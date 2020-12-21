Kansas jumped two spots in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball rankings on Monday to No. 3 after recording a massive road win on Thursday over Texas Tech. The win improved KU to 7-1 on the season and extended the program's winning streak to seven, an impressive rebound after falling 102-90 to No. 1 Gonzaga in the season-opener.

The Jayhawks' new positioning gives the Big 12 two of the poll's top three teams with Baylor holding steady at No. 2 once again for the fifth consecutive week. Four of the top 10 teams in this week's poll are from the Big 12 with West Virginia moving up one spot to No. 7 and Texas moving up one spot to No. 10.

Gonzaga not only stayed in the No. 1 spot but also tightened its grip on the position after defeating No. 3 Iowa on Saturday. The Bulldogs garnered 61 of a possible 64 first-place votes, which is seven more than it received last week, and further cemented their status as the clear top dog in the sport right now. Baylor, which received three first-place votes, is the only team this week receiving first-place votes outside of Gonzaga.

As for the rest of the top 10, Iowa dropped one spot to No. 4, while Villanova returned to the top five, jumping from No. 7 into the No. 5 spot. Houston, West Virginia, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Texas all round out the new top 10.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma St. 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.

