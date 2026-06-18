DR Congo, Harry Kane shine at World Cup; who will win it all at the U.S. Open?

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⚽ Five things to know Thursday

⛳ Do not miss this: Who will win it all at the U.S. Open?

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One of the biggest golf tournaments of the year kicks off today, with the US Open at Shinnecock Hills. The usual suspects are in the field, such as Scottie Scheffler, who has a career grand slam within reach, but plenty of unexpected winners have taken home the trophy at the U.S. Open. The weather is shaping up to play a significant role in the tournament, with gusty, changing winds in the forecast all week in Southampton, New York.

To the surprise of no one, Scheffler is the favorite to sit atop the leaderboard when the action wraps on Sunday, but he's not the only man with a legitimate shot to hoist the trophy. Patrick McDonald took a look at the nine men most likely to get a big boost to their resume, including Rory McIlroy.

McDonald: "It's not only about picking off certain golf tournaments these days for McIlroy but also about picking off certain golf tournaments at certain golf courses. Shinnecock Hills is one of those U.S. Open venues that is a résumé builder, and McIlroy knows this. He has evolved into a five-tool player with an affinity for firm, fast U.S. Open conditions, as evidenced by his record ever since missing the cut in 2018. The driver has been a little wayward in 2026, but if that tightens, he'll be right in this championship. Odds: 12-1"

Also read:

🏈 Five college teams poised to smash their win totals this season

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In the offseason, hope springs eternal for all fans. Maybe this is the year that roster construction, talent growth, coaching, and a few lucky bounces break a team through from pretender to contender, or from contender to champion. Teams -- and fans -- are still navigating the waters of the NIL, transfer portal and College Football Playoff, all of which combine to allow teams more opportunities than ever to make massive adjustments and move closer to a national championship.

In that spirit, Tom Fornelli took a look at five teams he believes can break through expectations and smash their preseason win totals, even if the list is a group of squads that have caused fans pain in the past, not the least of which is the Florida Gators.

Fornelli: "How high am I on the Florida Gators? Well, current win totals have the Gators pegged at 7.5 right now, but when I look at this team, I don't just see a squad that can get to 8-4. I see a team that could reach the College Football Playoff.



"This is a talented team that made what I consider a massive upgrade to its coaching staff over the offseason. Jon Sumrall wasn't the first choice of many Gators fans, but he was a good one. There is no single factor we can point to that guarantees success for a coach when they change jobs, but how they perform in conference play at their previous stops is about as reliable an indicator as you can find. It makes sense, whether you're coaching at Florida or Florida A&M, in conference play, you are facing teams on a level playing field, so coaching can be a difference-maker."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

🏌 U.S. Open: First round, 6:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ World Cup: Czechia vs. South Africa, 12 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Blue Jays at Red Sox, 1:35 p.m. on MLB.TV

⚽ World Cup: Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 3 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Orioles at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. on MLB.TV

🏌 U.S. Open: First round, 5 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ World Cup: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Mets at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ White Sox at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. on MLB.TV

🏀 Dream at Fever, 7:30 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ World Cup: Mexico vs. South Korea, 9 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Angels at Athletics, 9:40 p.m. on MLB.TV