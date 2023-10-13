Saturday's college football slate will feature numerous critical games that will further define conference championship races, the College Football Playoff landscape and potentially separate Heisman Trophy contenders from pretenders as mid-October has arrived. The Week 7 schedule is loaded from top to bottom with high-stakes matchups, but none may be bigger than a top-10 showdown delivered to us from what has been the most exciting conference in the country this season.

The biggest game of the day comes in the Pacific Northwest where No. 7 Washington will host No. 8 Oregon in a matchup that will likely vault the winner into the top four of the CFP projections. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr and Ducks' veteran signal caller Bo Nix are two of the sport's shining stars, and the national spotlight will help both of them raise their visibility to the entire country as one looks to get a leg up on the other in the Heisman race.

Saturday night will feature an out-of-conference rivalry where more than just bragging rights will be up for grabs as No. 10 USC squares off with No. 21 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The Trojans are looking to keep their undefeated season alive, while the Fighting Irish's chances at a New Year's Six bowl might be on the line.

Below is a handy a viewer's guide to help you navigate through all of the action as Week 7 of the 2023 college football season takes center stage on Saturday.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt -- noon on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): The Bulldogs are coming off of their best game of the season in the 51-13 win over Kentucky, and now they'll get the chance to build off that on the road against the Commodores. This could be a great chance for first-year starting quarterback Carson Beck to continue to state his case as a Heisman contender for the Bulldogs.

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The Pac-12 has evolved into one of the nation's top conferences in what is essentially its last year of existence, and this game will likely define the landscape of the rest of the season. The winner will keep every goal in front of it, while the loser will be be fighting an uphill battle to even make the Pac-12 Championship Game much less the playoff.

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): The Aggies fell to Alabama last week in a heartbreaker that left them with a very small margin for error in the race for the SEC West. The Volunteers are in essentially the exact same situation in their effort to unseat Georgia in the East. How Vols quarterback Joe Milton III handles what should be a ton of pressure from the Aggies' stout front seven is key here.

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free): The Trojans defense has been a liability and a big reason why the undefeated Trojans find themselves behind two other Pac-12 teams in the national rankings. They'll be squaring off against a Fighting Irish squad that hasn't exactly lived up to their expectations under star quarterback Sam Hartman. Something's gotta give.

No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): This game should have been a battle of undefeated ACC contenders, but Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal's last-minute coaching blunder that led to a loss to Georgia Tech last week has changed the narrative. North Carolina star quarterback Drake Maye has a chance to make a massive Heisman statement and, at the same time, stick a fork in the Hurricanes' chances at making the ACC Championship Game.

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State -- 8 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): This Pac-12 showdown gets overlooked due in large part to Oregon's showdown with Washington. Don't overlook this one, though. Each team has one loss in conference play, and the loser of this one will be out of the race for the Pac-12 Championship Game. This will be an old-school defensive slugfest that can't be missed.

Best of the rest