When the first weekend of October comes around it means the time of year when college football really gets into the meat of the schedule is here. If you need proof, just look at Saturday's schedule where there are several Week 5 top-25 matchups that you can't afford to miss. The action begins in the SEC, with No. 8 Arkansas visiting No. 2 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama hosting No. 12 Ole Miss. Elsewhere, No. 7 Cincinnati will visit No. 9 Notre Dame in one of the biggest regular-season games involving a Group of Five team since the inception of the College Football Playoff.

Those aren't the only must-watch games of the weekend, though. The Big 12 race is primed for a shakeup and the Pac-12 could have some fun after dark as we get into the early hours of Sunday morning.

What should you pay attention to on Saturday? Here's a handy viewer's guide to help you navigate through the action. Get your televisions and remotes ready.

All times Eastern

The big games

No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): One of the biggest games of the season in the SEC will take place during the early wave of games. The Razorbacks are fresh off an emotional win over Texas A&M, but now have to deal with a Bulldogs defense that is arguably the best in the nation. This didn't look like a marquee matchup before the season, but the Hogs' unexpectedly hot start has made this can't miss TV.

No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame -- 2:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free): The Bearcats can make a monumental statement in the race for the playoff with a win at Notre Dame, a program that has made the field of four in two of the last three seasons. Meanwhile, it'll be a great chance for the Fighting Irish to make its own statement after compiling a few "ugly" wins.

No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): The SEC on CBS Game of the Week could feature points on points on points. The over/under is pushing 80, which should make this a wild shootout. Plus, there's the teacher vs. the student angle with Nick Saban going up against Lane Kiffin, his former offensive coordinator from 2014-16.

No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 Oklahoma State -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free): Both teams are 4-0, but public perception differs. The Bears are coming off of a big upset vs. Iowa State while the Cowboys have had to win ugly at times. But, with Oklahoma looking shaky, this could be a game that drastically shapes race towards the Big 12 Championship Game.

Other big games

No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The Wolverines have quietly become one of the most complete teams in college football, while the Badgers will have a chance to get back on track after two losses in September. Keep an eye on the Wisconsin quarterback situation. If Graham Mertz can't get it done, coach Paul Chryst could make a change.

Louisville at No. 24 Wake Forest -- 12:30 p.m. on Bally Sports and ESPN3, : It's rare that we get to put a game involving a ranked Wake Forest team in this story, so we have to take advantage when the time's right. The truth of the matter is that the 4-0 Demon Deacons are playing some of the best football in the ACC and could notch a big win over a 3-1 Cardinals squad to keep the momentum going.

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The Sooners have missed out on style points galore and the Wildcats are off to a good start despite injuries to quarterback Skylar Thompson. What's more, Kansas State has won two straight games over the mighty Sooners.

Arizona State at No. 20 UCLA -- 10:30 p.m. on FS1, fuboTV (Try for free): Both teams will come into this one with 1-0 records in the Pac-12, and the winner will have a one-game lead and head-to-head tiebreaker in the race to win the South division. We could look back at the end of the season and point to this game as one of the most important in the Pac-12's regular season.

Best of the rest