Drive Chart
TEXAS
TCU

No. 15 Texas needs 'D' to step up vs. TCU

  • AP
  • Oct 24, 2019

Texas is ranked 15th in the Top 25 despite a defense that's among the worst in the FBS due to injuries and inconsistent performances from mostly unproven backup players.

The Longhorns will look to correct things quickly, beginning Saturday afternoon against host TCU in a key Big 12 Conference dustup at Fort Worth.

Texas (5-2, 3-1) needed 629 yards total offense and a last-second game-winning 33-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker to outlast Kansas 50-48 last week. The Jayhawks amassed 569 yards against a Longhorns' defense that started nine players who were either freshmen or sophomores.

Texas ranks 119th out of 130 FBS teams in total defense, surrendering 469.9 yards per game and 6.42 yards per snap. Both are on pace to shatter the team records for defensive futility.

"Obviously, we know we have got to play better defensively, and everybody associated with that side of the ball -- coaches, players, leaders -- we all get it," Texas coach Tom Herman said Monday. "We're committed to figuring it out, and I think we can and will."

The silver lining on defense is that the Longhorns still are winning and remain in line for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game if they can find some help for their uber-potent offense.

"None of us are okay or satisfied with that defensive performance (against Kansas) just because we won the game," Herman said. "Are we happy to win the game? Absolutely. And at the end of the year that one's going to count just the same as all the other ones do. But we expect to play much, much better, especially defensively."

Texas will have to do so without Caden Sterns, who Herman ruled out for the TCU game as the safety continues his rehab from a knee injury suffered against Oklahoma State. Herman also said safety B.J. Foster has been affected by a lingering shoulder injury and is being monitored in the run-up to Saturday's game.

TCU (3-3, 1-2) has lost two straight games, both on the road, including a 24-17 setback last week at Kansas State. The Horned Frogs lambasted Kansas 51-14 for its only conference win of the season.

Since beating the Jayhawks, TCU has struggled offensively, especially through the air. The Horned Frogs, with freshman quarterback Max Duggan taking the bulk of the snaps, are averaging their fewest yards (202) passing in more than a decade.

Still, TCU coach Gary Patterson is not considering a change at quarterback, saying Monday on the Big 12 Conference coaches' teleconference that Duggan remains the best option to get the offense going in the right direction.

"As far as practice and everything else, he's been the best one of the group," Patterson said of Duggan. "It's pretty simple. We like eating, paying our bills, but at the end of the day, you evaluate the guy you're going to play with that you feel gives you the best chance to win. That's the reason we're playing Max."

Given Texas' defensive woes, the Horned Frogs should be able to get the passing game going on Saturday. The Longhorns have the league's worst-ranked passing defense, allowing 310 yards per game.

"We've got to catch the football," Patterson said. "And Max has just got to relax and go through his motions. He's going to be a really good player."

Texas leads 63-25-1 in a series dating back to 1897. The Longhorns defeated TCU 31-16 last season in Austin to snap a four-game skid against the Horned Frogs.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
15 Texas 5-2 -----
TCU 3-3 -----
TCU 1.5, O/U 57
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, Texas
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 2057 21 3 162
S. Ehlinger 177/255 2057 21 3
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 84 0 0 125.5
C. Thompson 8/12 84 0 0
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
D. Duvernay 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 423 4
K. Ingram 82 423 4 32
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 409 3
R. Johnson 74 409 3 57
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 318 5
S. Ehlinger 88 318 5 29
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 22 1
D. Duvernay 7 22 1 13
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
D. Young 4 16 0 13
K. Johnson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
K. Johnson 4 15 0 6
S. Cosmi 52 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 1
S. Cosmi 1 12 1 12
J. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Smith 2 9 0 8
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 1
C. Thompson 5 6 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 627 6
D. Duvernay 61 627 6 44
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 367 5
B. Eagles 19 367 5 73
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 286 1
C. Johnson 21 286 1 27
J. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 207 5
J. Smith 20 207 5 53
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 149 1
C. Brewer 10 149 1 51
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 135 0
K. Ingram 16 135 0 26
M. Epps 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 126 1
M. Epps 12 126 1 22
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 109 1
R. Johnson 14 109 1 25
K. Lewis 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
K. Lewis 1 37 0 37
J. Burt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 1
J. Burt 2 31 1 18
J. Pouncey 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Pouncey 2 19 0 11
J. Whittington 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Whittington 2 17 0 14
M. Washington 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
M. Washington 2 17 0 14
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Ehlinger 1 8 0 8
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Young 2 7 0 8
R. Leitao 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Leitao 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Brown 0-0 0 1
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Foster 0-0 0 1
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Ossai 0-0 0 2
D. Overshown 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Overshown 0-0 0 1
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Jones 0-0 0 1
M. Estell 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Estell 0-0 0 1
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Jamison 0-0 0 2
A. Adeoye 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Adeoye 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/10 36/36
C. Dicker 8/10 0 36/36 60
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 874 9 0 129
M. Duggan 80/142 874 9 0
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54% 318 0 1 103.4
A. Delton 27/50 318 0 1
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 0 0 268
M. Collins 1/1 20 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 588 6
D. Anderson 83 588 6 77
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 271 3
S. Olonilua 60 271 3 18
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 161 2
M. Duggan 49 161 2 46
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 100 0
A. Delton 17 100 0 54
D. Barlow 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 96 1
D. Barlow 21 96 1 14
D. Foster 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 66 1
D. Foster 8 66 1 22
E. Demercado 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 65 0
E. Demercado 18 65 0 20
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
J. Reagor 7 49 0 29
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
D. Davis 3 18 0 19
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
T. Hunt 3 12 0 12
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 1
M. Collins 1 11 1 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 271 3
J. Reagor 23 271 3 42
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 210 0
T. Hunt 11 210 0 49
D. Thomas 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 121 1
D. Thomas 8 121 1 30
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 112 0
D. Davis 8 112 0 52
T. Hights 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 108 0
T. Hights 8 108 0 47
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 86 0
D. Anderson 13 86 0 32
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 0
J. Stephens Jr. 4 66 0 38
P. Wells 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 3
P. Wells 7 55 3 13
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 0
A. Lynn 5 46 0 14
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 43 1
S. Olonilua 12 43 1 19
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
T. Barber 4 37 0 13
B. Conwright 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
B. Conwright 3 25 0 14
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 1
A. Davis 1 22 1 22
D. Barlow 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Barlow 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Washington 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Washington 0-0 0 2
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Moehrig 0-0 0 2
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Gladney 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/12 22/22
J. Song 11/12 0 22/22 55
G. Kell 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
G. Kell 1/2 0 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores