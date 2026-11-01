New users who sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Week 8's edition of Sunday Night Football pits two bleaguared NFC East teams against one another as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Commanders for the NFL's weekly evening showcase. Kickoff is schedueld for 8:20 p.m. ET. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. We also have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Commanders vs. Eagles Kalshi markets

Commanders to win: $0.71

Eagles to win: $0.30

Commanders to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

More than 40.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Commanders to win: $0.71

Washington is just 1-4-1, but unlike Philadelphia, the team has its starting quarterback available. Jayden Daniels' presence alone gives the Commanders a leg up, although receiver Terry McLaurin has been placed on IR. The Eagles are seriously banged up on offense with DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks and Saquon Barkley all in question in addition to Jalen Hurts being done for the year. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Commanders winning 68% of the time.

A Washington win is trading at $0.71 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 71% probability in the latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Eagles to win: $0.30

The Commanders have allowed 28.7 points per game, the second most in the NFL. Philadelphia managed to score 21 against the Cowboys without Smith or Wicks in uniform, and the Washington defense has been even leakier. Tanner McKee could find some level of success against such a defense on Sunday.

A Philadelphia win is trading at $0.30 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.30 price equating to a 30% probability in the Commanders vs. Eagles odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Commanders to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

With the Eagles deprived of so much offensive talent, it will be hard for them to keep pace with the Commanders if Washington's offense clicks. Philadelphia has been particularly bad against the run, which could lead to big nights from Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler.

On Kalshi, the Commanders winning by 6.5 or more points is trading at $0.49. The Eagles losing by fewer than 6.5 points, or winning outright, is trading at $0.52 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 40.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Both defenses have had their struggles, but both offenses are in the bottom half of the league -- the Eagles in particular have scored the fourth-fewest points per game. This could largely depend on how many of Philadelphia's offensive weapons are available.

The Commanders and Eagles scoring more than 40.5 points is trading at $0.49 on Kalshi. The opposite outcome is trading at $0.52. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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