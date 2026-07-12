UFC 329 fight fallout: Best options for Conor McGregor, Paddy Pimblett and Max Holloway

UFC produces a behind-the-scenes series called "The Thrill and Agony." Those words perfectly define UFC 329. Conor McGregor's monumental return ended with a whimper on Saturday. But on the other hand, the future looks bright for Paddy Pimblett's.

McGregor and Pimblett fought in the main and co-main event, respectively, of Saturday's spectacle in Las Vegas. Both fights ended in approximately one minute. Pimblett's victory was thrilling, while agony washed over an injured McGregor. It's hard to predict the future for "Mystic Mac," though we can certainly try. As for Pimblett, riches riddle the road ahead.

In the aftermath of a roller coaster UFC 329, let's examine what the future looks like after International Fight Week. Not just for McGregor and Pimblett, but for seven other fighters on the card too.

UFC 329 results, takeaways: Conor McGregor is done, Paddy Pimblett is real, Gable Steveson is still raw Brent Brookhouse

Welterweight

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz: McGregor may never fight again. However, with one fight left on his UFC contract, he may want to see it through. It makes sense for UFC to feed McGregor's bones to elevate Carlos Prates or Michael Morales. But I don't think fans care to see it. Diaz has claimed that UFC tried to book the trilogy fight with McGregor for UFC Freedom 250. Diaz is someone he could legitimately compete with.

Lightweight

Max Holloway vs. Arman Tsarukyan: Holloway might be the biggest victim of Saturday's main event. Despite winning, he's left with fewer favorable options than before. He called for a McGregor trilogy that no one wants to see. The outcome won't allow him to sneak into the lightweight title picture. Arman Tsarukyan's wrestling would give him fits, and it's too soon for an Ilia Topuria rematch. Fighting Paddy Pimblett, who was victorious in Saturday's co-main event, is very convenient. After all, both men won without taking a lick of damage. However, I have other plans for Pimblett. Maybe it's time for UFC to forgive Tsarukyan and give him a path to the lightweight title.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Ilia Topuria: UFC 324 in January was designed as a path to Topuria vs. Pimblett. At least, that's what some people believe. Justin Gaethje had a different vision for the lightweight title. In a strange turn of events, their long-awaited grudge match might be bigger now as a non-title fight. That's because Topuria was widely expected to crush the loudmouth Scouser. However, Pimblett's flawless win on Saturday and Topuria's loss to Gaethje make the fight seem more competitive. Both men are at the perfect place in their careers to justify the fight. It's now or never.

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Mateusz Gamrot or Quillan Salkilld: Saint Denis couldn't have left a worse impression. He's always been bullish, but you can't afford to make such an avoidable mistake at this level. He handed Pimblett his neck on a silver platter. Assuming he and Pimblett swap places in the rankings, Saint Denis should look backwards.

King Green vs. Michael Chandler: Green generated his fourth consecutive win in seven months. His activity is absurd for a 39-year-old fighter. Green's win streak is also his best since 2013-14, his debut stretch in the UFC. I'm not sold on Green as a ranked fighter, nor do I think it's how he's best utilized. Green has cache with the fanbase and an exciting style. UFC should pair him with another fighter who fits the bill. Chandler's best days are over, but he's also been fighting beyond his depths. A fight with Green is far more appropriate than Ruffy, who thrashed Chandler at UFC Freedom 250.

Terrance McKinney vs. Alexander Hernandez: McKinney might be the best 90-second fighter on the roster. From there, the only certainty is a short night from someone. Half the time, it's McKinney. Hernandez knows how to thump and is coming off a loss of his own. He and McKinney share similar name value and fighting DNA.

Other fights to make after UFC 329

Brandon Royval vs. Asu Almabayev: Why not give the man what he asked for? Royval called out Almabayev post-fight, and I think it's a thoughtful selection. Sure, Almabayev is behind him in the rankings, but Royval doesn't have much room for upward trajectory. He's recently fought everyone ranked above him and lost to most of them. Almabayev is his best chance at building momentum.

Robert Whittaker vs. Caio Borralho: Hear me out, Whittaker should go back to middleweight. Whittaker was never a large middleweight, and significant turnover in multiple weight classes has made light heavyweight less alluring. Whittaker looked great against Nikita Krylov, but he didn't deliver a performance that makes me think he'll do well against the light heavyweight Top 10. Three of his fellow middleweights have moved up to 205 pounds, with former champion Khamzat Chimaev also teasing a jump. Further aggravating the problem are the departures of three light heavyweights to the heavyweight division. Whittaker is arguably closer to a title shot in his old stomping grounds, even though he says that chapter is closed.

Gable Steveson vs. Jhonata Diniz: Steveson cut through Elish Ellision like butter, but we should pump the brakes on his ascent. This was only Steveson's fourth professional MMA fight. A careful, upward escalation is crucial to his long-term value. That means facing a subpar UFC veteran after beating what was essentially a glorified regional fighter. Diniz is 3-2 in the UFC, but doesn't have a UFC win worth bragging about. If Steveson can beat him with relative ease, we can explore a low-ranked heavyweight in this admittedly shallow division.