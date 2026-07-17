Ranking MLB's top 50 players of 2026: Shohei Ohtani fends off PCA at No. 1, breakout surprise in top five

With the second half of the 2027 Major League Baseball season now upon us, it's time to check in on things at an individual level and rank the top 50 players of the season thus far.

As for what informs these rankings, with position players it's a mix of batting, defense, and baserunning. On offense, we're not concerned with things like RBI. Getting on base and hitting for power matter above all, as do playing time, context of the player's home ballpark, and production relative to positional peers (e.g., the offensive bar is lower for shortstops and catchers than it is for first basemen and DHs). For pitchers, run prevention and workload will be the drivers, but we'll also give some consideration to underlying fundamental indicators like strikeouts and walks.

Finally, we're not really concerned about whether the player's performance is sustainable moving forward. Rather, this is all about how much value they provided in the first half of the season. Now let's jump in.

50. Corbin Carroll, OF, Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll ARI • RF • #7 BA 0.252 R 54 HR 13 RBI 45 SB 10 View Profile

He hasn't been quite as good as he was in 2025, when he finished sixth in the NL MVP vote and won a Silver Slugger, but it's still been another high-quality season for Carroll. At the break, the All-Star leads MLB in triples and has a WAR of 3.1.

49. Juan Soto, OF, Mets

Juan Soto NYM • LF • #22 BA 0.292 R 44 HR 21 RBI 51 SB 7 View Profile

How do you crack the top 50 after missing almost three weeks with a calf strain and playing the field like a DH? You hit like Juan Soto does, that's how. True to form, Soto right now has an OPS of .967, 21 homers, and more walks than strikeouts.

48. Matt Olson, 1B, Braves

Matt Olson ATL • 1B • #28 BA 0.267 R 64 HR 25 RBI 58 SB 2 View Profile

One of the best lefty home run hitters in recent history is still at it in 2026. Olson so far has an OPS+ of 138, and he's racked up 25 home runs and 24 doubles in 95 games this season. He remains as durable as ever.

47. Max Muncy, 3B, Dodgers

Max Muncy LAD • 3B • #13 BA 0.259 R 54 HR 17 RBI 40 SB 1 View Profile

Muncy, who turns 36 in late August, keeps on keeping on for the back-to-back World Series champions. This year, he earned his third All-Star selection with good cause -- to wit, a 132 OPS+, 17 homers, and plus fielding at the hot corner.

46. Ceddanne Rafaela, OF, Red Sox

Ceddanne Rafaela BOS • CF • #3 BA 0.281 R 41 HR 8 RBI 39 SB 12 View Profile

Rafaela, with his elite glove in center and above-average offensive contributions, boasts a WAR of 3.9 at the break. The reigning Gold Glove winner from last season is on his way to another needle-moving campaign for Boston.

It's been a resurgent season for Mike Trout, who played in the All-Star Game for the first time since 2019. Getty Images

45. Mike Trout, OF, Angels

Mike Trout LAA • CF • #27 BA 0.237 R 58 HR 18 RBI 39 SB 7 View Profile

Here's what the people wanted -- a Trout renaissance. No, Peak Trout is never coming back, but 2026 has been a high-quality campaign for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. In 78 games, Trout has a .390 OBP, and he's on pace to top 30 homers while also returning to his old position of center field.

44. Byron Buxton, OF, Twins

Byron Buxton MIN • CF • #25 BA 0.271 R 57 HR 25 RBI 45 SB 7 View Profile

The story remains the same with Buxton -- when he's healthy, he typically puts up MVP-grade numbers. That's the case in 2026. He's dealt with a series of nagging injuries this season, but nevertheless in 75 games for Minny he's slugging .575 with 25 bombs and 464 defensive innings in center.

43. Yandy Díaz, DH, Rays

Yandy Diaz TB • DH • #2 BA 0.322 R 51 HR 13 RBI 55 SB 1 View Profile

One of the most rock-steady batsmen of his era, Díaz is at it again as a 34-year-old in 2026. In 90 games for the AL East leaders, Díaz is brandishing an OPS+ of 146 while pacing the junior circuit in batting average and hits.

42. Bryan Reynolds, OF, Pirates

Bryan Reynolds PIT • LF • #10 BA 0.283 R 68 HR 14 RBI 59 SB 7 View Profile

Coming off a disappointing 2025, this is the comeback season that Reynolds and the Pirates needed. Over 97 games, he's slashing .283/.400/.477, which makes him one of just four NL hitters with an OBP of .400 or more at the break. He's also got 38 extra-base knocks to his credit.

41. Justin Wrobleski, LHP, Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski LAD • SP • #70 ERA 2.69 WHIP 1.02 IP 100.1 BB 20 K 73 View Profile

The Dodgers needed a dose of homegrown youth in the rotation, and Wrobleski has given them just that. In 100 ⅓ innings for the champs, he's put up an ERA of 2.69 with just 20 walks.

40. Riley Greene, OF, Tigers

Riley Greene DET • LF • #31 BA 0.288 R 48 HR 13 RBI 45 SB 2 View Profile

Greene's power has taken a bit of a dip this season, but he's still having the best offensive season of his career on a rate basis. Specifically, he's running an OBP of .380 at the break versus a pre-2026 career mark of .332.

39. Nick Martinez, RHP, Rays

Nick Martinez TB • SP • #28 ERA 2.65 WHIP 1.12 IP 105.1 BB 19 K 62 View Profile

It's looking like a career year for the 35-year-old Martinez in his ninth MLB season. On the Rays' watch, he's pitched to a 2.65 ERA/162 ERA+ in 18 starts and 105 ⅓ innings. The numbers beneath those numbers suggest it's probably not going to continue, but that's not what matters for these purposes.

38. Jesús Luzardo, LHP, Phillies

Jesus Luzardo PHI • SP • #44 ERA 3.51 WHIP 1.22 IP 110.1 BB 35 K 136 View Profile

Luzardo has been a real stabilizer for the Philly rotation in his age-28 campaign. In 19 starts and 110 ⅓ innings, he's put up an ERA+ of 130, and he's been even better at the FIP level (2.84). He may be in line for a second straight top-10 finish in the NL Cy Young balloting.

37. Nick Kurtz, 1B, A's

Nick Kurtz ATH • 1B • #16 BA 0.266 R 61 HR 20 RBI 66 SB 7 View Profile

A thumb injury kept Kurtz out of the All-Star Game, but he's an All-Star just the same. Through 92 games, the "sophomore" first baseman has an OBP of .405 with an AL-leading 76 walks and 20 homers. In other words, he's been an elite offensive performer thus far.

36. Foster Griffin, LHP, Nationals

Foster Griffin WAS • SP • #22 ERA 2.77 WHIP 1.02 IP 110.1 BB 26 K 109 View Profile

The soon-to-be-31-year-old still had rookie eligibility coming into this season, and what a rookie campaign it's been: a 2.77 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 4.19 in 19 starts. Griffin greatly expanded his repertoire while pitching in Japan, and he's now a different pitcher since returning to the States. He's a trade deadline name to watch.

Cody Bellinger was named the All-Star Game MVP earlier this week. Getty Images

35. Cody Bellinger, Yankees

Cody Bellinger NYY • LF • #35 BA 0.254 R 49 HR 11 RBI 51 SB 10 View Profile

While Bellinger isn't having his best offensive season -- although it's still a quality one -- he remains a superb defensive outfielder. He's also shown improved patience at the plate, and he's taken the extra base an impressive 54.5% of the time in 2026.

34. Tristan Peters, OF, White Sox

Tristan Peters CHW • CF • #29 BA 0.301 R 37 HR 6 RBI 36 SB 5 View Profile

It's hard to believe the Rays gave up this guy for cash. The former Savannah Banana has been a godsend for the upstart White Sox this season. In addition to his excellent defense in center, Peters enters the second half with an OPS+ of 131 with zero double plays hit into.

33. JJ Wetherholt, 2B, Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt STL • 2B • #26 BA 0.259 R 58 HR 13 RBI 36 SB 9 View Profile

The current frontrunner for NL Rookie of the Year honors recently earned a nine-figure extension with St. Louis. Wetherholt is a complete combination of on-base skills, good pop for a middle infielder, elite defense at second base, and plus value on the bases.

32. Randy Arozarena, OF, Mariners

Randy Arozarena SEA • LF • #56 BA 0.286 R 59 HR 11 RBI 45 SB 19 View Profile

In a season in which so much has gone wrong for the Seattle offense, Arozarena's high level of production has been a saving grace. Over 379 plate appearances in 2026, Arozarena, who's now a three-time All-Star, has an OPS+ of 140 with 21 doubles and 19 stolen bases.

31. Max Meyer, RHP, Marlins

Max Meyer MIA • SP • #23 ERA 2.58 WHIP 1.11 IP 108 BB 38 K 116 View Profile

The 27-year-old Meyer has been a key and steady presence in the Miami rotation this season. He's also been at his best, with a 157 ERA+ and 116 strikeouts over 108 innings.

30. Luis Arraez, 2B, Giants

Luis Arraez SF • 2B • #1 BA 0.330 R 48 HR 4 RBI 35 SB 8 View Profile

What a nifty rebound season for the decorated batsman. The break finds the three-time batting champ with a slash line of .330/.369/.460 and much-improved defense despite a return to the premium position of second base. Will Arraez be one of the bigger names moved leading up to the trade deadline?

29. Willson Contreras, 1B, Red Sox

Willson Contreras BOS • 1B • #40 BA 0.285 R 46 HR 20 RBI 61 SB 2 View Profile

He may be 34 years old, but he's hitting at peak (and then some). The fiery catcher turned first baseman has 20 homers at the break, and his OPS+ of 159 ranks third in the AL among qualifiers. With good reason, Contreras is now a four-time All-Star.

28. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP, Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto LAD • SP • #18 ERA 2.85 WHIP .91 IP 110.2 BB 25 K 106 View Profile

In justifying Yamamoto's selection, we could point to his sub-.3.00 ERA and 4.24 K/BB ratio in 17 starts. Instead, we'll just point to his towering fashion instincts:

27. Chris Sale, LHP, Braves

Chris Sale ATL • SP • #51 ERA 2.20 WHIP 1.11 IP 98 BB 25 K 117 View Profile

Sale's probably pitched his way into the Hall of Fame with his late-career surge on Atlanta's watch. This season, the 27-year-old lefty has a 2.20 ERA and 2.81 FIP after 17 starts. He's also struck out 117 batters in 98 frames.

26. Parker Messick, LHP, Guardians

Parker Messick CLE • SP • #77 ERA 2.73 WHIP 1.07 IP 112 BB 36 K 110 View Profile

Will the lefty Messick join Fernando Valenzuela as the only pitchers to win the Cy Young as a rookie? Messick isn't the favorite for the AL's top pitching honors right now, but he's very much in the mix. Through 19 starts, he boasts an ERA of 2.73 with just two unearned runs allowed in 112 innings.

Jordan Walker, the Home Run Derby champ, leads the majors with 74 RBI. Getty Images

25. Jordan Walker, OF, Cardinals

Jordan Walker STL • RF • #18 BA 0.294 R 62 HR 22 RBI 74 SB 13 View Profile

The 24-year-old Home Run Derby champ is well on his way to Comeback Player of the Year consideration. Plagued by swing and miss and groundball tendencies in prior seasons, Walker this year has emerged as one of the top power threats in baseball. The break finds Walker and his reconstructed swing with 22 homers, an MLB-leading 74 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 148.

24. Miguel Vargas, 3B, White Sox

Miguel Vargas CHW • 3B • #20 BA 0.245 R 64 HR 21 RBI 59 SB 11 View Profile

Vargas, acquired from the Dodgers as part of a three-team swap with the Cardinals prior to the 2024 trade deadline, has taken the next step in his age-26 season. The All-Star third baseman going into the second half has 21 homers, 11 steals, and an OPS+ of 135 in his favor.

23. Kyle Schwarber, DH, Phillies

Kyle Schwarber PHI • DH • #12 BA 0.254 R 57 HR 32 RBI 59 SB 2 View Profile

Schwarber, one of the top "take and rake" hitters of his generation, is paid to hit homers, and he's done a lot of that in 2026. At the break, he leads all comers with 32 home runs, and thanks to his patience at the plate he's pairing all that power with a strong OBP.

22. Andy Pages, OF, Dodgers

Andy Pages LAD • CF • #44 BA 0.270 R 57 HR 17 RBI 66 SB 8 View Profile

The Dodgers needed a dose of youthful upside to keep their championship window open, and Pages has given them that and then some. He's been a standout defender in center for the back-to-back champs, and at the plate he's got an OPS+ of 122 with 39 extra-base hits in 96 games.

21. Ben Rice, 1B, Yankees

Ben Rice NYY • 1B • #22 BA 0.279 R 64 HR 29 RBI 68 SB 2 View Profile

Rice has become the lefty thumper the Yankees thought they lost when Juan Soto inked with the Mets. In his breakout season of 2026, Rice at the break has a career-high 29 home runs and the second-highest OPS in the AL.

20. CJ Abrams, SS, Nationals

C.J. Abrams WAS • SS • #5 BA 0.275 R 56 HR 20 RBI 67 SB 15 View Profile

Abrams is a bell-answering shortstop who hits like an All-Star first baseman. Even if the glove may be bound for less premium positions in the future, Abrams hitting profile value means he's going to be a worthy performer for years to come.

19. Brice Turang, 2B, Brewers

Brice Turang MIL • 2B • #2 BA 0.266 R 66 HR 14 RBI 60 SB 15 View Profile

One of the top all-around players in baseball is on his way to a career year. Turang remains a stellar glove at second, and right now he's got a 126 OPS+ with 23 doubles and 15 stolen bases.

18. Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays

Junior Caminero TB • 3B • #13 BA 0.279 R 61 HR 28 RBI 59 SB 2 View Profile

Caminero's elite bat speed helps him put up elite power numbers. His defense at third remains a mixed bag, and he's once again hitting into too many double plays. That said, Caminero's elite power production more than makes up for those deficits. At the break, he's got 28 homers and is just shy of 200 total bases.

17. Joe Ryan, RHP, Twins

Joe Ryan MIN • SP • #41 ERA 2.85 WHIP 1.05 IP 110.1 BB 25 K 128 View Profile

A coveted name leading up to the deadline, the 30-year-old Ryan has been in peak form in 2026. Across 20 starts and 110 ⅓ innings, Ryan has an excellent 150 ERA+ backed up by an FIP of 2.77. Armed with a strong fastball shape, excellent extension off the mound, and a putaway sweeper, Ryan checks every box.

16. Xavier Edwards, 2B, Marlins

Xavier Edwards MIA • 2B • #9 BA 0.303 R 50 HR 6 RBI 37 SB 13 View Profile

He's played in every Marlins game this season, and the plus-fielding second baseman boasts an OPS+ of 130 with 13 stolen bases. That's big production for an up-the-middle defender.

15. Eduardo Rodríguez, LHP, Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez ARI • SP • #57 ERA 2.29 WHIP 1.17 IP 114 BB 39 K 79 View Profile

Rodríguez is working on a nifty rebound campaign out in the desert. Coming off a 2025 season in which he ran an ERA north of 5.00, E-Rod this time around has an ERA of 2.29 in 19 starts. His BABIP of .248 suggests regression is in his future, but this is about the value he's already provided, which is substantial.

14. Zack Wheeler, RHP, Phillies

Zack Wheeler PHI • SP • #45 ERA 2.13 WHIP .89 IP 93 BB 22 K 108 View Profile

Wheeler's comeback from thoracic outlet syndrome has gone swimmingly, to say the least. Across 15 starts and 93 innings, he's registered an ERA+ of 214 with no unearned runs allowed and 108 strikeouts versus just 22 walks. That's vintage Wheeler, and he's a big reason why the Phillies have surged back into contention.

13. Dillon Dingler, C, Tigers

Dillon Dingler DET • C • #13 BA 0.262 R 48 HR 19 RBI 60 SB 0 View Profile

Has Dingler been the most underrated player in baseball this season? Yes, it says here. The 2026 All-Star and 2025 Gold Glove winner has a slash line of .262/.323/.508 with 19 home runs while providing excellent defensive value behind the plate. By comparison, the average MLB catcher this season has a line of .228/.301/.376.

Chase Burns, 11-1 with a 1.73 ERA, has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. Getty Images

12. Chase Burns, RHP, Reds

Chase Burns CIN • SP • #26 ERA 2.54 WHIP 1.11 IP 102.2 BB 37 K 118 View Profile

The 23-year-old Burns and his 98-mph fastball have broken out in a big way this season. The Wake Forest product through 18 starts has a 1.73 ERA, and he's got 118 strikeouts in 102 ⅔ innings. While pitcher win-loss records are not exactly illuminating, let's note just the same that Burns is ten games above .500 (11-1) on a team that overall is nine games below .500. He's the worthy recipient of a recent nine-figure contract extension.

11. Kevin McGonigle, SS, Tigers

Kevin McGonigle DET • SS • #7 BA 0.283 R 58 HR 8 RBI 34 SB 11 View Profile

After 93 games, the rookie All-Star boasts a .392 OBP with 18 doubles, 11 steals in as many chances, more walks than strikeouts, and the majority of his defensive innings at shortstop. McGonigle may be in for some down-ballot AL MVP votes in his first big-league season.

10. Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals

Bobby Witt KC • SS • #7 BA 0.286 R 51 HR 13 RBI 39 SB 30 View Profile

The 26-year-old superstar is putting up another high-value season for the Royals. He remains a stellar defensive shortstop and one of the fastest runners in the game today, and at the plate Witt has a 131 OPS+ going for him.

9. Cristopher Sánchez, LHP, Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez PHI • SP • #61 ERA 2.62 WHIP 1.19 IP 127.1 BB 25 K 144 View Profile

The All-Star starting pitcher for the NL, Sánchez is once again authoring a standout season on the mound for Philly. His 5.4 WAR leads all pitchers at the break, and he boasts a 174 ERA+ and a 5.76 K/BB ratio across 20 starts and 127 ⅓ innings.

8. Dylan Cease, RHP, Blue Jays

Dylan Cease TOR • SP • #84 ERA 2.56 WHIP 1.13 IP 98.1 BB 44 K 148 View Profile

Cease is a first-time All-Star this season, and 2026 -- his first since signing a $175 million free-agent pact with the Blue Jays -- is turning out to be perhaps his best campaign to date. Cease leads the AL at the break in strikeouts and in FIP with a sparkling figure of 2.18. Cease's current ERA+ of 177 ranks second in the AL only to that of the Yankees' Cam Schlittler.

7. James Wood, OF, Nationals

James Wood WAS • RF • #29 BA 0.279 R 89 HR 28 RBI 64 SB 15 View Profile

Wood's second-half slump in 2025 is now just a memory, as the 23-year-old lefty masher has been one of MLB's most productive hitters this season. He goes into the second half leading the majors in walks (with an OBP north of .400) and on pace to easily top 40 homers for the year.

6. Cam Schlittler, RHP, Yankees

Cam Schlittler NYY • SP • #31 ERA 2.05 WHIP .94 IP 118.2 BB 25 K 137 View Profile

We knew Schlittler was good, but we didn't know he was this good. The 25-year-old righty is the AL Cy Young frontrunner at the break. In 118 ⅔ innings this season, he's pitched to a 2.05 ERA ( good for a 205 ERA+, tidily enough) with 137 strikeouts against just 25 walks. That's dominance at both the run-prevention and underlying levels.

Jacob Misiorowski has lit up the radar gun and has often been unhittable in 2026. Getty Images

5. Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski MIL • SP • #32 ERA 1.62 WHIP .76 IP 111 BB 27 K 167 View Profile

The gangly right-hander who occasionally dares to touch 104/105 mph on the radar gun has been a dominator this season. Misirowski leads the bigs with a 1.62 ERA, and across 111 innings, he's struck out 39.6% of opposing batters. That's an utterly absurd figure for a starting pitcher.

4. Otto Lopez, SS, Marlins

Otto Lopez MIA • SS • #6 BA 0.334 R 61 HR 9 RBI 45 SB 17 View Profile

Miami's breakout prime mover is thus far the most overlooked player in baseball this season. He's a plus defensive shortstop who's batting .334 with an MLB-leading 26 doubles, and he's also got 17 steals to his credit. In related matters, Lopez is your darkhorse NL MVP candidate heading into the second half.

3. Yordan Alvarez, DH, Astros

Yordan Alvarez HOU • DH • #44 BA 0.318 R 65 HR 31 RBI 70 SB 1 View Profile

The lefty DH is enjoying one heck of a bounceback season for Houston, and in 2026 he's been the best pure hitter in all of baseball. Heading into the second half, Alvarez leads the majors in OPS+, and he's on pace for more than 100 walks and 50 homers.

2. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong CHC • CF • #4 BA 0.291 R 63 HR 21 RBI 53 SB 24 View Profile

PCA is the best defensive center fielder in MLB and one of the most valuable fielders at any position. At the plate, he's also been better than ever, thanks in part to a significantly improved walk rate. He's got an outside shot at a 40-40 season (and a 10-WAR season). He's also a threat to snatch the NL MVP award away from Ohtani.

1. Shohei Ohtani, DH/RHP, Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani LAD • DH • #17 BA 0.293 R 65 HR 22 RBI 58 SB 6 View Profile

The best baseball player in the world is still the best baseball player in the world. Unlike his prior MVP seasons, Ohtani's pitching value has been roughly on par with his value at the plate in 2026, and he's a legit threat in the NL Cy Young race. This is shaping up to be the two-way superstar's most balanced season yet in terms of how his overall value is divided up. Ohtani's left knee issues -- the ones that caused him to miss the All-Star Game in Philly -- bear monitoring moving forward, but this ranking reflects what's already happened.

Top 50 by team

Five players : Dodgers

: Dodgers Four players : Phillies

: Phillies Three players : Marlins, Nationals, Rays, Tigers, Yankees

: Marlins, Nationals, Rays, Tigers, Yankees Two players : Braves, Brewers, Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Twins, White Sox

: Braves, Brewers, Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Twins, White Sox One player : Angels, Athletics, Astros, Blue Jays, Cubs, Giants, Guardians, Mariners, Mets, Pirates, Reds, Royals

: Angels, Athletics, Astros, Blue Jays, Cubs, Giants, Guardians, Mariners, Mets, Pirates, Reds, Royals Zero players: Orioles, Padres, Rangers, Rockies