No. 17 Minnesota looks to remain on roll vs. Maryland

  • AP
  • Oct 24, 2019

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have bolted out of the blocks en route to their best start of a season since 1960.

The 17th-ranked Golden Gophers (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) look to remain on the fast track to the conference title game when they host the Maryland Terrapins (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Should it topple the Terrapins, Minnesota's 8-0 start to the season would be its first since its national title-winning campaign in 1941.

The current team has also won nine in a row spanning two seasons for the first time since 1941-42, which is tied with Baylor for the fourth-longest winning streak in the nation (Clemson 22, Ohio State 13, Appalachian State 12).

Significant accomplishments to be certain, however quarterback Tanner Morgan isn't interested in getting ahead of himself.

"Coach (P.J. Fleck) has done a great job of preparing us and not allowing us to look ahead," said Morgan, who threw for two touchdowns in the Golden Gophers' 42-7 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

While Morgan may not want to look ahead, the Golden Gophers' remaining schedule features undefeated Penn State (7-0), Iowa (5-2), Northwestern (1-5) and Wisconsin (6-1).

Fleck isn't focused that far ahead, though. Instead, he's more interested on the next game, and whether injured linebacker Kamal Martin will be a part of it.

Martin sustained a knee injury against the Scarlet Knights, although Fleck told reporters that the team's leading tackler will be monitored throughout the week and be a game-time decision versus the Terrapins.

"I don't have a specific answer yet," Fleck said. "He's still got a few more tests. But we got some really good news, and that's where we're at."

While Martin's availability is up in the air, Maryland is expected to see the return of graduate transfer quarterback Josh Jackson and redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland. Both players have been sidelined with high-ankle sprains.

Jackson, who was injured in a 48-7 win at Rutgers on Oct. 5, has missed the last two games -- both losses.

McFarland was initially injured after rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 loss at Temple on Sept. 14. He played in the next three games before sitting out Saturday's 34-28 setback against Indiana.

McFarland had his way in the last meeting with Minnesota, rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns in Maryland's 42-13 romp on Sept. 22, 2018.

Javon Leake did his best in his stead, including rushing for a career-high 158 yards and two touchdowns versus the Hoosiers.

"We're definitely a young team," Leake said. "It's Coach (Michael Locksley's) first year. He's seeing what he can do with this program. The biggest thing is these young guys just have to step up and come to play."

The growing pains have resulted in four losses in the Terrapins' last five games.

"We want to win now, but winning isn't something we talk a lot about," Locksley said Tuesday. "It's really the process and the habits and behaviors that help you win. We set standards for how we practice, how we want to prepare and how we want to play."

--Field Level Media

1234T
Maryland 3-4 -----
17 Minnesota 7-0 -----
MINN -16.5, O/U 59
TCF Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minnesota
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.1% 968 10 4 128.7
J. Jackson 70/137 968 10 4
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 599 3 3 117.4
T. Pigrome 55/93 599 3 3
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
T. DeSue 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 499 7
J. Leake 59 499 7 64
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 340 7
A. McFarland Jr. 66 340 7 80
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 195 1
T. Fleet-Davis 46 195 1 21
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 173 2
J. Funk 17 173 2 54
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 170 2
T. Pigrome 33 170 2 61
L. Harrison III 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 70 0
L. Harrison III 7 70 0 30
L. Legendre 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 30 0
L. Legendre 2 30 0 17
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
T. DeSue 1 5 1 5
M. Shinsky 41 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
M. Shinsky 1 -10 0 0
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -18 0
J. Jackson 28 -18 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 466 4
D. Demus Jr. 28 466 4 80
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 164 2
C. Okonkwo 16 164 2 23
D. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 148 0
D. Jones 8 148 0 49
T. Mabry 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 142 3
T. Mabry 11 142 3 52
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 113 1
T. Fleet-Davis 12 113 1 50
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 107 0
B. Cobbs 7 107 0 39
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 87 1
A. McFarland Jr. 9 87 1 39
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 84 0
D. Turner 4 84 0 29
C. Carriere 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 1
C. Carriere 6 75 1 17
S. Savoy 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
S. Savoy 6 56 0 15
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 55 0
J. Leake 9 55 0 33
J. Comma 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
J. Comma 1 22 0 22
R. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
R. Lewis 2 19 0 13
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 0
J. Funk 4 16 0 12
D. Tomlin 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Tomlin 1 7 0 7
S. Nelson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
S. Nelson 1 6 1 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Mosley 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Mosley 0-0 0 1
C. Campbell 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Campbell 0-0 0 1
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Eley 0-0 0 1
N. Cross 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Cross 0-0 0 1
I. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Davis 0-0 0 1
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Brooks Jr. 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/2 30/31
J. Petrino 0/2 0 30/31 30
K. Montgomery 38 DB
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
K. Montgomery 0/0 0 1/1 1
P. Inzerillo 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
P. Inzerillo 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 1623 16 3 186.9
T. Morgan 101/152 1623 16 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 786 6
R. Smith 137 786 6 64
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 270 6
M. Ibrahim 59 270 6 21
S. Brooks 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 230 1
S. Brooks 39 230 1 28
C. Wiley 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 32 0
C. Wiley 11 32 0 7
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 24 1
B. Williams 17 24 1 14
S. Green 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 15 2
S. Green 12 15 2 8
T. Potts 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
T. Potts 3 9 0 4
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Johnson 1 -1 0 0
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 -36 1
T. Morgan 34 -36 1 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 605 5
R. Bateman 28 605 5 59
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 589 6
T. Johnson 39 589 6 73
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 232 4
C. Autman-Bell 13 232 4 70
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
R. Smith 5 58 0 20
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 0
D. Douglas 7 55 0 21
J. Paulson 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
J. Paulson 4 51 0 24
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
B. Spann-Ford 2 25 1 13
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
B. Williams 1 10 0 10
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
M. Ibrahim 2 -2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Martin 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Martin 0-0 0 2
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Williamson 0-0 0 1
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
A. Winfield Jr. 0-0 0 4
K. Thomas 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Thomas 0-0 0 1
P. Howard 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Howard 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lantz 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/7 31/33
M. Lantz 4/7 0 31/33 43
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
