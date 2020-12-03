|
Broncos-Chiefs Preview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is putting together one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history.
The Broncos? Well, they're just happy to HAVE a quarterback.
Drew Lock will be back under center when Denver visits Kansas City in the latest edition of their long-simmering AFC West rivalry Sunday night. Lock was deemed a high-risk close contact of infected quarterback Jeff Driskel - along with the rest of the Broncos' quarterbacks - and left his team without a true QB to face New Orleans last week.
The Broncos turned to a practice squad wide receiver to take most of the snaps in a 31-3 rout.
''Watching it, it was a gut-wrenching feeling the whole time. It was tough,'' said Lock, who grew up suburban Kansas City and starred at nearby Missouri. ''It wasn't something I enjoyed. I'd much rather be out on the field helping my team out. It hurt my heart, hurt my soul, and it's just time to move on and get out there and get to Kansas City.''
The Broncos (4-7) had better turn their focus to the Chiefs (10-1) rather quickly.
Mahomes is coming off another impressive performance, throwing for 462 yards and three touchdowns without a pick in a 27-24 win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. He's on pace to throw for 5,087 yards, which would give him his second season among the top 10 in NFL history, along with 44 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. His passer rating of 115.5, while far from the perfect measurement of play, would be the best in his bright young career.
''Mahomes is special, not just this year - ever since he's taken over the starting job in Kansas City, he's had a phenomenal short career,'' Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. ''He's just really a great, great quarterback, and he especially excels in their system. He's really good at operating their system.''
His cast of cohorts makes it a relatively easy task.
Tyreek Hill has put together three consecutive 100-yard receiving games, and he's caught at least one TD pass in five straight, highlighted by a 269-yard effort with three scores against Tampa Bay. Tight end Travis Kelce is riding a streak of 106 games with at least one catch and needs a mere 22 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the fifth straight year.
Throw in the recent return of Sammy Watkins from a hamstring injury, fellow wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson, and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and LeVeon Bell, and you have a seemingly unstoppable offense.
''Those guys are rolling,'' Watkins said, ''so I'm just trying to catch up to their speed. You got everybody moving so fast, I'm like, `I got to catch up.' The offense is going to continue doing what they're doing. I'm just trying to add to it.''
As if it needed any more help.
''The guys believe in me just as much as I believe in him. You have to have that if you want to win these football teams against these great opponents,'' Mahomes said. ''You have to have total confidence in each other to know we're going to give whatever we have in order to win the game, no what what that is.''
QUARTERBACK QUAGMIRE
Lock will start the 14th game of his NFL career after missing his 14th game last week. Lock and his backup, Brett Rypien, returned to practice Wednesday, but the Broncos isolated practice squad veteran Blake Bortles as a precaution. They added Kyle Shurmur, the Chiefs' former practice squad QB and son of Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, in case any of the Broncos' quarterbacks tested positive for the coronavirus.
''Drew's going to be motivated,'' Broncos tight end Noah Fant said. ''I'm expecting him to come out and do good things.''
PLAYOFF PICTURE
The Chiefs can clinch a playoff berth with a win, losses by the Raiders, Ravens and Colts or a handful of other results in which they tie. More importantly, they can clinch their fifth consecutive AFC West title with a win and Raiders loss or tie, or if they tie and the Raiders lose to the winless Jets.
UNFAIR FIGHT
The Broncos will face Hill and Co. without their best cornerback. Bryce Callahan was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury Wednesday. Rookie cornerback Essang Bassey is in line to start opposite A.J. Bouye in the secondary.
KEEPING PACE
The Chiefs remain a game behind the unbeaten Steelers for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, which takes on even more importance this season with a lone first-round bye. But that doesn't mean the Chiefs are watching the standings quite yet.
''I let the coaches take care of who we play and how we play,'' Watkins said. ''We just control what we control.''
GETTING DEFENSIVE
After a couple of shaky performances against Carolina and Las Vegas, the Chiefs' defense had one of its best games of the season against Tampa Bay. It picked off Brady twice and held the Buccaneers until some mop-up points late in the game.
''They do a great job of bringing pressures,'' Lock said. ''All defenses do, but it just so happens the Chiefs do it really well.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:35
|12:53
|1st Downs
|8
|10
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|199
|177
|Total Plays
|28
|25
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|71
|Rush Attempts
|16
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|7.9
|Net Yards Passing
|83
|106
|Comp. - Att.
|8-12
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-19
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|2-34.5
|Return Yards
|51
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-53
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|83
|PASS YDS
|106
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|199
|TOTAL YDS
|177
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
7
FPTS
|D. Lock
|8/12
|83
|1
|1
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
10
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|7
|90
|0
|65
|10
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|8
|18
|0
|4
|1
|
D. Lock 3 QB
7
FPTS
|D. Lock
|1
|8
|0
|8
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Fant 87 TE
5
FPTS
|N. Fant
|5
|3
|52
|0
|37
|5
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
10
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|10
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
N. Vannett 88 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|2
|2
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|6
|
T. Fumagalli 84 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Fumagalli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 96 DE
|S. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 DE
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 73 DT
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 57 DE
|D. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bouye 21 CB
|A. Bouye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
4
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/1
|53
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Cleveland
|2
|26.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
6
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|10/16
|106
|0
|0
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|30
|0
|30
|4
|
L. Bell 26 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bell
|7
|21
|0
|6
|3
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
6
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|1
|20
|0
|20
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|2
|2
|39
|0
|20
|3
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|3
|2
|37
|0
|19
|3
|
L. Bell 26 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bell
|2
|2
|15
|0
|14
|3
|
T. Hill 10 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Hill
|7
|3
|11
|0
|10
|4
|
S. Watkins 14 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hitchens 53 ILB
|A. Hitchens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Okafor 57 DE
|A. Okafor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 54 OLB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
6
FPTS
|H. Butker
|2/2
|35
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|34.5
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - KC 6(2:45 - 2nd) H.Butker 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 1(3:28 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 6 for -5 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - KC 1(4:09 - 2nd) L.Bell right guard to DEN 1 for no gain (J.Simmons; A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - KC 4(4:58 - 2nd) Direct snap to L.Bell. L.Bell left guard to DEN 1 for 3 yards (D.Walker; B.Chubb).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 24(5:33 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles left end pushed ob at DEN 4 for 20 yards (K.Jackson).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 46(6:08 - 2nd) T.Hill left end pushed ob at DEN 24 for 30 yards (S.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(6:26 - 2nd) L.Bell right end to KC 31 for 6 yards (D.Jones). PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards enforced at KC 31.
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 2nd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 5(6:31 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to T.Patrick for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - DEN 1(6:34 - 2nd) M.Gordon right end to KC 1 for no gain (B.Niemann). PENALTY on DEN Illegal Shift 4 yards enforced at KC 1 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - DEN 7(7:14 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to KC 1 for 6 yards (T.Mathieu; D.Sorensen). KC-A.Hitchens was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 17(7:54 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at KC 7 for 10 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 18(8:33 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left end to KC 17 for 1 yard (L.Sneed).
|+65 YD
|
3 & 3 - DEN 17(9:12 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle pushed ob at KC 18 for 65 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - DEN 14(9:55 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right guard to DEN 17 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 10(10:37 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end to DEN 14 for 4 yards (D.Sorensen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KC 40(10:45 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 30 yards to DEN 10 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by K.Hamler.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KC 40(10:51 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hill.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 40(10:55 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 40(11:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Hardman (A.Bouye).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 50(11:32 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 40 for 10 yards (M.Ojemudia) [J.Attaochu].
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - KC 46(12:12 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Watkins to 50 for 4 yards (J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 40(12:45 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at KC 46 for 6 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 40(12:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill (D.Williams).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 21(13:29 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 40 for 19 yards (D.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - KC 40(13:36 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 39 yards to KC 21 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by T.Hill.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KC 40(14:17 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to DEN 40 for no gain (D.Sorensen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 32(14:54 - 2nd) M.Gordon left end to DEN 40 for 8 yards (M.Danna).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 32(15:00 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to M.Gordon.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 21(0:14 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to M.Gordon to DEN 32 for 11 yards (D.Sorensen; T.Mathieu).
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 66 yards from KC 35 to DEN -1. T.Cleveland to DEN 21 for 22 yards (N.Keizer).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - KC 17(0:24 - 1st) H.Butker 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KC 17(0:29 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce (S.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 18(1:14 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to L.Bell to DEN 17 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 23(1:52 - 1st) L.Bell right guard to DEN 18 for 5 yards (D.Jones).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 43(2:30 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson to DEN 23 for 20 yards (A.Bouye; A.Johnson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 39(3:11 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to DEN 43 for 18 yards (K.Jackson; A.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(3:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to L.Bell to KC 39 for 14 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - DEN 35(4:04 - 1st) B.McManus 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - DEN 43(4:47 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles left guard to KC 35 for 8 yards (B.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 43(4:50 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to N.Fant (F.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 43(4:55 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to N.Fant [D.Sorensen].
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - DEN 47(5:27 - 1st) P.Lindsay left end pushed ob at KC 43 for 4 yards (B.Breeland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DEN 47(5:51 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to KC 47 for no gain (T.Kpassagnon). DEN-G.Glasgow was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 45(6:33 - 1st) M.Gordon right end to KC 47 for 8 yards (L.Sneed).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 37(7:18 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to K.Hamler to DEN 45 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(8:00 - 1st) M.Gordon right end to DEN 37 for 2 yards (C.Jones; A.Okafor).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - DEN 30(8:36 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 35 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - DEN 30(9:16 - 1st) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 30 for no gain (A.Okafor).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 23(9:48 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to DEN 30 for 7 yards (A.Hitchens).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - KC 36(9:57 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 39 yards to DEN 25 Center-J.Winchester. K.Hamler to DEN 23 for -2 yards (A.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KC 36(10:04 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 34(10:45 - 1st) L.Bell left end to KC 36 for 2 yards (J.Jewell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 30(11:20 - 1st) L.Bell up the middle to KC 34 for 4 yards (J.Jewell).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 11(11:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at KC 30 for 19 yards (J.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 10(12:27 - 1st) L.Bell right guard to KC 11 for 1 yard (J.Jewell; D.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 9 - DEN 34(12:36 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep left intended for T.Fumagalli INTERCEPTED by T.Mathieu at KC 10. T.Mathieu to KC 10 for no gain (T.Fumagalli).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(13:13 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to KC 34 for 1 yard (W.Gay).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 7 - DEN 28(13:44 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep left to N.Fant pushed ob at KC 35 for 37 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(14:23 - 1st) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 28 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Lindsay right end to DEN 25 for no gain (F.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
