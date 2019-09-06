Drive Chart
CSTCAR
KANSAS

Coastal Carolina-Kansas Preview

  • AP
  • Sep 06, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Les Miles had some idea what Coastal Carolina has been dealing with this week as the Chanticleers prepared to visit Kansas while also preparing to face Hurricane Dorian.

The school in Conway, South Carolina, was in the path of the storm as it churned toward the eastern seaboard. So early this week, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell decided to pack his team in buses and headed inland - to Greenville and Clemson, among other places - for some practice before hopping a plane to Lawrence on Friday.

It's not unlike what Miles did in August 2005, when he was coaching LSU amid the impact of Hurricane Katrina. The Tigers wound up having to adjust to life away from the Gulf Coast.

''I wish them the very best,'' Miles said, ''because I know that they're traveling to enjoy the rest of their practice schedules, considering they'll have this time away from home and away from college.''

The Chanticleers lost their opener 30-23 to Eastern Michigan, undone by penalties, turnovers and overall sloppy play. Getting those issues straightened out during a road trip forced by a hurricane?

Not exactly an easy challenge.

''The efficiency part of it makes it harder, but as far as doing the job or getting the things done you need to get done, we'll figure it out,'' Chadwell said. ''You work hard to get them in a routine, now you're out of it. How do we adjust to that? Then being the first time on the road. That's the biggest difference, when you have to evacuate. That's the biggest challenge in my opinion.''

Still, Chadwell said the Chanticleers aren't going to make excuses when they visit the Jayhawks, who needed a final-drive touchdown to avoid an upset loss of their own last week.

Indiana State had them on the ropes with the lead in the closing minutes. Kansas needed to march 75 yards in hurry-up mode, and Carter Stanley needed to throw a clutch touchdown pass, to avoid a humiliating loss in Miles' return to the sideline.

Given that, Chadwell knows that Miles will have the Jayhawks prepared on Saturday.

He intends to do the same thing.

''Coach Miles is bringing a different mindset and mentality there,'' Chadwell said. ''They've got some quality players that he inherited. They're trying to be a mix, I believe, between a Big 12 team throwing it around but then also his SEC days. They're trying to line up and do some things, being physical and tough. He's got them really playing confident.''

HURRICANES NOT NEW

The Chanticleers had to evacuate last September, too, when Hurricane Florence hit. They spent 12 days on the road in North Carolina, Florida and Louisiana. With their hometown still flooded, players wound up spending another week in hotels in Myrtle Beach, keeping them away a full three weeks.

POOKA RETURNS

Top playmaker Pooka Williams, who was suspended for the Jayhawks' opener for a series of off-field issues, will be in the backfield again Saturday. He ran for 1,125 yards and totaled 10 TDs last season, providing a big lift on both the ground and through the air.

''We'll have to incorporate him into the team again,'' Miles said, ''and yet he'll give us some Pooka plays. We're looking forward to having him back. I can tell you that. He's enjoyed by his teammates. We'll enjoy him in the huddle.''

OTHERS GO MISSING

Jayhawks safety Shaq Richmond did not play last week after the senior was arrested on failure-to-appear charges. Then early Sunday, walk-on linebacker Tom Barrett was arrested on ''suspicion of contributing to a child's misconduct and displaying or possessing a fictitious ID.'' The school said it is gathering facts and would handle any discipline internally.

OH-FOR-EVERYTHING

Coastal Carolina is in its second full season as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision, and it has never beaten a Power Five school. But the Chanticleers came close against Arkansas in 2017, when they lost 39-38 in Fayetteville. Their trip to Lawrence will mark their first game against Kansas.

LES KNOWS

So what is a Chanticleer? Miles wasn't stumped.

''It's a rooster,'' the Jayhawks' coach said, ''that handles the barnyard with real moxie, and tough and smart.'' The rooster is also a prominent character in Chaucer's ''Canterbury Tales.'' In fact, the school's mascot is named Chauncey the Chanticleer.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Chanticleers 0-1 -----
Jayhawks 1-0 -----
KANSAS -7, O/U 53.5
Memorial Stadium Lawrence, KS
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Chanticleers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 304 2 4 123.6
F. Payton 29/43 304 2 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 49 0
C. Marable 18 49 0 7
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
F. Payton 3 5 0 5
J. Hairston 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Hairston 2 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 84 1
C. Marable 7 84 1 22
J. Heiligh 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 76 0
J. Heiligh 6 76 0 23
L. Collins Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 43 0
L. Collins Jr. 1 43 0 43
J. Miller 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
J. Miller 3 24 0 9
I. Likely 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
I. Likely 4 23 0 8
S. Bell 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 1
S. Bell 1 16 1 16
T. Holmes 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Holmes 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Jayhawks
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 241 2 0 161.5
C. Stanley 20/29 241 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 88 0
K. Herbert 17 88 0 33
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -12 0
C. Stanley 4 -12 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 121 0
A. Parchment 8 121 0 32
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
S. Robinson Jr. 1 14 0 14
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
V. Gardner 2 3 0 4
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Herbert 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Defense 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Jones 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/2
L. Jones 1/2 0 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • WAKE
    RICE

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    +19.5
    Fri 8:00pm CBSSN


  • WMMARY
    UVA

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -34
    Fri 8:00pm ACCN


  • MRSHL
    24BOISE

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    -12
    Fri 9:00pm ESP2


  • SACST
    ARIZST

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -36
    Fri 10:00pm PACN


  • OHIO
    PITT

    0
    0
    54 O/U
    -4
    Sat 11:00am ACCN


  • ODU
    VATECH

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -28.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • RUT
    20IOWA

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -20
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • CHARSO
    SC

    0
    0

    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • SO
    MEMP

    0
    0

    Sat 12:00pm ESP3


  • WVU
    MIZZOU

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    -14
    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • BGREEN
    KSTATE

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -24
    Sat 12:00pm FSN


  • UAB
    AKRON

    0
    0
    46 O/U
    +9
    Sat 12:00pm CBSSN


  • VANDY
    PURDUE

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • 21CUSE
    MD

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -1.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • KENSAW
    KENTST

    0
    0

    Sat 12:00pm ESP3


  • CINCY
    5OHIOST

    0
    0
    53 O/U
    -16
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • ARMY
    7MICH

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -22.5
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • WCAR
    NCST

    0
    0

    Sat 12:30pm


  • NILL
    13UTAH

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    -21.5
    Sat 1:00pm PACN


  • SFLA
    GATECH

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    -6
    Sat 2:00pm ACCN


  • FORD
    BALLST

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    -28
    Sat 2:00pm ESP3


  • TNTECH
    MIAOH

    0
    0

    Sat 2:30pm ESP+


  • CMICH
    17WISC

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -35
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • 25NEB
    COLO

    0
    0
    64.5 O/U
    +4
    Sat 3:30pm FOX


  • CHARLO
    APLST

    0
    0
    54 O/U
    -21.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • USM
    MISSST

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    -16.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESPU


  • GRAM
    LATECH

    0
    0

    Sat 3:30pm NFLN


  • RICH
    BC

    0
    0

    Sat 3:30pm ACCN


  • 12TXAM
    1CLEM

    0
    0
    63 O/U
    -17
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • ILL
    UCONN

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    +21.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBSSN


  • SIL
    MA

    0
    0

    Sat 3:30pm NESN+


  • EIL
    IND

    0
    0

    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • WIL
    COLOST

    0
    0

    Sat 4:00pm ATSN


  • TXSA
    BAYLOR

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -25
    Sat 4:00pm FSN


  • MURYST
    3UGA

    0
    0

    Sat 4:00pm ESP2


  • NMEXST
    2BAMA

    0
    0
    64.5 O/U
    -55.5
    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • SDGST
    UCLA

    0
    0
    45 O/U
    -8
    Sat 4:15pm PACN


  • NCO
    22WASHST

    0
    0

    Sat 5:00pm PACN


  • LAMON
    FSU

    0
    0
    65 O/U
    -22
    Sat 5:00pm ACCN


  • NCAT
    DUKE

    0
    0

    Sat 6:00pm ACCN


  • GRDWB
    ECU

    0
    0

    Sat 6:00pm ESP3


  • ME
    GAS

    0
    0

    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • JACKST
    SALA

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • WYO
    TXSTSM

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    +7
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • NTEXAS
    SMU

    0
    0
    73 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • FUR
    GAST

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • MCN
    OKLAST

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • 18UCF
    FAU

    0
    0
    68 O/U
    +10.5
    Sat 7:00pm CBSSN


  • WKY
    FIU

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • EKY
    LVILLE

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ACCN


  • TNST
    MTSU

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • BYU
    TENN

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    -4
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • CSTCAR
    KANSAS

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • SD
    4OKLA

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm


  • ARK
    MISS

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    -6
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • LIB
    LALAF

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    -14
    Sat 7:30pm ESP+


  • STONYBRK
    UTAHST

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -33
    Sat 7:30pm FBOOK


  • NEVADA
    16OREG

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    -24
    Sat 7:30pm PACN


  • 6LSU
    9TEXAS

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    +6.5
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • TULANE
    10AUBURN

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 7:30pm ESP2


  • TNMART
    11FLA

    0
    0

    Sat 7:30pm ESPU


  • EMICH
    UK

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    -15
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • BUFF
    15PSU

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -30.5
    Sat 7:30pm FOX


  • WMICH
    19MICHST

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    -16
    Sat 7:30pm BTN


  • UTEP
    TXTECH

    0
    0
    65 O/U
    -34.5
    Sat 8:00pm FSN


  • PRARIE
    HOU

    0
    0

    Sat 8:00pm ESP3


  • MIAMI
    UNC

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    +5
    Sat 8:00pm ACCN


  • TULSA
    SJST

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    +6.5
    Sat 9:00pm ESP3


  • ARKST
    UNLV

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -1
    Sat 10:00pm FBOOK


  • MINN
    FRESNO

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    +3
    Sat 10:30pm CBSSN


  • CAL
    14WASH

    0
    0
    43.5 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 10:30pm FS1


  • 23STNFRD
    USC

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    -3
    Sat 10:30pm ESPN


  • NAZ
    ARIZ

    0
    0

    Sat 10:45pm PACN


  • OREGST
    HAWAII

    0
    0
    77.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sun 12:00am FBOOK
NCAA FB Scores