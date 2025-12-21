Texas Tech entered this season believing it had the pieces to win a national championship, but so far, its defense had not been up to par and injuries have ravaged the Red Raiders' ability to coalesce. Texas Tech entered Saturday's showdown against No. 3 Duke short-handed, bruised and off-kilter.

It will leave Madison Square Garden with one of the biggest wins of the season. Texas Tech erased a 17-point, second-half deficit to stun Duke 82-81 and notch a resume-boosting win that sends a message to the rest of the Big 12 that this group is as dangerous as ever.

JT Toppin played the final 11-plus minutes of the game with four fouls and managed to stay in the fight. The Red Raiders' All-American finished with 19 points, but it was Christian Anderson who resurrected for 23 second-half points to spark the comeback. LeJuan Watts also chipped in 20 massive points to help Texas Tech stay above water without injured center Luke Bamgboye.

Duke (11-1) got 23 points from Cameron Boozer and 13 more from his twin brother, Cayden, but the Blue Devils' offense scored just three points in a five-minute span down the stretch to breathe life into Texas Tech's rally.

With the loss, Duke fell from the unbeaten ranks. Only Michigan, Iowa State, Arizona, Vanderbilt, Nebraska and Miami Ohio remain unblemished.

