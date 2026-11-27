With seven weeks remaining in the regular season, the first-round draft order is far from settled. Several head-to-head matchups between teams near the bottom of the standings could have a significant impact on where each franchise ultimately selects. Which remaining games could have the biggest implications for the 2027 NFL Draft?

Full draft order and needs, free agents for each team

10. Week 17: Saints (3-7) at Falcons (3-7)

The NFC South is heavily represented because three of the four teams have just three wins. With four games remaining among those three teams, the draft order will take care of itself in time.

When the two teams met earlier this season, Atlanta won by three touchdowns. It would be interesting to learn whether the Falcons would explore drafting another quarterback in the first round three years after taking Michael Penix Jr.

9. Week 16: Buccaneers (3-7) at Falcons (3-7)

Tampa Bay has looked like a dominant team at times and lethally flawed at others. The health of Baker Mayfield has played a big role in the team's misfortunes, but the quarterback's stubborn tendencies also lead one to wonder if he may be too injured to help the team right now.

The Buccaneers dominated a prior meeting, 16-0.

8. Week 15: Saints (3-7) at Buccaneers (3-7)

If New Orleans were to lose out, difficult conversations may be had regarding head coach Kellen Moore. Kevin Stefanski has a longer leash in Atlanta. The two teams meet in Week 18 as well.

Tampa Bay has not picked Top-10 overall since taking linebacker Devin White No. 5 overall in 2019. Four of Atlanta's last six first-round picks have been within the Top-10 overall.

7. Week 13: Chargers (1-9) at Buccaneers (3-7)

Los Angeles broke an eight-game losing streak two weeks ago against the Ravens. Will they find another victory by season's end? Among teams with just one win this season, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers may be feeling the most pressure. Harbaugh is in his third season with the franchise, while the other two head coaches are in their first.

On the opposite sideline, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles may also be coaching for his job over the remainder of the season.

6. Week 13: Eagles (3-7) at Cardinals (3-8)

Beyond the teams with a league-low one victory, the exercise meant taking a stance against certain teams. Arizona has fired its defensive coordinator and is now testing the depths of its quarterback position. Jacoby Brissett was traded, and Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck suffered injuries. The Cardinals are not a threat down the stretch, so it is less likely they will string together some wins and fall outside the Top-10.

Philadelphia stole a win against in-state rival Pittsburgh, but quarterback Joe Milton is unlikely to stack multiple wins in the final weeks of the season. The Eagles also seemingly acknowledged the season was lost by trading defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

5. Week 16: Cardinals (3-8) at Saints (3-7)

Arizona was feisty early in the season, but injuries to the offensive line and running back set them on a different course. The team lacks difference-makers in the passing game apart from tight end Trey McBride.

New Orleans was hot at the end of the 2025 season and carried that momentum into the offseason. However, injuries to key performers, such as running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, along with roster limitations, quickly set in.

4. Week 15: Jets (3-8) at Cardinals (3-8)

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn came into the season knowing his job was on the line if the team didn't meet expectations. As a result, the team brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith and several other veterans to raise the team's floor. Reality quickly set in for the franchise despite early-season hope. The Jets will once again have three first-round picks, but will Glenn be around to advise them?

One would assume Cardinals head coach Matt LaFleur is not in danger of losing his job, so an opportunity to build this team in his image lies ahead. The first order of business will be identifying and securing the correct quarterback.

3. Week 12: Jets (3-8) at Dolphins (1-9)

These two teams are currently in position to draft Top-5 overall. If Miami wins, the same will be true next week. Although unlikely to get the No. 1 overall selection, New York has a vested interest in remaining near the top of the draft order so it isn't outside striking distance for a potential trade up for its quarterback of choice. In theory, such a move would cost less if the team only moved up a few spots.

2. Week 15: Colts (3-8) at Titans (1-9)

Indianapolis is obviously not in possession of its own first-round pick, but the Jets will make that selection. As you're reading this, the Colts have moved on from Daniel Jones, so there isn't much upside left to the team's season. Indianapolis will almost certainly send a Top-10 overall pick back to New York as part of the Sauce Gardner trade.

Tennessee is currently in pole position and may be another team disinterested in taking a No. 1 overall quarterback if Cam Ward continues to show progress.

1. Week 16: Chargers (1-9) at Dolphins (1-9)

Three teams have one loss, and two of them will play in the final weeks of the regular season. Beyond affecting the draft order, this could also determine whether the No. 1 overall selection is available for trade. Los Angeles is presumably tied to quarterback Justin Herbert, whereas Miami is expected to be in the market for a quarterback. If the Chargers had the No. 1 overall pick, they could prioritize trading it to a franchise looking for a quarterback or to acquire Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.