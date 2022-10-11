|
Defense on display as No. 18 Syracuse hosts No. 15 NC State
The two best defenses in the Atlantic Coast Conference will be on display Saturday when No. 18 Syracuse hosts No. 15 North Carolina State.
The surprising Orange (5-0, 2-0) have the top-ranked defense in the conference, allowing 271.6 yards per game. The Wolfpack (5-1, 1-1) aren't far behind at 297.8 yards per game, setting up an intriguing matchup between two tough squads.
They also rank 1-2 in scoring defense.
"This is 15 rounds. Heavyweight," said Syracuse coach Dino Babers. "There's going to be some slugging. There'll be some shots. You're going to get hit hard and how you handle that is going to affect the game. That's for everyone that's out there on the football field. It'll be a physical contest."
Both teams have been impressive on offense, as well. Syracuse is averaging 38.4 points, punctuated by a 59-0 rout of FCS foe Wagner in their last contest. The Orange were so dominant that the teams agreed to go to 10-minute quarters in the second half with Syracuse up 49-0 at intermission.
NC State, meanwhile, is averaging 30.5 points on the season. The Wolfpack are coming off their lowest offensive total in a 19-17 home win over Florida State, although the team lost quarterback Devin Leary to an arm injury in the third quarter and had to rely on backup Jack Chambers to pull out the close victory.
Chambers threw only one pass in relief of Leary but guided three drives that resulted in field goals as the Wolfpack rallied from a 17-3 deficit. They trailed 17-10 when Chambers entered the game and the three field goals proved to be enough.
"How about Jack Chambers?" NC State coach Dave Doeren said. "I mean, unbelievable. He'll be a fan favorite forever now, right? Nobody knew him. They're going to know him now."
Chambers contributed 39 rushing yards as part of a 182-yard rushing performance for the Wolfpack. Jordan Houston led the way with 90 yards on the ground and paced receivers with two catches for 41 yards.
It wasn't clear as of Tuesday whether Chambers or Leary will be under center this weekend.
For Syracuse, on the other hand, Saturday's signal-caller definitely will be Garrett Shrader, who went 17 of 17 for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Wagner. He also chipped in a rushing score, his fifth of the season to go along with his 10 passing TDs and only one interception.
"He's made himself very dangerous," Babers said of Shrader. "You have to pick your poison ... with the guys that he has around him. He's taken advantage of his situation and he's playing at a very, very high level."
The teams have met 15 times previously with the Wolfpack earning 13 victories, including each of the past three years. Last season's matchup was a 41-17 pounding as Leary threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns.
Shrader was 8 of 20 for 63 yards and an interception in that contest.
"There was a lot of complementary football there," Doeren said after last year's convincing win. "It's pretty cool to be in a game where you score in all three phases of the game."
--Field Level Media
|230.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|251.2
|141.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|190.4
|371.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|441.6
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary
|D. Leary
|118/193
|1265
|11
|4
|
J. Chambers
|J. Chambers
|6/14
|48
|1
|0
|
M. Morris
|M. Morris
|2/4
|38
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas
|T. Thomas
|2/2
|33
|1
|0
|
D. Jones II
|D. Jones II
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|52
|299
|3
|24
|
J. Houston
|J. Houston
|64
|260
|0
|16
|
D. Mimms III
|D. Mimms III
|22
|103
|0
|14
|
M. Allen
|M. Allen
|10
|66
|0
|15
|
D. Jones II
|D. Jones II
|13
|50
|0
|12
|
J. Chambers
|J. Chambers
|11
|46
|0
|19
|
D. Gardner
|D. Gardner
|7
|14
|0
|4
|
J. Gray
|J. Gray
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
M. Morris
|M. Morris
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
C. Dunn
|C. Dunn
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Leary
|D. Leary
|23
|1
|3
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas
|T. Thomas
|24
|301
|2
|75
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|13
|194
|1
|32
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|12
|148
|1
|38
|
K. Lesane
|K. Lesane
|16
|144
|1
|25
|
J. Houston
|J. Houston
|10
|130
|1
|34
|
D. Jones
|D. Jones
|13
|116
|1
|18
|
C. Toudle
|C. Toudle
|7
|65
|1
|27
|
D. Mimms III
|D. Mimms III
|4
|62
|1
|30
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|2
|58
|1
|40
|
P. Rooks
|P. Rooks
|6
|55
|1
|18
|
J. Gray
|J. Gray
|7
|44
|0
|13
|
T. Pennix
|T. Pennix
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
J. Coit
|J. Coit
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
C. Seabrough
|C. Seabrough
|3
|10
|1
|4
|
D. Jones II
|D. Jones II
|3
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Baldwin
|J. Baldwin
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Allen
|M. Allen
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
F. Seabrough Jr.
|F. Seabrough Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Chambers
|J. Chambers
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Baker-Williams
|T. Baker-Williams
|0-0
|0
|2
|
S. Battle
|S. Battle
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Boykin
|D. Boykin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Frazier
|J. Frazier
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Harris
|J. Harris
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. White
|A. White
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader
|G. Shrader
|90/127
|1224
|10
|1
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|3/5
|32
|0
|0
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker
|S. Tucker
|110
|546
|5
|60
|
G. Shrader
|G. Shrader
|62
|219
|5
|24
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|15
|137
|1
|90
|
J. Price
|J. Price
|5
|32
|0
|18
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
C. Jackson
|C. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II
|O. Gadsden II
|23
|366
|3
|46
|
D. Cooper
|D. Cooper
|14
|194
|1
|23
|
S. Tucker
|S. Tucker
|19
|184
|1
|55
|
C. Jackson
|C. Jackson
|12
|168
|1
|24
|
T. Pena
|T. Pena
|7
|89
|0
|29
|
D. Alford
|D. Alford
|4
|82
|1
|47
|
I. Jones
|I. Jones
|4
|60
|1
|25
|
D. Adams
|D. Adams
|1
|39
|1
|39
|
D. Villari
|D. Villari
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
U. Hatcher
|U. Hatcher
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
A. Queeley
|A. Queeley
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Mang
|M. Mang
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
C. Hayes
|C. Hayes
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Chestnut
|D. Chestnut
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Okechukwu
|C. Okechukwu
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. McDonald
|D. McDonald
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Williams
|G. Williams
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt
|A. Szmyt
|10/11
|0
|22/22
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
