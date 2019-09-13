Drive Chart
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) After losing to top-ranked Clemson last week, No. 16 Texas A&M has just one game to correct its mistakes and get ready for the start of Southeastern Conference play with a visit from No. 8 Auburn.

The Aggies host Lamar, an FCS team in the Southland Conference, on Saturday night.

''We need to play well because it's the next game and that's the only thing we need to focus on,'' quarterback Kellen Mond said. ''Coach (Jimbo Fisher) always talks about faceless opponents. It doesn't really matter who you're playing and that's the way we look at it. We're going to tweak, find out what we did wrong last week and come out with a great week.''

Mond is looking to bounce back after a shaky performance in the 24-10 loss to Clemson where he completed just 57.1 percent of his passes, threw an interception and lost a fumble. He believes that had he made a few more plays early against the Tigers that things could have been different. He was particularly upset with himself for badly overthrowing Camron Buckley on the second play of the game.

''Just a couple of passes that I wish I could have had back,'' Mond said. ''On the second play I knew right after the play that I missed a touchdown or probably a big gain to Buck and then a drag route that I missed to Kendrick (Rogers). And as a whole I felt like that led to receivers dropping stuff and then some miscommunication between the backs and it kind of went all downhill.''

Fisher likes that Mond is constantly evaluating himself and hopes the rest of the team does the same as the Aggies look to improve before their next test against Auburn.

''We have to create better habits, keep practicing to do that, but we have to learn to capitalize on opportunities,'' Fisher said. ''When you play the teams of that caliber that are used to winning and having success, when you get those opportunities you've got to take them. We had plenty of them and we didn't make enough of them.''

TOUGH OPPONENTS

The Cardinals are no strangers to playing tough nonconference opponents after facing Texas Tech on the road last season. The Red Raiders got a 77-0 win in that game where coach Mike Schultz told reporters this week that several of his starters were injured. The Cardinals lost their next three games after that before getting healthy and winning their last six to reach the first round of the FCS playoffs for the first time in school history.

REPLACING CORBIN

True freshman running back Isaiah Spiller will make his first start for the Aggies after Jashaun Corbin sustained a season-ending hamstring injury against Clemson. Spiller has looked good in limited action early and ran for 106 yards in Texas A&M's opener before adding 24 yards rushing and two receptions against the Tigers. Spiller joined the Aggies after running for 1,493 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior last season.

Fisher also expects sophomore Jacob Kibodi and sophomore transfer Cordarrian Richardson to contribute as they move on without Corbin. Fisher often raved about Corbin's blocking and receiving skills and said his other running backs also have those skills, too.

''All of our backs have really good hands, none of them can't do that, but obviously Jashaun was doing it to a higher level, more consistent, because he was a starter and he'd been there,'' Fisher said. ''But those guys are very capable and can do that very well.''

DUAL THREAT

Lamar quarterback Jordan Hoy is a true dual threat, with the junior just as likely to run as he is to pass on each play. Hoy has thrown for 459 yards and three touchdowns and is tied for the team lead in yards rushing with 118 yards and five scores. The senior was named Southland Newcomer of the Year last season when he threw for 654 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 516 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games, with just three starts.

Lamar
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hoy 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 459 3 2 132.5
J. Hoy 39/63 459 3 2
J. Givens 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 88 0 0 227.8
J. Givens 4/5 88 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Wanza 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 118 1
M. Wanza 28 118 1 13
J. Hoy 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 118 5
J. Hoy 28 118 5 17
D. Randle 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 115 1
D. Randle 13 115 1 46
C. Starnes 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 72 1
C. Starnes 14 72 1 35
A. Walker 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 71 0
A. Walker 8 71 0 18
J. Givens 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
J. Givens 8 45 0 16
K. Banks 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Banks 1 9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Banks 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 111 0
K. Banks 9 111 0 24
C. Green 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 84 0
C. Green 5 84 0 30
M. Wanza 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 1
M. Wanza 7 77 1 28
E. Pizarro 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 1
E. Pizarro 8 73 1 12
M. Sikes 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
M. Sikes 4 60 0 17
B. Robinson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 52 0
B. Robinson 2 52 0 34
C. Robinson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 1
C. Robinson 3 48 1 26
J. Roe 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Roe 2 22 0 12
K. Allen 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
K. Allen 3 20 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Giffen 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 8/8
B. Giffen 4/6 0 8/8 20
E. Martinez 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
E. Martinez 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 430 4 2 128
K. Mond 43/69 430 4 2
Z. Calzada 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 38 0 0 79.9
Z. Calzada 4/9 38 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 137 1
J. Corbin 35 137 1 20
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 130 0
I. Spiller 14 130 0 85
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 26 1
K. Mond 10 26 1 9
C. Richardson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Richardson 2 12 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 144 1
Q. Davis 11 144 1 29
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 144 1
J. Ausbon 13 144 1 40
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 0
K. Rogers 7 72 0 16
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
I. Spiller 2 22 0 16
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
C. Buckley 1 20 0 20
J. Preston 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Preston 2 18 0 10
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 16 1
J. Corbin 6 16 1 5
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 1
J. Wydermyer 2 11 1 9
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
R. Paul 1 11 0 11
G. Beal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
G. Beal 2 10 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 0-0 0 1
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Jones 0-0 0 2
R. Elam 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Elam 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/3 6/6
S. Small 3/3 0 6/6 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
