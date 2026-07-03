Kalshi World Cup 2026: How to trade on 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup started on June 11. As the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Kalshi lets you trade markets for any of this year's tournament games, which take place across 16 cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada. That includes the Round of 32 match between Argentina and Cape Verde. This Kalshi World Cup guide will help explain trading soccer prediction markets, with valuable information about pricing structure and explanations about some of the most popular World Cup markets.

By the end, you'll have a better understanding of how to use Kalshi to trade on the 2026 World Cup. You'll also find Kalshi World Cup pricing for every group and other popular markets like the World Cup champion and Golden Boot winner. Claim a $15 trading bonus now after making your first $15 worth of trades:

Best Kalshi World Cup promo code



Kalshi Referral Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer $15 trading bonus after your first $15 in trades* States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified July 3, 2026

18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

How to sign up for the Kalshi referral code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app. Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must trade at least $15 in contracts for the $15 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How Kalshi World Cup prediction markets work

Kalshi is a prediction markets site that offers Yes/No event contracts with clearly defined rules about how the contract settles. You purchase shares of an outcome at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99) and if you're correct, those shares then pay out at $1.00 per share.

For example, if you thought the U.S. Men's National Team was going to win its match against Australia, you could have purchased shares on the United States to win in 90 minutes + stoppage time for $0.66 per share. You could also have traded on Australia to win ($0.16) or a regulation tie ($0.21). If you bought 100 shares saying that the United States will win for $0.66, you'll earn $100 if the USMNT does actually win their opening match.

Share prices are reflective of what the market predicts that probability to be and are subject to change as money rolls in. Here's a guide showing Kalshi share prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Kalshi World Cup prediction market prices

$0.10 per share = +900

$0.20 per share = +400

$0.30 per share = +233

$0.40 per share = +150

$0.50 per share = +100

$0.60 per share = -150

$0.70 per share = -233

$0.80 per share = -400

$0.90 per share = -900

Use Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to earn a $15 trading bonus after $15 worth of trades as a new user:

Kalshi World Cup odds settings

If you are more comfortable using traditional American sports betting odds than Kalshi's share pricing, you can use the Kalshi setting to change how the pricing is displayed. Go to the menu button (hamburger display), navigate to the settings tab, and then toggle on the sports fan mode. Tap done, and it should convert the pricing to American odds.

Kalshi World Cup winner

This contract is based on the outcome of said event, so if you've purchased shares of France to win the World Cup, you'll only be paid out if France wins the tournament. The tournament began with group play, with 12 different four-team groups that were established by a draw earlier this year. The top two teams from each group, and then eight wild card teams based on points, advance to the knockout rounds.

The single-elimination phase of the tournament begins with the Round of 32 and will be followed by the Round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinals, and then the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. The winner of that final match is determined to be the champion, and that's when all World Cup winner trades will be settled. Click here to claim a $15 trading bonus after $15 worth of trades:

Kalshi World Cup Prediction Markets for Key Games

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

This Round of 32 matchup will take place at 6 p.m. ET on July 3 at Miami Stadium. Argentina's Lionel Messi is in contention for the Golden Boot Award and will likely further his candidacy in this game. Below are Kalshi's prices for the contest.

Argentina win: $0.87

Cape Verde win: $0.04

Draw: $0.11

Use Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to earn a $15 trading bonus after $15 worth of trades as a new user:

Kalshi World Cup Winner Prediction Markets

We'll list the pricing for each respective team to win the FIFA World Cup. Prices are current as of July 3.

France $0.341 Argentina $0.190 Spain $0.131 Portugal $0.073 England $0.073 Brazil $0.063 Portugal $0.064 Mexico $0.053 USA $0.038 Colombia $0.024 Morocco $0.024 Norway $0.018 Belgium $0.011 Switzerland $0.008 Canada $0.003 Paraguay $0.002 Egypt $0.002 Cape Verde $0.002 Australia $0.001 Ghana $0.001

Kalshi World Cup Golden Boot Winner

The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals throughout the duration of the tournament. Past winners include Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Ronaldo and Thomas Muller. Here's a look at the Golden Boot pricing from Kalshi for the 2026 World Cup as of July 2.

Player Pricing Lionel Messi $0.46 Kylian Mbappe $0.41 Harry Kane $0.07 Erling Haaland $0.05 Vinicius Junior $0.03 Mikel Oyarzabal $0.03 Ousmane Dembele $0.03 Cristiano Ronaldo $0.02 Lamine Yamal $0.01 Matheus Cunha $0.01 Luis Diaz $0.01 Jonathan David $0.01 Folarin Balogun $0.01 Alexander Isak $0.01 Alvaro Morata $0.01 Breel Embolo $0.01 Bruno Fernandes $0.01 Bukayo Saka $0.01 Christian Pulisic $0.01 Ferran Torres $0.01 Raphinha $0.01

Kylian Mbappe

The Real Madrid superstar and French international led all scorers with eight goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, narrowly edging out Argentinian legend Lionel Messi (7). Mbappe is in his prime at 27 years old and he's scored 41 goals in 42 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid this season. He's among the favorites to win the Golden Boot at a price of $0.44 per share.

Harry Kane

Another former Golden Boot winner, Kane scored six goals to win the award in 2018 in Russia. Kane scored 58 goals in 51 matches for German giants Bayern Munich this year and he's also scored 78 goals in 112 international appearances for England. He's priced at $0.05 per share.

Raphinha

The Brazilian winger plays for FC Barcelona in Spain, where he's enjoyed the best scoring form of his career. Raphinha has scored 53 times across 89 matches for Barcelona in the last two seasons and the potential for Brazil to make a deep run puts his price at $0.01 per share. However, it's worth noting that Raphinha has only scored 11 times in 37 caps for Brazil.

Lamine Yamal

The Spanish teenager is widely regarded as the best young player in the world and he helped guide FC Barcelona to a La Liga title this season. The 18-year-old scored 24 goals in 45 matches across all competitions this season at the club level and he also has six goals in 25 appearances for Spain during his career. He's priced at $0.01 per share to win the Golden Boot.

Lionel Messi

The 38-year-old was the runner-up for the Golden Boot in 2022 and the legendary Argentinian is back for another World Cup run in 2026. Messi currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, where he has managed 12 goals in 14 appearance so far this season. He has 116 goals for Argentina under his belt and he's still a threat to find the back of the net even at this advanced age. He's priced at $0.46 per share to score the most goals at the FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still scoring goals at 41, having scored 28 times in 36 matches for Saudi Pro League squad Al-Nassr this year. In 226 career caps for Portugal, he's scored 143 times and he'll be wearing the captain's armband for his record sixth World Cup this year. Ronaldo is also priced at $0.01 per share to win the Golden Boot.

Christian Pulisic

The 27-year-old American currently plies his trade for AC Milan after previously playing for European giants like Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund. He has 32 goals in 84 career appearances for the U.S. Men's National Team and he's often their most consistent threat to score despite primarily playing as an attacking midfielder. "Captain America" is a $0.01 longshot to win the Golden Boot.

Use Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to earn a $15 trading bonus after $15 worth of trades as a new user:

Kalshi World Cup miscellaneous prediction markets

Here are some of the other Kalshi World Cup markets available to you as a trader:

World Cup Final qualifiers

World Cup semifinal qualifiers

World Cup quarterfinal qualifiers

Group to win the World Cup

Who will perform the World Cup Final halftime show?

Will the World Cup winner be a first-time winner?

Will Donald Trump attend the World Cup Final?

Highest scoring World Cup group

Messi vs. Ronaldo: Most World Cup goal contributions

Furthest advancing host nation

Is Kalshi safe, legal, and trustworthy?

Kalshi is a federally-regulated event contract exchange that allows you to buy and sell shares in outcomes of designated events. It is completely legal, though each respective state may have limitations about which prediction markets can be offered. It's easy to use with multiple deposit and withdrawal options and it is the largest prediction market trading platform in the United States.

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.

Kalshi FAQs

Who is favored to win the 2026 World Cup?

France is the favorite to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup at $0.341 per share. Other top 2026 World Cup contenders are Argentina ($0.190), Spain ($0.131), England ($0.073), and Portugal ($0.072).

Is there sports on Kalshi?

Yes, Kalshi does offer sports prediction markets, but some states might have restrictions on what can be offered. Be sure to check local laws to ensure you're compliant.

Is there a Kalshi World Cup promo code?

Yes, by using Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users get a $15 trading bonus after completing $15 worth of trades.