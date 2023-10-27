The final weekend of October is here, and it will bring the college football world multiple games that will define the final month of the regular season.

No. 1 Georgia will take on rival Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, in a massive game for both squads. The Bulldogs will be playing their first full game without tight end Brock Bowers, one of the best players in college football. Bowers suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of the Bulldogs' last game at Vanderbilt. The Gators not only have the chance to play spolier and ruin the Bulldogs' 24-game winning streak, but make a massive statement in the SEC East title race.

Elsewhere, No. 8 Oregon and No. 13 Utah will square off on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City in what will likely serve as a de facto Pac-12 elimination game. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is squarely in the Heisman Trophy mix, and a strong performance against a stellar Utes defense would be a boost to his resume. The loser will suffer its second conference loss while the winner will not only keep pace in the race, but keep College Football Playoff hopes alive.

What should you be watching on Saturday? Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate through all of the action.

All times eastern

The best games

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): The Sooners survived a thriller over UCF last week, and now quarterback Dillon Gabriel will look to keep the undefeated streak alive against the Jayhawks. Speaking of the Jayhawks, it is possible that star quarterback Jalon Daniels could return in some capacity this week from a nagging back injury. However, Jason Bean will likely be the top option on the depth chart for the fourth straight week.

Indiana at No. 10 Penn State -- noon on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): The Nittany Lions suffered their first loss last week to Ohio State and will likely have to win out in order to have a chance at making the Big Ten Championship Game. It'll be interesting to see if coach James Franklin will let quarterback Drew Allar loose against a struggling Hoosiers' squad.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Florida) -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): Tight end Oscar Delp will have the eyes of the nation on him as he will be the primary replacement for Bowers. It'll be fascinating to see how coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo use Delp as compared to Bowers being the focal point. On the other side of the ball, Gator quarterback Graham Mertz is coming off of his best game in the 41-39 win over South Carolina last weekend.

BYU at No. 7 Texas -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Quinn Ewers, the star quarterback for the Longhorns, will be out for several weeks with a shoulder injury. Dual-threat redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy will get the start, but keep an eye on how coach Steve Sarkisian uses him. After all, true freshman Arch Manning is lurking behind Murphy.

No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes led a thrilling win over USC last week, and the former walk-on will look to continue his Cinderella story this weekend against the Ducks. Speaking of those Ducks, the combination of a dynamic offense and solid defense has kept them in the CFP mix. Rice-Eccles Stadium can get rowdy, so buckle up your seatbelts for this one.

No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Blue Devil star quarterback Riley Leonard's status is up in the air after he gutted through the Florida State game last week, and that will undoubtedly have a big impact on this massive ACC game. Louisville has had two weeks to recover from the loss to Pittsburgh, and it's a safe bet to assume that first-year coach Jeff Brohm will have some tricks up his sleeve.

Colorado at No. 23 UCLA -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Coach Deion Sanders and the rest of the Buffaloes have had two weeks to rebound from the double-overtime loss to Stanford, and it'll be fascinating to see what changes have been made since that stunner. Bruin quarterback Ethan Garbers was solid in his first start since his return to the top spot on the depth chart last week vs. Stanford, and he'll provide a big challenge to a Buffaloes defense that has struggled with consistency.

Best of the rest