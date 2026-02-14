The NBA 3-point Contest is set for Saturday (5 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock) at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. It's a star-studded field at All-Star Weekend and the two biggest favorites entering the event are a rookie and a surprising veteran. Kon Knueppel, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, enters with the best odds (+240 at DraftKings) in the eight-shooter field. Damian Lillard, who is not playing this season for the Trail Blazers as he recovers from a torn Achilles, has the second-best odds (+400).

Lillard, now 35, tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, a devastating end to a disappointing two seasons in Milwaukee. The Bucks waived him in July, and he returned to Portland -- where he spent the first 11 years of his career and made seven All-NBA teams -- on a three-year, $42 million deal.

Lillard won the 3-Point Contest in 2023 and 2024. He is one of eight players to win the contest multiple times, and only two players -- Larry Bird and Craig Hodges -- have won it three times.

In order to get his third victory, Lillard will not only have to shake off some cobwebs. Reigning champion Tyler Herro will not attempt to defend his title; he has not played since mid-January due to a ribs injury. Here's a look at the entire field:

2026 NBA 3-point contest participants, odds

(Odds via DraftKings)

Mitchell, Knueppel, Maxey and Murray are all in the top 10 in 3-pointers made in the NBA this season. Booker, meanwhile, is having the worst shooting season of his career (his 31.1 3-point percentage is a career low), but he did win the event back in 2018.

Recent NBA 3-point Contest winners