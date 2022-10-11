|
|
|ARIZ
|WASH
High-powered Washington meets Arizona, looks to end skid
Washington has lost two consecutive games but brings one of the nation's top passing attacks and an apparently healthy quarterback into Saturday's Pac-12 Conference contest against Arizona in Seattle.
The Huskies (4-2, 1-2) reached No. 15 in the Associated Press poll before consecutive road losses at UCLA and Arizona State. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was banged up in Saturday's 45-38 loss to the Sun Devils after taking a targeting hit to his throat.
"I think he's all good," Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday. "I think he was a little sore after the game. It's really just one of those things where all of a sudden he's like, 'Oh, I think I'm going to be OK.' He was really sore, but he's fine now."
Penix has thrown for 16 touchdowns this season and has passed for more than 300 yards in each of his team's six games. Washington is second nationally in passing at 357.3 yards per game, trailing Texas Tech (365).
Arizona (3-3, 1-2) has struggled on defense, ranking 127th nationally in run defense (228.8 yards per game) and 110th in passing efficiency defense (148).
"We're giving up less explosive plays then we gave up (last year)," said second-year Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, whose team was 1-11 in 2021. "We have more takeaways at the halfway point this year than we had all of last year. I believe that we're going in the right direction."
Arizona didn't have a tackle for loss in its 49-22 defeat to then-No. 12 Oregon last week and has struggled up front. This week, freshman linebacker Jacob Manu has moved to the top of the depth chart at weakside linebacker.
The Wildcats have firepower on offense, although much depends on hot-and-cold quarterback Jayden de Laura. He is averaging 312.3 passing yards per game, but six of his seven interceptions have come in the team's three losses.
Arizona has two of the top three players in the Pac-12 in receiving yards per game -- Jacob Cowing (107.2) and Dorian Singer (84.3).
Washington's Rome Odunze is just behind Cowing, averaging 104.8 yards per contest.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|323.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|357.3
|
|
|132.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|141.2
|
|
|456
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|498.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|149/241
|1874
|15
|7
|
N. Fifita
|N. Fifita
|4/8
|56
|0
|0
|
T. McMillan
|T. McMillan
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley
|M. Wiley
|57
|297
|3
|34
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|38
|235
|2
|52
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|45
|217
|2
|43
|
R. Luke
|R. Luke
|6
|44
|0
|28
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|25
|30
|1
|18
|
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
J. Cowing
|J. Cowing
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing
|J. Cowing
|46
|643
|7
|38
|
D. Singer
|D. Singer
|35
|506
|1
|47
|
T. McMillan
|T. McMillan
|21
|338
|4
|37
|
T. McLachlan
|T. McLachlan
|19
|242
|1
|30
|
M. Wiley
|M. Wiley
|16
|125
|2
|16
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|2
|30
|0
|21
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|7
|23
|0
|14
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Burnett
|K. Burnett
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
A. Lines
|A. Lines
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|2
|4
|0
|7
|
R. Luke
|R. Luke
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop
|T. Loop
|8/10
|0
|20/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|158/244
|2044
|16
|4
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|5/9
|76
|0
|0
|
S. Huard
|S. Huard
|2/2
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa
|W. Taulapapa
|70
|406
|4
|34
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|47
|242
|7
|42
|
R. Newton
|R. Newton
|23
|130
|0
|21
|
W. Nixon
|W. Nixon
|17
|67
|2
|13
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|18
|19
|1
|12
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|4
|16
|0
|8
|
C. Sirmon
|C. Sirmon
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
S. Adams II
|S. Adams II
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
D. Boston
|D. Boston
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
D. Culp
|D. Culp
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. McMillan
|J. McMillan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Odunze
|R. Odunze
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
S. Huard
|S. Huard
|1
|-13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Odunze
|R. Odunze
|35
|524
|4
|61
|
J. McMillan
|J. McMillan
|31
|453
|4
|84
|
J. Polk
|J. Polk
|16
|286
|4
|53
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|18
|201
|1
|23
|
J. Westover
|J. Westover
|11
|139
|0
|27
|
T. Davis
|T. Davis
|9
|127
|1
|32
|
W. Taulapapa
|W. Taulapapa
|11
|117
|1
|34
|
D. Culp
|D. Culp
|13
|111
|1
|26
|
W. Nixon
|W. Nixon
|7
|66
|0
|18
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|6
|55
|0
|12
|
B. Holmes
|B. Holmes
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Sirmon
|C. Sirmon
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
Q. Moore
|Q. Moore
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Boston
|D. Boston
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Alexander Jr.
|L. Alexander Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Newton
|R. Newton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Adams II
|S. Adams II
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Banks
|D. Banks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Bright
|C. Bright
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Irvin
|J. Irvin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Esteen
|M. Esteen
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Turner
|A. Turner
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry
|P. Henry
|9/9
|0
|27/27
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
MRSHL
3
7
Delay ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
0
054 O/U
+3
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
046 O/U
-23.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
0
063.5 O/U
+33.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
0
059 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
0
062.5 O/U
-9
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
046 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
0
039 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
0
056 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
0
046.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:30pm
-
BUFF
UMASS
0
046.5 O/U
+17
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
0
048 O/U
+14.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
0
047.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
0
066 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
0
065.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
0
063.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GRDWB
LIB
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MD
IND
0
061.5 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
0
042 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
066 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
0
068.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
047 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
058.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
0
068 O/U
+8
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
0
067 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
0
055 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
0
049.5 O/U
+7
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
073 O/U
-14
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
056 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
049 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
037.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
049.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 12:00am