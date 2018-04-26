2018 NFL Mock Draft: Giants take Eli's replacement, Browns get their QB and trade down

The 2018 NFL Draft is here, and still there remains so much uncertainty and mystery just hours before the first pick is announced.

How many quarterbacks will go in the top 10? Which one will go No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns? How many draft-day trades will we see?

With that as a backdrop, here is Mock Draft No. 6 from me.

Looking for a hot new NFL podcast that's your home for NFL Draft coverage? Look no further. The Pick 6 Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered each day of the draft with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

In it, I have the four top quarterbacks going off the board with the first four picks -- including the Buffalo Bills making a move up to the No. 4 spot to land UCLA's Josh Rosen with a pick acquired from the Browns.

The Browns would take Wyoming's Josh Allen, followed by the Giants taking USC's Sam Darnold, the Jets taking Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, then Rosen to the Bills.

Four picks, four passers.

For much of the past two months, some league personnel men insisted to me that that this could be a possibility. I didn't buy it, but now I do. This is a quarterback-starved league, so it makes sense.

The Browns could make out like bandits in this scenario. They would take Allen, then get Buffalo's two first-round picks this year -- No. 12 and No. 22 -- and add at least one more pick in next year's draft, likely a second-rounder. That's a haul for a team that is rebuilding. It makes too much sense.

Then again, it's a week to the draft. Does anything make sense?

1. Cleveland Browns

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming. I just believe he will be the choice for John Dorsey. Draft Twitter will go nuts, but it's the right choice.

2. New York Giants

Sam Darnold, QB, USC. They need to find the successor to Eli Manning, so they take the quarterback most have ranked as the best in the draft.

3. New York Jets (from Colts)

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma. They opt to take the gunslinger from Oklahoma over UCLA's Josh Rosen. Mayfield will be fun in New York.

4. Buffalo Bills (CLE mock trade)

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. The Bills make the move up with the Browns to land their quarterback.

5. Denver Broncos

Bradley Chubb, DE/LB, NC State. They don't get one of the top four quarterbacks, so they take the best player in this draft to team with Von Miller.

6. Indianapolis Colts (from Jets)

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia. They need a game-changing player on defense. With Chubb gone, they take the three-down linebacker.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. They have a major hole at running back, so they land the best runner in the draft – even with defensive needs.

8. Chicago Bears

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame. He is the cleanest player in the draft and the Bears need guard help. He would step in at left guard and start right away.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech. They have issues at linebacker with the Reuben Foster situation. Edmunds could also help on the edge.

10. Oakland Raiders

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State. They signed Rashaan Melvin to go with Gareon Conley, but they need more help than that. Ward is the best cover player in the draft

11. Miami Dolphins

Vita Vea, DT, Washington. They have to get stronger inside with Ndamukong Suh leaving. Vea would be a great addition.

12. Cleveland Browns (BUF mock trade)

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama. The Browns move down and land a playmaking secondary player who will be a lot like Malcolm Jenkins of the Eagles.

13. Washington Redskins

Derwin James, S, Florida State. The Redskins would be getting a real playmaker on the back end. His versatility would be a big addition to their defense.

14. Green Bay Packers

Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA. At some point, they have to get better on the edge. Davenport is worth taking a risk on in this spot.

15. Arizona Cardinals

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa. They need a cover player opposite Patrick Peterson. Jackson has the height and ball skills to help.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina. They need to get a weapon inside for Joe Flacco. Hurst is the best tight end in this class.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama. The Chargers had some issues up front last season, and Payne would help fix that. He's a physical player who can really help their run defense.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Harold Landry, DE, Boston College. Pass rush is an issue with the Seahawks without Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril. So they add a young player to help.

19. Dallas Cowboys

Leighton Vander Esch, ILB, Boise State. With Anthony Hitchens gone, they get a player some have compared to Luke Kuechly. His neck isn't an issue for most teams.

20. Detroit Lions

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida. They need help inside on their front and Bryan has a lot of position versatility. GM Bob Quinn came from New England, where they loved position versatility up front.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Bills)

James Daniels, C, Iowa. I've kept him here for much of the draft process. It just makes too much sense for the Bengals to add a center.

22. Cleveland Browns (BUF mock trade)

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame. They take the replacement for Joe Thomas with one of the picks they got from the Bills.

23. New England Patriots (from Rams)

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA. They need a left tackle and he is the perfect pick. The scouts love this kid.

24. Carolina Panthers

Frank Ragnow, G/C, Arkansas. He could play guard for a year -- a position he has played -- and then move inside to center next year when Ryan Kalil retires.

25. Tennessee Titans

Rashaan Evans, ILB, Alabama. They lost Avery Williamson in free agency, so why not take a three-down linebacker to replace him?

26. Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama. They have a good 1-2 combo in Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, but this would be a nice addition for an offense that could use another threat.

27. New Orleans Saints

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State. They need a threat in the middle of the field since Coby Fleener hasn't worked out. Goedert is a nice pass-catching tight end.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Hughes, CB, UCF. They have had corner issues for a while, and Hughes is a complete corner who could go higher if not for some off-field concerns.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland. They still don't have a No. 1 receiver, so why not go with Moore? Jaguars receivers coach Keenan McCardell coached Moore at Maryland his freshman year.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia. They could move Mike Remmers back to right tackle if they were to take Wynn, who is coming off a shoulder injury.

31. New England Patriots

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville. This would be typical New England: Getting one of the top corners in this draft this late in the round.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Donte Jackson, CB, LSU. He is a fast corner who could help alleviate the loss of slot player Patrick Robinson in free agency. The Eagles brought him in for a visit.