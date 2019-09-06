Drive Chart
UCF
FAU

UCF-FAU Preview

  • AP
  • Sep 06, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) FAU coach Lane Kiffin sees the program he'd like his Owls to become in No. 18 UCF.

UCF travels to FAU on Saturday, winners of 23 consecutive regular-season games and 26 of its last 27 overall.

''I think it's the program that every Group of Five program aspires to be,'' Kiffin said. ''They've won as many games as anybody in the last couple years in the country.''

Kiffin's first season gave the Owls hope that they could quickly replicate the success of their neighbors to the north. However, the Owls followed an 11-3 record and first Conference USA title in 2017 with a 5-7 effort last season.

''They are a great team, a great program, been winning for a long time, have done it over decades,'' Kiffin said. ''We haven't yet. We did it for a year.''

Central Florida pummeled Florida A&M 62-0 in its season opener. FAU fell behind No. 5 Ohio State 28-0 in the first 10 minutes of its season opener before the Owls' defense improved a bit in what became a 45-21 loss.

''After that they played extremely physical, settled into their game plan,'' UCF coach Josh Heupel said. ''I thought they handled the running game from Ohio State from the second quarter on really well. Didn't give up big plays in the passing game. They are an experienced group on the back end - a lot of the same guys who played from a year ago.''

UCF is the first ranked team to visit Howard Schnellenberger Field, which opened in 2011. The Owls have never beaten a ranked team on any field.

With fewer than 500 tickets remaining Friday morning, FAU officials are optimistic they'll sell out their 29,495-seat stadium for only the second time.

''We have a lot of guys that are from down in that area,'' Heupel said. ''We have a large fan base. We expect a lot of our fans to show up and be wearing black and gold on Saturday night.''

BAYLOR SPEED

Both offenses trace their roots to Art Briles' ultra-uptempo Baylor offenses. Kiffin hired former Baylor offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, Art's son and current FSU coordinator, for the same position at FAU in 2017. The Owls' 2019 offensive scheme is a blend of Kendal's and Kiffin's principles. UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby also served as an assistant on Art Briles' Baylor staff.

QB CONTEST

Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush beat out true freshman Dillon Gabriel to start the season opener at quarterback. Wimbush completed 12-of-23 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns against the Rattlers. Gabriel also impressed, missing on only four of his 13 passes while throwing three touchdowns.

''Both of them earned the opportunity to continue to play football for us,'' Heupel said.

EARLY LOSS

Kiffin hoped former Alabama running back BJ Emmons would anchor a running back rotation this fall, but Emmons broke an ankle on his first carry against Ohio St. and is expected to miss the season.

STOUT FRONT

Having lost three starters and a key reserve to graduation, UCF entered the season with an unproven defensive line. The replacements fared well in Week 1, as the Knights allowed Florida A&M only 96 yards of total offense.

FAMILY AFFAIR

The athletic director's stadium suite boxes will pit brother against brother when UCF's Danny White visits brother Brian for the first time. Danny holds a 1-0 advantage following last season's 56-36 victory in Orlando.

1234T
18 UCF 1-0 -----
FAU 0-1 -----
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wimbush 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 168 2 0 142.2
B. Wimbush 12/23 168 2 0
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 127 3 0 227.5
D. Gabriel 9/13 127 3 0
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 61 1 0 521.2
Q. Jones 2/2 61 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 106 1
A. Killins Jr. 14 106 1 31
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 64 0
B. Thompson 6 64 0 24
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 56 1
G. McCrae 10 56 1 25
T. Coles 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 47 0
T. Coles 12 47 0 16
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 37 0
O. Anderson 4 37 0 31
B. Wimbush 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
B. Wimbush 8 20 0 11
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
Q. Jones 2 8 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 68 2
G. Davis 3 68 2 37
A. Johnson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 67 1
A. Johnson 2 67 1 49
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 1
T. Nixon 6 61 1 30
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 1
O. Anderson 3 39 1 24
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
M. Williams 3 34 0 12
A. Harris 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 1
A. Harris 1 26 1 26
J. Harris 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Harris 1 17 0 17
K. Ahmad 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Ahmad 1 15 0 15
R. O'Keefe 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. O'Keefe 1 12 0 12
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
B. Thompson 1 10 0 10
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
G. McCrae 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Barnas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 7/7
D. Barnas 2/2 0 7/7 13
D. Obarski 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
D. Obarski 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 178 1 0 118.4
C. Robison 22/34 178 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. McCammon III 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 22 1
L. McCammon III 11 22 1 6
B. Emmons 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Emmons 1 1 0 1
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
W. Wright 1 -1 0 0
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -24 0
C. Robison 9 -24 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Bryant 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 0
H. Bryant 6 79 0 26
T. Harrison 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 57 0
T. Harrison 4 57 0 38
J. Raine 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 29 1
J. Raine 6 29 1 14
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Cousart 2 18 0 17
L. McCammon III 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
L. McCammon III 3 15 0 12
J. Mitchell 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Mitchell 1 12 0 12
B. Emmons 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Emmons 1 -2 0 0
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -10 0
W. Wright 2 -10 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
V. Rivas 2/2 0 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores