Training camps are officially underway all around the NFL, as each of the league's 32 teams has had its rookies and veterans report and begin practicing. The first week of camp is always an adventure, with teams getting used to both being back in action and, for some, learning new systems and/or new roles.

Before you know it, preseason games will be starting up. And then, just as quickly, it'll be time for the regular season. There are about six weeks between now and then, though, and plenty can happen each and every day that has significant ramifications for one team or another -- or even league wide.

Here at CBSSports.com, we're going to do our level best to keep track of some of the most important developments each day. Below, you can read up on the latest training camp takeaways.

Justin Fields returns to practice

The scare over Fields' toe injury appears to have passed rather quickly. The Jets' presumptive starting quarterback returned to the field on Saturday, participating on 7-on-7 drills. He looked just fine ripping the ball down the field.

The Jets did term him day-to-day after he dislocated his toe earlier this week, and it appears that diagnosis was correct.

Justin Fields injury: Jets QB returns to practice one day after suffering dislocated toe Steven Taranto

"I thought he did a good job in 7-on-7s," coach Aaron Glenn said, via the Associated Press. "And the thing is, he has a ways to go until we get him out there and we're going to make sure we keep the process going, keep the protocol going to make sure he's ready."

Breece Hall doesn't expect a deal

Elsewhere in Jets camp, running back Breece Hall said he does not expect to sign a contract extension before this season.

"I'm not really expecting it before the season," he told reporters, via NFL Media. "We got a new head coach, new GM. Obviously, I wasn't drafted by them, I'm not their guy. So for me, like I said, I've got to prove it every day. For me, I've got a chip on my shoulder. I feel like right now, OK, it's my last chance. For me, it's always been, 'He's got potential, he's got potential,' but now I want to be the product. It's all about putting my head down and working. I don't really want to discuss all the other stuff. For me, I just try to worry about ball right now."

Hall did say that "it feels a lot better" going to work every day under this new regime than it did last year, when there was "a lot of instability around the whole operation," via ESPN.

Another CB injury in Miami

The Dolphins have arguably the NFL's thinnest cornerback room, and they might have taken another hit on Saturday. Cornerback Kader Kohou appeared to suffer a knee injury while defending Tyreek Hill in 1-on-1s. With Jalen Ramsey now in Pittsburgh, Kohou is the team's No. 1 cornerback.

Kohou limped off the field under his own power, per NFL Media, but if he has to miss any time at all it could turn into a very precarious situation for the Dolphins. They already lost Artie Burns to a torn ACL earlier this week, and are still hard up for cornerback depth even after signing both Jack Jones and Mike Hilton. The Hilton signing occurred after Kohou went down in practice, and it's especially notable because both players primarily align in the slot.

Drake London flashes the leather

Look at this incredible snag from London in what looks like a warmup period.

London is set to be Michael Penix Jr.'s top passing-game target this season. In Penix's three starts last year, London was targeted 39 times and caught 22 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns. That's a full-season pace of around 125 grabs for 1,995 yards and 11 scores.

It'd obviously be incredibly tough to keep up those figures, but if Atlanta airs it out all season like it did in Penix's starts down the stretch of 2024, London will put up some monster numbers.

Bears offense bounces back

It was a rough day for Chicago's first-team offense Friday, but things corrected themselves during Saturday's practice. Reports out of Bears camp indicated it was a much stronger day for Caleb Williams and Co., with the practice culminating with a touchdown toss from Williams to Rome Odunze and a fade route near the end zone.

Chicago also got some very good news with the return of rookie tight end Colston Loveland, who had missed much of the offseason program recovering from an injury. Loveland was back in action Saturday, looking pretty good while participating in both 7-on-7 drills and the team period.

His return is a big boost for the Bears, who used their first two draft picks on offensive weapons in Loveland and Luther Burden III, who will each be counted on to supplement Odunze and No. 1 wideout D.J. Moore in Williams' second year.

Mixon to miss time

The Houston Texans will be without their starting running back for a while. According to NFL Media, Joe Mixon is set to miss "an extended period of time" with a foot injury that landed him on the non-football injury list when camp opened.

The Texans traded for and then extended Mixon last offseason, and he ran for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns on 245 carries in his 14 games, making the Pro Bowl for the second time in bis career. He averaged just 4.1 yards per carry, though, a number he hasn't topped since he second season in the league back in 2018.

Houston added a pair of backs already this offseason, selecting Woody Marks on Day 3 of the NFL Draft and signing former Browns star Nick Chubb. If Mixon has to miss games, the Texans could add another rusher to the mix.

Cameron Ward connecting

The No. 1 overall pick in the draft has somehow been overshadowed for most of the offseason, despite his exhilarating style of play and his rags-to-riches story as a former zero-star recruit who played for two seasons at Incarnate Word and two more at Washington State before setting fire to ACC defenses last year in Miami.

But he's looking good already at Titans camp, putting together a string of spectacular throws on Saturday afternoon. He repeatedly connected with Calvin Ridley on intermediate and deep passes, including one of his trademark throws rolling to his left and throwing back across his body. (He probably would've been sacked on the play, but it was a damn pretty throw.)

The best throw of the day, though, was an absolute laser to Tyler Lockett in between not one, not two, not three, but four Titans defenders. He threw it over the top of one, over the outstretched arms of another, just to the side of a diving defensive back and dropped it right in front of a safety for a completion to Tyler Lockett.

If Ward and Co. can jell within Brian Callahan's system, this has a chance to be one of the league's most improved offenses in 2025.