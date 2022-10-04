|
|
|PURDUE
|MD
Opportunity looms for Purdue in matchup at Maryland
Opportunity looms for Purdue in matchup at Maryland
The pillow fight is on in the Big Ten West, where every team has at least one conference loss, no team is ranked and identifying a frontrunner is risky business.
Amid this morass of mediocrity, why not Purdue? The Boilermakers visit Maryland at College Park on Saturday, where they will try to distinguish themselves in a division that's up for grabs.
While Maryland (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) is a member of the Big Ten East, beating the Terappins would be a quality win. Maryland threw a scare into Michigan two weeks ago in a 34-27 loss and then handled Michigan State 27-13 last weekend.
Meanwhile Purdue (3-2, 1-1) helped throw the Big Ten West race into a tizzy with a 20-10 upset of then-No. 21 Minnesota. The result left six of the division's seven teams tied for first place.
"It's not like we've done anything special," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "There's a long way to go. We're not going to look down the road ever. That's a no-no for us."
Purdue last won a Big Ten title in 2000, doing it as a co-champion under Joe Tiller. The Boilermakers' last outright title came in 1929. But this year in a balanced division, Purdue can think big, if only it dared to.
With quarterback Aidan O'Connell missing one game with an injury and nursing the ailment last week at Minnesota, Purdue has discovered a running attack.
In the last two weeks, former walk-on backs Devin Mockobee (112 vs. Minnesota) and Dylan Dunning (113 against Florida Atlantic) each have impressed. It was a welcome departure from a 35-31 loss to Penn State in the season opener when Purdue showed little rushing prowess and O'Connell threw 59 times.
While O'Connell ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten in passing yards per game with 299.8, his Maryland counterpart Taulia Tagovailoa ranks No. 3 with 283.2 per outing.
The Terps enter in fine form. In snapping their four-game skid against the Spartans on Saturday, they outgained the visitors 489-321 as Tagovailoa completed 32 of 41 passes for 314 yards and a touchdown and emerging force Antwain Littleton II carried 19 times for 120 yards and a score.
"It's the best we've played in all three phases," Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. "But what excites me most is that we still have so much room to grow as a team."
This is the first meeting between the teams since Locksley's debut season when Purdue rolled to a 40-14 victory in 2019.
Purdue hopes for the return of its best defensive player, hybrid safety/linebacker Jalen Graham, who went down with a tibia impact fracture against Penn State on Sept. 1.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|288.6
|AVG PASS YDS
|302.6
|
|
|140.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|174.0
|
|
|429
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|476.6
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell
|A. O'Connell
|113/173
|1199
|8
|3
|
A. Burton
|A. Burton
|24/32
|199
|3
|1
|
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|5/7
|37
|0
|0
|
B. Allen
|B. Allen
|1/3
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mockobee
|D. Mockobee
|38
|249
|3
|68
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|50
|236
|3
|30
|
K. Lewis
|K. Lewis
|19
|68
|0
|12
|
K. Doerue
|K. Doerue
|18
|64
|3
|9
|
T. Tracy
|T. Tracy
|4
|47
|0
|17
|
A. Burton
|A. Burton
|10
|30
|0
|10
|
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Sheffield
|T. Sheffield
|2
|1
|0
|7
|
A. O'Connell
|A. O'Connell
|7
|0
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|47
|588
|7
|55
|
P. Durham
|P. Durham
|21
|171
|2
|23
|
T. Sheffield
|T. Sheffield
|13
|136
|1
|18
|
D. Burks
|D. Burks
|9
|104
|0
|30
|
T. Tracy
|T. Tracy
|18
|101
|0
|19
|
M. Rice
|M. Rice
|5
|90
|0
|26
|
D. Mockobee
|D. Mockobee
|8
|72
|0
|28
|
P. Piferi
|P. Piferi
|4
|52
|1
|26
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|6
|49
|0
|15
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|3
|28
|0
|18
|
K. Doerue
|K. Doerue
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
P. Terrell
|P. Terrell
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
A. Maxwell
|A. Maxwell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Biber
|D. Biber
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Sullivan
|C. Sullivan
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Lewis
|K. Lewis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Macias
|J. Macias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Allen
|C. Allen
|0-0
|0
|3
|
C. Jefferson
|C. Jefferson
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Wahlberg
|J. Wahlberg
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran
|M. Fineran
|4/6
|0
|19/20
|0
|
C. Krockover
|C. Krockover
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa
|T. Tagovailoa
|120/159
|1416
|8
|4
|
B. Edwards Jr.
|B. Edwards Jr.
|9/13
|97
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hemby
|R. Hemby
|57
|369
|3
|70
|
A. Littleton II
|A. Littleton II
|39
|267
|6
|68
|
T. Tagovailoa
|T. Tagovailoa
|27
|92
|1
|13
|
C. McDonald
|C. McDonald
|12
|82
|2
|49
|
R. Brown
|R. Brown
|13
|38
|0
|7
|
B. Edwards Jr.
|B. Edwards Jr.
|8
|17
|0
|23
|
R. Jarrett
|R. Jarrett
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Brown Jr.
|R. Brown Jr.
|4
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Copeland
|J. Copeland
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|19
|253
|2
|35
|
R. Jarrett
|R. Jarrett
|20
|249
|2
|48
|
C. Dyches
|C. Dyches
|18
|216
|1
|44
|
J. Copeland
|J. Copeland
|12
|207
|2
|45
|
C. Dippre
|C. Dippre
|13
|148
|1
|26
|
R. Hemby
|R. Hemby
|15
|137
|0
|25
|
D. Demus Jr.
|D. Demus Jr.
|9
|85
|0
|23
|
T. Felton
|T. Felton
|7
|69
|1
|29
|
A. Littleton II
|A. Littleton II
|4
|44
|0
|18
|
C. McDonald
|C. McDonald
|4
|34
|0
|17
|
O. Smith Jr.
|O. Smith Jr.
|4
|33
|1
|17
|
L. Haughton Jr.
|L. Haughton Jr.
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
R. Brown
|R. Brown
|2
|17
|0
|15
|
R. Brown Jr.
|R. Brown Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Knotts
|S. Knotts
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Brade
|B. Brade
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Trader Jr.
|D. Trader Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland
|C. Ryland
|7/8
|0
|20/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NEB
RUT
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
044 O/U
-3.5
Fri 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
0
059 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
0
056.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
0
059.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
0
055 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
0
059 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
0
065 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
0
065 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
0
059.5 O/U
-11
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
0
066.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
0
059 O/U
-27.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
0
049.5 O/U
-30
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
057 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
0
047 O/U
+24.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
0
052.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
060 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
045 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
0
042.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
0
044 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
055 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
9MISS
VANDY
0
062 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
0
065 O/U
+27
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
0
057 O/U
+14
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
0
073 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
055.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
046.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
036 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
066.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
048.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
046.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
065.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
051 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+13
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
056.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2