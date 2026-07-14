Jordan Walker shines in new MLB Home Run Derby format; the 20 greatest NFL coaches of all time

This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚾ Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: The 20 greatest NFL coaches of all time

Getty Images

With more than a century of football in the history books, the list of legendary NFL coaches has become quite long. How can you compare the winningest coaches with those who redefined how the game is played? How do you stack up early-1900s legends with 21st-century icons? Our panel of NFL writers set out to answer those questions by ranking the 20 greatest coaches in league history.

As one of the six voters, I placed one active coach inside my personal top 10: Andy Reid. I wasn't alone in my appreciation of the Chiefs' headman, as he earned enough votes to rank No. 8. Here's a look at Reid's tier:

9. Joe Gibbs

8. Andy Reid

7. Chuck Noll

Only two coaches received first-place votes. It was a tight call between Bill Belichick and Vince Lombardi. On one hand, you have the man who boasts more Super Bowl victories than anyone else. On the other hand, you have the man for whom the Super Bowl trophy is named. Check out the rankings to see which of those two we crowned as the greatest to ever do it.

🏀 NBA, WNBA Power Rankings

Getty Images

Although we still await one colossal free agency decision, most of the biggest anticipated offseason moves in the NBA have already gone final. LeBron James will reshape the league's power structure when he announces his destination, but before he does so, we took a snapshot of the new pecking order in the wake of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, Jaylen Brown's move to the 76ers and all the other blockbuster signings.

You might be surprised to learn that the Knicks, despite rolling to a championship last month and retaining most of their key pieces, are not the No. 1 team in our inaugural 2026-27 NBA Power Rankings. Our Brad Botkin explained why they do not debut in the top spot:

Botkin: "I'm putting the Spurs slightly above the Knicks because they won 72% of the minutes in that series and the mistakes they made to close games should be learning moments for a team that still has more room to improve than New York, or any other team for that matter. It's close though."

How about the teams that made groundbreaking additions to their rosters this summer? Here's where a few of them landed:

6. Timberwolves (traded for LaMelo Ball)

8. 76ers (traded for Jaylen Brown)

11. Heat (traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo)

Meanwhile, the WNBA season is in full swing. Ahead of the All-Star break and trade deadline, the Wings are on quite the surge. Dallas rattled off another double-digit comeback against the Sky and are on a five-game winning streak, which matches the longest since the team relocated in 2016.

Here are a few of the other biggest movers in this week's WNBA Power Rankings:

6. Liberty (↓4)

10. Fire (↑4)

13. Mercury (↓4)

15. Storm (↓4)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ World Cup: France vs. Spain, 3 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Summer League: Grizzlies vs. Warriors, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ MLB All-Star Game, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Summer League: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 9 p.m. on ESPN