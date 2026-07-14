Jordan Walker shines in new MLB Home Run Derby format; the 20 greatest NFL coaches of all time

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⚾ Five things to know Tuesday
- Jordan Walker walked it off in the Home Run Derby. While he entered the contest as a longshot to win, Walker outmashed Kyle Schwarber 12-11 in the finals with home runs on each of his last six swings. His walk-off victory in front of a hostile pro-Schwarber crowd made him the first Cardinals player to win the derby, and it proved that even though the new format has its flaws, it is capable of delivering high drama. Now on deck in Philadelphia is tonight's All-Star Game. The managers unveiled their starting lineups yesterday, and in addition to the six Phillies who made the National League roster, this year's Summer Classic will be especially meaningful for Philadelphia natives like Kevin McGonigle, who called it a "surreal" opportunity.
- The World Cup semifinals begin today. Either France or Spain will punch a ticket to the final in this afternoon's heavyweight clash. Can Kylian Mbappé add to his tournament-leading tally of eight goals and take Les Bleus back to the biggest stage, or will Lamine Yamal get a taste of the final in his first World Cup appearance? We made the case for and against each of the four semifinalists on their quest for international glory.
- British Open Round 1 tee times are set. The 2026 Open Championship is just two days away, so it's time to start planning your viewing schedule. You'll need to set your alarm early if you want to catch some of the top players on Thursday. Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite to hoist the Claret Jug for the second time in as many years, but don't count out longshots like Sam Burns (50-1) or even Johnny Keefer (175-1), who we highlighted as sleepers. Scheffler faces loads of pressure coming off a missed cut at the Scottish Open, but he is not alone under the microscope. Eyes will be on Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and all the others who seek to become the first Englishman to win The Open since 1992.
- Roch Cholowsky set the MLB Draft signing bonus record. Nobody had ever signed for eight figures before the No. 1 pick agreed to his $10.35 million bonus with the White Sox. Even though Cholowsky is set to sign for more than $1 million below the top pick's slot value, the shortstop stands ahead of big names like Paul Skenes and Chase Burns in the record book. It won't be long before someone challenges his number, though. These five players are early candidates to go first overall in 2027.
- Mario Saint-Supery's exit from Gonzaga reshaped college basketball's preseason top 10. In a stunning offseason move, Saint-Supery gave up his starting point guard role on a Gonzaga team that was a potential national championship contender to return to Spain and play for Valencia in the EuroLeague. He signed a four-year contract worth more than $15 million, according to our Matt Norlander, and left the Zags with a massive hole atop their lineup. Gonzaga, in turn, slipped five spots in our preseason Top 25 And 1, down from its previous position at No. 9.
🏈 Do not miss this: The 20 greatest NFL coaches of all time
With more than a century of football in the history books, the list of legendary NFL coaches has become quite long. How can you compare the winningest coaches with those who redefined how the game is played? How do you stack up early-1900s legends with 21st-century icons? Our panel of NFL writers set out to answer those questions by ranking the 20 greatest coaches in league history.
As one of the six voters, I placed one active coach inside my personal top 10: Andy Reid. I wasn't alone in my appreciation of the Chiefs' headman, as he earned enough votes to rank No. 8. Here's a look at Reid's tier:
9. Joe Gibbs
8. Andy Reid
7. Chuck Noll
Only two coaches received first-place votes. It was a tight call between Bill Belichick and Vince Lombardi. On one hand, you have the man who boasts more Super Bowl victories than anyone else. On the other hand, you have the man for whom the Super Bowl trophy is named. Check out the rankings to see which of those two we crowned as the greatest to ever do it.
🏀 NBA, WNBA Power Rankings
Although we still await one colossal free agency decision, most of the biggest anticipated offseason moves in the NBA have already gone final. LeBron James will reshape the league's power structure when he announces his destination, but before he does so, we took a snapshot of the new pecking order in the wake of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, Jaylen Brown's move to the 76ers and all the other blockbuster signings.
You might be surprised to learn that the Knicks, despite rolling to a championship last month and retaining most of their key pieces, are not the No. 1 team in our inaugural 2026-27 NBA Power Rankings. Our Brad Botkin explained why they do not debut in the top spot:
- Botkin: "I'm putting the Spurs slightly above the Knicks because they won 72% of the minutes in that series and the mistakes they made to close games should be learning moments for a team that still has more room to improve than New York, or any other team for that matter. It's close though."
How about the teams that made groundbreaking additions to their rosters this summer? Here's where a few of them landed:
6. Timberwolves (traded for LaMelo Ball)
8. 76ers (traded for Jaylen Brown)
11. Heat (traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo)
Meanwhile, the WNBA season is in full swing. Ahead of the All-Star break and trade deadline, the Wings are on quite the surge. Dallas rattled off another double-digit comeback against the Sky and are on a five-game winning streak, which matches the longest since the team relocated in 2016.
Here are a few of the other biggest movers in this week's WNBA Power Rankings:
6. Liberty (↓4)
10. Fire (↑4)
13. Mercury (↓4)
15. Storm (↓4)
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- It's official; Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will square off at SummerSlam after they signed their contract on Raw.
- Dustin Poirier offered no sympathy for Conor McGregor and instead called his former rival a "dirtbag" following his injury at UFC 329.
- Bryce Harper denied allegations of intentionally working with FanDuel for a video sent to a bettor with a gambling addiction.
- Former Kansas basketball standout Lagerald Vick faces an attempted murder charge for an alleged 4th of July shooting.
- Shakur Stevenson explained to CBS Sports why he joined Zuffa Boxing as the promotion's biggest signing to date.
- Tom Herman is back on the college football sidelines, now in a support staff role at Florida State.
- Former Michigan assistant coach Chris Partridge alleges in a lawsuit that the university was aware of the infamous sign-stealing scandal before the 2023 season and actively tried to conceal it.
- The top two women's soccer national teams -- the United States and Spain -- will square off in a pair of friendlies this October.
- Baker Mayfield revealed that he played through significant knee, bicep and shoulder injuries last season.
- Erling Haaland's World Cup run is over, but he gave us countless moments to remember. Here are some of our favorites.
- Should the Raiders start Fernando Mendoza instead of Kirk Cousins? One Super Bowl-winning coach thinks so.
- We ranked the 2026 College Football Playoff contenders by tier -- from the clear frontrunners to the dark horses.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ World Cup: France vs. Spain, 3 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Summer League: Grizzlies vs. Warriors, 7 p.m. on ESPN
⚾ MLB All-Star Game, 8 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Summer League: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 9 p.m. on ESPN