The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 credits for qualifying new traders. NBA Opening Night on Tuesday continues with San Antonio Spurs welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

San Antonio is a 49% underdog against Oklahoma City. SportsLine forecasts a victory for the Spurs, 111-108.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

76ers vs. Knicks prediction

Madison Square Garden won't be short on ceremony Tuesday. The Knicks are raising a championship banner after Jalen Brunson carried them to their first NBA title since 1973. He scored 45 points in the clinching Game 5 against San Antonio, and the starting group that delivered the trophy is back. Karl-Anthony Towns still supplies frontcourt scoring, while Mikal Bridges can take difficult defensive assignments. The champions also swept Philadelphia in last spring's Eastern Conference semifinals.

Philadelphia has made quite an entrance into the new season. LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joined Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid this summer. Embiid scored 27 points Friday, while Maxey added 22. Brown finished with 20, and James contributed seven assists. New York held the Sixers to 102 points per game in their playoff sweep, but the Knicks will now have to account for James as a distributor and Brown as another option on the wing. Brunson's ability to create late in possessions could be valuable if the revamped visitors make this close. SportsLine sees a 116-109 Knicks victory; Novig gives New York a 63% chance. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Thunder vs. Spurs prediction

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs won 62 regular-season games, then eliminated Oklahoma City in seven games to capture the Western Conference title. The deciding contest ended 111-103, and San Antonio had defeated the Thunder in four of five regular-season meetings. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points and 3.1 blocks last season, so the Thunder know how difficult he can be on both ends. Now the Spurs bring back De'Aaron Fox, with Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper expected to join him in a three-guard starting group.

Oklahoma City won an NBA-best 64 games last season, but its offense struggled during the West finals with Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell missing time. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points last season, and Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder a second scoring option against Wembanyama. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds, though dealing with San Antonio's size is another assignment entirely. The Spurs will also have to sort out how their smaller starting backcourt handles Oklahoma City's pressure. SportsLine forecasts a 110-109 San Antonio victory. Novig puts the Spurs at 56% to win, compared with 46% for Oklahoma City. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 20, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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