midweek, everyone! Free agency continues to approach, and John Breech is taking the day off to celebrate Tee Higgins' temporary return to the Bengals, or so we think. In the meantime, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver the latest.

1. Today's show: Reading between the lines of QB drama

Two former NFL players, Brady Quinn and Leger Douzable, are hopping on the latest "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to dissect and debate the latest comments from team executives at the combine, specifically in regards to what might be on the horizon for big-name quarterbacks in Chicago and Minnesota. Is Justin Fields really about to be moved? Is Kirk Cousins a safe bet to stay put? And what on Earth are the Falcons eyeing under center? The guys will break it all down.

Catch the full episode right here, and subscribe for all kinds of daily NFL talk right here.

2. Chiefs open to tag-and-trade of L'Jarius Sneed

The reigning Super Bowl champions have a few high-profile veterans on track to hit free agency, but they're prepared to use the franchise tag on Sneed, their top cover man, to buy more time for contract negotiations, per ESPN. That's not all. If talks for a new deal don't progress, Kansas City has reportedly already informed Sneed they're open to dealing him elsewhere. Odds are someone will meet Sneed's contract demands if the Chiefs don't, so don't be surprised if this saga continues.

3. Vikings updates: Optimistic on Cousins, no Jefferson trade

It's a pivotal offseason for Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Here's the latest:

Potential Justin Jefferson trade has 'never' crossed GM's mind The star wideout is entering the final year of his rookie deal

The star wideout is entering the final year of his rookie deal O'Connell thinks Cousins talks are progressing positively The coach believes quarterback Kirk Cousins wants to return

In the end, Jefferson's standing still seems much firmer in the Midwest. Minnesota is primed to make the young pass-catcher one of the game's highest-paid players, while Cousins is only weeks removed from the chance to test the open market. Both he and the Vikings have publicly expressed interest in staying together, but both sides also have reason to explore alternative options.

4. Why Bears must consider keeping, not trading, Justin Fields

All signs seem to point to Chicago starting over at quarterback (see here, and above). But what if that's not the right move? What if, for all his imperfections, Fields is actually a perfectly viable -- even enticing -- quarterback of the future for the Bears? We made the argument for why Chicago could -- and/or should -- retain its current quarterback rather than take a swing on one of this year's top incoming rookies. Everything from money to Fields' gradual growth to the shoddy hit rate of first-round QBs is part of the case.

5. Top 10 free agent edge rushers: Brian Burns headlines list

Starting March 11, all 32 teams can begin negotiations with unrestricted free agents. And there is no shortage of quality pass-rushers set to hit the market. Jared Dubin ranked the top 10 vets at the position, and he envisions a not-small handful cashing in with lucrative deals. Here's a sneak peek at his rundown with a look at the top five set to be available:

5. Jonathan Greenard (Texans)

4. Bryce Huff (Jets)

3. Danielle Hunter (Vikings)

2. Josh Allen (Jaguars)

1. Brian Burns (Panthers)

Our free agency preview lists the Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Panthers, Bears, Browns, Broncos, Lions, Packers, Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Rams, Vikings, Saints, Giants, Jets, Eagles, Seahawks, Titans and Commanders as being among the teams that could use help on the edge this offseason. That's 23 out of 32 teams, or nearly 75%. And the Titans, Bears, Commanders, Colts, Texans, Lions and Cardinals all have $50 million in cap room or more. In other words, these guys are going to get paid in a big way.



6. Extra points: Cowboys extensions, notable cuts, mock draft

