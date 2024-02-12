The top two spots of the updated Coaches Poll released Monday remained unchanged. UConn and Purdue held firm at their respective rankings, while South Carolina made a massive jump.
The Gamecocks went 2-0 last week with wins over Ole Miss and Vanderbilt to jump nine spots to No. 11 in the poll. South Carolina finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 6 in the final poll, but this marks its highest ranking in the regular season since the Feb. 24, 1998 poll, which had the Gamecocks No. 10.
In the SEC preseason poll, South Carolina was projected to finish last and now finds itself with a 21-3 overall record heading into the final weeks of the season. South Carolina is tied atop the SEC standings with Alabama heading into a week that features games against Auburn and LSU.
North Carolina dropped two spots to No. 5 after a loss to Clemson last week. The Tar Heels responded with a close road win over Miami last weekend. Iowa State (No. 10), Duke (No. 8), Arizona (No. 6), Marquette (No. 4) and Houston (No. 3) each moved up within the poll.
Saint Mary's and Indiana State entered the poll for the first time this season, while Oklahoma, Virginia, and Colorado State returned to the poll.
Tennessee nearly dropped out of the top 10 after a blowout loss on the road to Texas A&M. The Vols dropped three spots to No. 9, while fellow SEC foe Kentucky fell five spots to No. 20. Wisconsin had the biggest fall of any team in the rankings and dropped 12 spots to No. 21.
Coaches Poll
1. UConn (24)
2. Purdue (8)
3. Houston
4. Marquette
5. North Carolina
6. Arizona
7. Kansas
8. Duke
9. Tennessee
10. Iowa State
11. South Carolina
12. Auburn
13. Baylor
14. Illinois
15. Alabama
16. Creighton
17. BYU
18. Dayton
19. Saint Mary's
20. Kentucky
21. Wisconsin
21. Oklahoma
23. Virginia
24. Indiana State
25. Colorado State
Others receiving votes: Utah State 94; Texas Tech 89; FAU 63; Clemson 38; Gonzaga 35; San Diego State 34; Nevada 27; TCU 20; Washington State 18; Grand Canyon 13; Texas A&M 9; New Mexico 8; Florida 8; Northwestern 6; South Florida 5; Wake Forest 4; VCU 4; Michigan State 4; James Madison 3; Richmond 1; App State 1;