Oklahoma State aims to end No. 23 Iowa State's win streak

  • Oct 24, 2019

A potent offense has Iowa State back in the Top 25 and in the hunt in the Big 12.

The No. 23 Cyclones, who are tied with Texas for third in the conference, play host to Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) opened the season ranked No. 21 but fell out of the Top 25 after a sloppy 29-26 win in triple-overtime over Northern Iowa and a subsequent bye week.

However, the Cyclones re-entered the rankings with a strong 34-24 road win over Texas Tech last Saturday, Iowa State's third straight victory.

Quarterback Brock Purdy and the offense did most of the damage against the Red Raiders.

Ranked 15th in the nation in total offense (481.1 yards per game), the unit poured it on the home side with Purdy notching three touchdowns and 308 passing yards in the first half alone for a 20-7 halftime lead.

The sophomore finished with 378 yards on 23-of-32 passing, and freshman Breece Hall rushed for a career-high 183 yards with two long touchdown runs as he eclipsed 100 yards for the second straight game.

Hall totaled 256 all-purpose yards, the 11th most by an FBS player this season.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell might not have to worry about Purdy and his team when they have the ball, but the fourth-year coach said the Cowboys' skill players present a trio of problems.

He cited running back Chuba Hubbard, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and quarterback Spencer Sanders as causes for concern.

"They're as dynamic as anybody we've faced offensively," Campbell said. "You got these three super talents together -- it's a great challenge for all of us."

Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3) received its usual stellar rushing performance from sophomore Hubbard last Saturday, but the Cowboys' defense gave up massive chunk plays to unbeaten Baylor in a 45-27 home loss.

Hubbard produced 171 yards and two scores on 32 carries to increase his FBS-leading rushing total to 1,265 yards (180.7 yards per game). The Canadian-born track star is the only rusher in the country who has topped the 1,000-yard plateau.

Boston College's AJ Dillon slots second with 968 yards -- nearly 300 behind Hubbard.

However, Oklahoma State's defensive woes last Saturday against Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer outweighed the production of Hubbard, who has rushed for more than 120 yards in six of seven games.

The Cowboys led then-No. 18 Baylor 13-10 at halftime and appeared to be on the verge of sending shock waves through the Big 12 with an upset victory.

However, big plays by Brewer, who passed for 312 yards on just 13 completions, torched coach Mike Gundy's squad in the second half.

The Baylor offense generated 323 yards in the final two quarters, including 211 passing, and the Bears outscored Oklahoma State 35-14 to hand the Cowboys their third loss in four conference contests.

"We gave up big plays, and we really hadn't given up many big plays prior to what happened in the middle of the third quarter and fourth quarter," Gundy said. "It's hard for us to overcome that. They ran 54 plays, we ran 86 plays. They big-played us."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1234T
Oklahoma State 4-3 -----
23 Iowa State 5-2 -----
IOWAST -10.5, O/U 63.5
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, Iowa
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 1490 11 9 137.6
S. Sanders 118/190 1490 11 9
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 153 2 0 226.6
D. Brown 10/13 153 2 0
S. Taylor 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 144.1
S. Taylor 4/4 21 0 0
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 0 0 268
T. Hutton 1/1 20 0 0
J. McClure 39 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. McClure 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
194 1265 15
C. Hubbard 194 1265 15 84
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 457 2
S. Sanders 99 457 2 33
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 157 2
L. Brown 28 157 2 68
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
J. Jeter 11 34 0 6
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Brown 3 13 0 7
M. Cooper 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 1
M. Cooper 7 12 1 6
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Stoner 1 12 0 12
D. Glass 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Glass 2 8 0 7
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Green 1 2 0 2
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Wallace 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 772 7
T. Wallace 45 772 7 90
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 224 0
D. Stoner 24 224 0 29
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 173 2
J. McCray 11 173 2 73
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 155 1
B. Johnson 7 155 1 69
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 123 0
L. Wolf 14 123 0 30
C. Moore 35 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 75 2
C. Moore 3 75 2 59
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 52 0
J. Woods 8 52 0 14
D. Metcalf 84 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
D. Metcalf 3 26 0 20
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 24 0
C. Hubbard 6 24 0 8
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Brown 2 17 0 9
L. Greenwood 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
L. Greenwood 3 12 0 6
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 1
L. Carter 4 10 1 6
D. Jackson 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Jackson 1 9 0 9
L. Anderson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Anderson 1 8 0 8
J. Morris 38 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Morris 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Redwine-Bryant 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Redwine-Bryant 0-0 0 1
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Harvell-Peel 0-0 0 1
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Green 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/10 30/31
M. Ammendola 10/10 0 30/31 60
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 2185 14 4 165.1
B. Purdy 163/233 2185 14 4
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 51 1 0 858.4
D. Jones 1/1 51 1 0
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 1 0 252.8
R. Mitchell 1/2 9 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 399 5
B. Hall 63 399 5 75
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 195 6
B. Purdy 54 195 6 44
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 193 3
J. Lang 43 193 3 23
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 115 0
K. Nwangwu 16 115 0 19
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 92 1
R. Mitchell 9 92 1 29
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 88 1
S. Croney Jr. 28 88 1 14
J. Brock 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
J. Brock 9 48 0 13
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Akers 1 8 0 8
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
D. Jones 2 0 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 510 2
T. Milton 23 510 2 73
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 495 1
D. Jones 44 495 1 84
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 398 4
C. Kolar 26 398 4 49
L. Pettway 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 295 4
L. Pettway 25 295 4 51
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 2
S. Shaw Jr. 5 88 2 33
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 78 0
B. Hall 4 78 0 61
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 65 0
D. Soehner 4 65 0 21
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 64 1
C. Allen 7 64 1 30
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 60 0
S. Croney Jr. 10 60 0 15
D. Wilson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
D. Wilson 5 59 0 28
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 0
L. Akers 2 53 0 32
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 44 1
J. Lang 6 44 1 23
J. Scates 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
J. Scates 2 25 1 18
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Nwangwu 1 8 0 8
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Mitchell 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. White 0-0 0 1
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Lewis 0-0 0 1
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hummel 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 32/33
C. Assalley 7/10 0 32/33 53
B. Narveson 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/3 0/0
B. Narveson 1/3 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
