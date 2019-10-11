Drive Chart
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Temple wants to go 2-for-2 in knocking off Top 25 teams at home.

The Owls pulled off the first upset when they beat then-No. 21 Maryland to prove a program that has been a bowl game regular of late would be just fine under first-year coach Rod Carey.

Temple (4-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) has a bit tougher when it plays No. 23 Memphis (5-0, 1-0 AAC) at Lincoln Financial Field. This is the fourth time in school history that Memphis has started 5-0. The Tigers also won its first five games in 1938, 1961 and 2015.

Memphis is 5 1/2-point favorites to get the win that moves them to 6-0. Kenneth Gainwell has emerged as one of the nation's most productive running backs since taking over for an injured Patrick Taylor Jr. early this season. Gainwell has run for 620 yards and averages 124 yards rushing per game to rank sixth among all Football Bowl Subdivision players.

Gainwell averages 151.8 all-purpose yards per game, which ranks fourth nationally.

''Their commitment to the run sets up every thing that they do,'' Carey said. ''They certainly have dynamic playmakers. Everything is set up with that run game.''

The Tigers are plenty potent on offense. Brady White has thrown three touchdown passes in each of Memphis' last three games and ranks seventh among all FBS players in passing efficiency (184.95) and 13th in completion percentage (.717).

''You turn on the film and you see really good football players, really well coached, dynamic and explosive,'' Carey said.

The AAC West is setting up for quite a finish with the Tigers, SMU, Tulane and Navy all off to good starts. Houston also is still in the mix.

''As we're jumping into conference play, I think anybody and everybody across the country sees the quality of the American Conference and the teams we have in it,'' Memphis coach Mike Norvell said. ''This week we're going to play one of the best of them.''

Some other things to know about Temple's matchup with Memphis:

TEMPLE DEFENSE

Temple ranks second among all FBS teams in red-zone defense and fourth in third-down conversion percentage defense. Temple is allowing teams to convert just 24.4% of their third-down situations.

Temple defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh has 30 tackles, 8 1/2 tackles for loss and five sacks to lead the Owls in all three categories. He's tied for the AAC lead in sacks per game and tackles for loss per game. Maijeh has recorded at least two tackles for loss in four of Temple's first five games.

''This is one of the best defenses in the country,'' Norvell said. ''They're extremely talented, they've got great length, experience. Their three linebackers, they can play anywhere in the country.

100-YARD STREAK

Memphis' Kenneth Gainwell has exceeded the 100-yard mark in three straight games, including a 209-yard performance last week in a 52-33 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.

The impressive freshman could face his toughest test in finding those 100 yards against a Temple defense that ranks second in the AAC in run defense, yielding 3.2 yards per carry and 125.6 yards rushing per game. Memphis also lost running backs Darrell Henderson and Tony Pollard to the NFL draft and had counted on Taylor, who rushed for over 1,100 yards last year, to carry the running back. But once he was injured in the season opener, Gainwell made the most of his chance in the spotlight. Gainwell is on pace to deliver the fourth 1,000-yard single-season rushing performance in the last three years for Memphis. That comes after Memphis didn't have a single 1,000-yard rusher from 2010-16.

TOUGH SKED

This game begins a demanding stretch for Temple, which visits No. 21 SMU and hosts Central Florida the next two weeks. Temple has won its last seven games at the Linc.

BOWL BID

Memphis is trying to become the fourth team in program history to start 6-0 and clinch its earliest bowl bid in history.

Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.7% 1163 11 3 185
B. White 81/113 1163 11 3
C. Adair 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 70 0 0 154.2
C. Adair 8/9 70 0 0
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
K. Jones 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 620 6
K. Gainwell 76 620 6 75
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 214 2
K. Watkins 34 214 2 72
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 128 1
P. Taylor Jr. 27 128 1 15
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 68 0
T. Samuel 10 68 0 18
R. Clark 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 58 1
R. Clark 16 58 1 10
T. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
T. Taylor 7 26 0 9
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
A. Gibson 2 9 0 7
M. Weaver 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
M. Weaver 3 8 0 5
M. Quinn 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
M. Quinn 2 0 0 4
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 -34 1
B. White 16 -34 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 301 2
D. Coxie 21 301 2 52
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 236 4
A. Gibson 7 236 4 73
J. Magnifico 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 180 0
J. Magnifico 6 180 0 58
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 160 2
K. Jones 12 160 2 65
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 139 1
K. Gainwell 17 139 1 27
P. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
P. Williams 5 49 0 23
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 1
K. Watkins 4 46 1 24
C. Austin III 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
C. Austin III 1 40 0 40
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
P. Taylor Jr. 4 25 0 22
T. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Taylor 2 13 0 10
C. Fairman 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Fairman 1 11 0 11
S. Dykes 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
S. Dykes 2 9 0 5
K. Wilson 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 1
K. Wilson 2 8 1 6
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Dorceus 1 7 0 7
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
T. Samuel 3 6 0 8
T. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Washington 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
X. Cullens 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. Cullens 0-0 0 1
L. Thomas 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Thomas 0-0 0 1
Q. Johnson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Johnson 0-0 0 1
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Blake Jr. 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 22/23
R. Patterson 5/6 0 22/23 37
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.9% 1279 11 6 130.1
A. Russo 109/185 1279 11 6
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 143 1 0 233.1
T. Centeio 8/10 143 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 503 4
R. Davis 84 503 4 45
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 298 3
J. Gardner 65 298 3 16
I. Wright 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 42 0
I. Wright 4 42 0 34
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 25 0
T. Centeio 12 25 0 13
S. Bradley 5 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
S. Bradley 4 12 0 7
K. Dobbins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Dobbins 2 11 0 7
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Blue 1 7 0 7
J. Jennings 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Jennings 1 6 0 6
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 -39 0
A. Russo 16 -39 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 427 2
J. Blue 34 427 2 79
B. Mack 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 335 2
B. Mack 26 335 2 33
I. Wright 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 305 4
I. Wright 31 305 4 29
T. Williams 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 107 1
T. Williams 2 107 1 89
R. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 90 1
R. Davis 3 90 1 51
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 70 1
K. Yeboah 7 70 1 17
J. Barbon 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 0
J. Barbon 5 35 0 11
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
J. Gardner 4 32 0 18
A. Jarman 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 1
A. Jarman 1 10 1 10
T. Mattioni 41 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Mattioni 1 5 0 5
K. Dobbins 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Dobbins 1 3 0 3
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Martin-Robinson 1 2 0 2
K. Reams 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Reams 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Walls 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Walls 0-0 0 1
H. Hand 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Hand 0-0 0 1
C. Braswell 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Braswell 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/5 17/17
W. Mobley 4/5 0 17/17 29
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
