A certain position has become so muddled this year that sorting it out every week is an exercise in futility. No matter how much I concede to upside or track record, no matter how much I deduct for playing-time concerns, no matter how much time I spend parsing every last detail, the rankings just end up looking wrong.

A certain position has become so muddled this year that sorting it out every week is an exercise in futility. No matter how much I concede to upside or track record, no matter how much I deduct for playing-time concerns, no matter how much time I spend parsing every last detail, the rankings just end up looking wrong.

But it's not first base. It's not shortstop. It's not even starting pitcher. Sure, you may have heard me lodge that same complaint about each of those three -- the ranker's lament, we'll call it -- but the worst offender is actually the outfield.

It's getting the worst of both worlds, from a ranking perspective. Not only can I not seem to move unexpected standouts like Wilyer Abreu, Andy Pages and Kyle Stowers high enough but I also can't bring myself to lower underachieving stalwarts like Michael Harris, Anthony Santander and Bryan Reynolds beyond a certain threshold. "Never the two shall meet" is what my experience and sensibilities are telling me, but of course, that's not literally true. At some point, if the trend lines continue, the two coteries will have to meet and perhaps even cross over.

But when? That's the age-old question. When should your hope run out for that slow starter? When should you fully buy into that unlikely breakout? A blanket answer to either question would be ignoring variations therein, but presuming everything except the production itself looks normal ... when?

Gradually, I would say. Baseball season is notoriously long and subject to huge variation from month to month or even half to half, particularly on an individual level. Getting caught up in the moment at the exclusion of well-documented history can have catastrophic effects, so you have to treat everything you're seeing as if you're not quite sure whether it's a dream or reality, straddling the fence as best you can. This is why nobody's trade history is unvarnished but also why some seem to do it better than others. It's almost like an instinct.

My instinct is to tiptoe, at least with the most extreme cases at each end of the struggling/surging spectrum, not wanting to make a bold claim about some player only to have to retract it two weeks later (thanks for that, Shane Baz). So when I tell you that I've moved Santander and Reynolds behind Riley Green and Randy Arozarena, understand that there was real pain involved and try to appreciate that it's a necessary first step toward moving them behind Wilyer Abreu and Heliot Ramos, should it come to that. I genuinely think it won't, but maybe we'll never wake up from this dream.

That was a lot of words to say a bunch of nothing, but alas, it still took up precious time. So instead of going position by position with this week's Rankings Movers, I'm going to key in on the 10 biggest changes I've made, beginning with -- you guessed it -- an outfielder.

