The top two spots of the updated Coaches Poll released Monday remained unchanged. UConn and Purdue held firm at their respective rankings, while South Carolina made a massive jump.

The Gamecocks went 2-0 last week with wins over Ole Miss and Vanderbilt to jump nine spots to No. 11 in the poll. South Carolina finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 6 in the final poll, but this marks its highest ranking in the regular season since the Feb. 24, 1998 poll, which had the Gamecocks No. 10.

In the SEC preseason poll, South Carolina was projected to finish last and now finds itself with a 21-3 overall record heading into the final weeks of the season. South Carolina is tied atop the SEC standings with Alabama heading into a week that features games against Auburn and LSU.

North Carolina dropped two spots to No. 5 after a loss to Clemson last week. The Tar Heels responded with a close road win over Miami last weekend. Iowa State (No. 10), Duke (No. 8), Arizona (No. 6), Marquette (No. 4) and Houston (No. 3) each moved up within the poll.

Saint Mary's and Indiana State entered the poll for the first time this season, while Oklahoma, Virginia, and Colorado State returned to the poll.

Tennessee nearly dropped out of the top 10 after a blowout loss on the road to Texas A&M. The Vols dropped three spots to No. 9, while fellow SEC foe Kentucky fell five spots to No. 20. Wisconsin had the biggest fall of any team in the rankings and dropped 12 spots to No. 21.

Coaches Poll

1. UConn (24)

2. Purdue (8)

3. Houston

4. Marquette

5. North Carolina

6. Arizona

7. Kansas

8. Duke

9. Tennessee

10. Iowa State

11. South Carolina

12. Auburn

13. Baylor

14. Illinois

15. Alabama

16. Creighton

17. BYU

18. Dayton

19. Saint Mary's

20. Kentucky

21. Wisconsin

21. Oklahoma

23. Virginia

24. Indiana State

25. Colorado State

Others receiving votes: Utah State 94; Texas Tech 89; FAU 63; Clemson 38; Gonzaga 35; San Diego State 34; Nevada 27; TCU 20; Washington State 18; Grand Canyon 13; Texas A&M 9; New Mexico 8; Florida 8; Northwestern 6; South Florida 5; Wake Forest 4; VCU 4; Michigan State 4; James Madison 3; Richmond 1; App State 1;