Navy looks to keep offense rolling vs. SMU
After Navy's offense turned in its best outing of the season, the Midshipmen still have time to turn their season around, with the next game coming Friday in Dallas against slumping SMU.
Navy (2-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) destroyed Tulsa 53-21. The Midshipmen had scored 53 points all season before doubling that total in Saturday's outburst.
Senior fullback Daba Fofana had a banner day, running for career highs of 159 yards and three touchdowns, scoring all three in the second quarter.
"It always starts with our fullback," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "Obviously, too, when the fullback gets going, that also means your line's playing well. Our offensive line did some good things and Daba and Logan (Point), they ran hard inside."
Nathan Kent added a 70-yard rushing touchdown on a reverse, Vincent Terrell Jr. contributed 93 rushing yards and a score on 17 attempts and quarterback Tai Lavatai caught a 26-yard touchdown from Kai Puailoa-Rojas on a trick play.
Navy began the season with a home loss to FCS opponent Delaware. Winning the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy is out of the question now, too, after losing to Air Force on Oct. 1. But the Midshipmen are still in the running in the American after picking up their second win.
Their next test is a trip to SMU (2-3, 0-1), which hasn't played since dropping its third straight game on Oct. 5, 41-19 to UCF. The game was pushed back from Oct. 1 due to Hurricane Ian's path through Florida.
The Mustangs led 13-10 at halftime before yielding 31 points in the second half. Veteran SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw for 295 yards and an interception on 28-for-45 passing. Redshirt freshman Preston Stone took over for the final two drives and completed 5 of 9 throws for 68 yards, adding a rushing touchdown.
While SMU coach Rhett Lashlee insisted that "I believe in Preston," he said the loss can't be blamed on Mordecai.
"Tanner fought his tail off," Lashlee said postgame. "We dropped a touchdown pass that he scrambles to our back. I don't know how many other balls we dropped. ... He was playing beat up and I think he gave us everything he had and I thought he played pretty well. But, it was good to get Preston in there, and every bit of experience he gets is important."
SMU leads the AAC in total offense (500.2 yards per game) and has the third-best scoring offense in the league (34.6 points per game).
Navy leads the all-time series 13-10, but SMU has won the past two meetings and three of the last four.
--Field Level Media
|
|110.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|355.0
|
|
|231.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|145.2
|
|
|341.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|500.2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lavatai
|T. Lavatai
|27/56
|524
|2
|0
|
K. Puailoa-Rojas
|K. Puailoa-Rojas
|1/1
|26
|1
|0
|
X. Arline
|X. Arline
|0/3
|0
|0
|1
|
M. Haywood
|M. Haywood
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fofana
|D. Fofana
|67
|275
|3
|47
|
M. Haywood
|M. Haywood
|41
|203
|0
|17
|
T. Lavatai
|T. Lavatai
|69
|147
|3
|14
|
L. Point
|L. Point
|30
|133
|0
|26
|
A. Hall Jr.
|A. Hall Jr.
|40
|131
|1
|16
|
V. Terrell II
|V. Terrell II
|24
|117
|1
|18
|
N. Kent
|N. Kent
|2
|70
|1
|70
|
R. Lane III
|R. Lane III
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
D. Jones
|D. Jones
|9
|25
|0
|7
|
X. Arline
|X. Arline
|7
|19
|0
|9
|
J. Umbarger
|J. Umbarger
|2
|11
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Terrell II
|V. Terrell II
|5
|146
|1
|65
|
M. Walker
|M. Walker
|7
|119
|0
|37
|
J. Umbarger
|J. Umbarger
|8
|110
|0
|27
|
M. Haywood
|M. Haywood
|5
|85
|0
|43
|
A. Hall Jr.
|A. Hall Jr.
|1
|62
|1
|62
|
T. Lavatai
|T. Lavatai
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
K. Puailoa-Rojas
|K. Puailoa-Rojas
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fletcher
|T. Fletcher
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Ramos
|C. Ramos
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Larry
|E. Larry
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Straw
|N. Straw
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai
|T. Mordecai
|125/211
|1680
|12
|6
|
P. Stone
|P. Stone
|11/16
|95
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Gardner
|V. Gardner
|37
|230
|1
|40
|
T. Siggers
|T. Siggers
|60
|229
|4
|13
|
T. McDaniel
|T. McDaniel
|24
|156
|2
|57
|
C. Wheaton
|C. Wheaton
|13
|55
|0
|16
|
P. Stone
|P. Stone
|6
|17
|2
|9
|
T. Lavine
|T. Lavine
|4
|16
|1
|5
|
T. Mordecai
|T. Mordecai
|21
|12
|0
|9
|
B. Epton Jr.
|B. Epton Jr.
|5
|11
|0
|6
|
A. Upshaw
|A. Upshaw
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice
|R. Rice
|46
|687
|4
|54
|
J. Bailey
|J. Bailey
|12
|205
|1
|45
|
M. Dixon
|M. Dixon
|13
|155
|2
|30
|
R. Maryland
|R. Maryland
|9
|137
|1
|51
|
J. Kerley
|J. Kerley
|6
|133
|1
|51
|
A. Upshaw
|A. Upshaw
|9
|96
|1
|25
|
R. Daniels Jr.
|R. Daniels Jr.
|2
|76
|1
|75
|
B. Corrales
|B. Corrales
|6
|71
|0
|15
|
G. Haskin
|G. Haskin
|3
|48
|0
|27
|
B. Redding
|B. Redding
|6
|38
|1
|16
|
D. Goffney
|D. Goffney
|4
|37
|0
|15
|
N. Matthews-Harris
|N. Matthews-Harris
|2
|28
|0
|29
|
C. Wheaton
|C. Wheaton
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
T. Siggers
|T. Siggers
|5
|22
|0
|9
|
V. Gardner
|V. Gardner
|6
|19
|0
|9
|
T. Knox
|T. Knox
|3
|6
|0
|8
|
T. McDaniel
|T. McDaniel
|2
|-7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Roberts
|N. Roberts
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Reid
|S. Reid
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Wright
|S. Wright
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
MRSHL
3
7
Delay ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
0
054 O/U
+3
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
046 O/U
-23.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
0
063.5 O/U
+33.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
0
059 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
0
062.5 O/U
-9
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
046 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
0
039 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
0
056 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
0
046.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:30pm
-
BUFF
UMASS
0
046.5 O/U
+17
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
0
048 O/U
+14.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
0
047.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
0
066 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
0
065.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
0
063.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GRDWB
LIB
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MD
IND
0
061.5 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
0
042 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
066 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
0
068.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
047 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
058.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
0
068 O/U
+8
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
0
067 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
0
055 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
0
049.5 O/U
+7
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
073 O/U
-14
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
056 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
049 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
037.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
049.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 12:00am