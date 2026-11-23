With the majority of Week 11 in the books, the NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape. While several teams remain in the thick of the postseason race, others are already looking ahead to the offseason and the opportunity to improve their rosters through the 2027 NFL Draft. Where does each team currently stand in the first-round draft order, and which positions could they look to address? Those answers and more can be found below.

As a reminder, five teams -- Green Bay, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Chicago and the Los Angeles Rams -- do not own a first-round pick in 2027 due to trades, including the Micah Parsons, Sauce Gardner, Jeffery Simmons, Jordan Davis and Myles Garrett deals.

Here is the 2027 NFL Draft order:

Here is the current 2027 NFL Draft order

1. Tennessee Titans (1-9)

Team needs: EDGE, CB, OT, RB, WR, DL

Potential free agents: RB Tony Pollard, EDGE Jermaine Johnson, RB Tyjae Spears, DL Solomon Thomas

2. Los Angeles Chargers (1-9)

Team needs: WR, EDGE, DL, CB, IOL

Potential free agents: LB Daiyan Henley, EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, CB Donte Jackson, EDGE Khalil Mack, TE David Njoku

3. Miami Dolphins (1-9)

Team needs: QB, EDGE, WR, OT, CB

Potential free agents: OT Austin Jackson, TE Greg Dulcich, CB Julius Brents, EDGE Josh Uche, CB Darrell Baker Jr.

4. New York Jets via Indianapolis Colts (3-8)

Team needs: QB, DL, CB, LB, WR

Potential free agents: DL David Onyemata, QB Geno Smith, EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, DL Harrison Phillips

5. New York Jets (3-8)

Team needs: QB, DL, CB, LB, WR

Potential free agents: DL David Onyemata, QB Geno Smith, EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, DL Harrison Phillips

6. Arizona Cardinals (3-8)

Team needs: QB, WR, EDGE, OT, CB

Potential free agents: EDGE Baron Browning, LB Mack Wilson, EDGE Zaven Collins, DL Dante Stills, RB Bam Knight

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)

Team needs: DL, EDGE, IOL, CB, WR, TE

Potential free agents: OG Cody Mauch, EDGE Yaya Diaby, EDGE A'Shawn Robinson, TE Payne Durham

8. New Orleans Saints (3-7)

Team needs: EDGE, DL, RB, CB, S

Potential free agents: EDGE Cam Jordan, RB Alvin Kamara, CB Martin Emerson, EDGE Tyree Wilson, RB Kendre Miller

9. Philadelphia Eagles (3-7)

Team needs: IOL, OT, CB, TE, DL

Potential free agents: CB Riq Woolen, TE Dallas Goedert, DL Moro Ojomo, OG Tyler Steen, EDGE A.J. Epenesa

10. Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

Team needs: OT, CB, EDGE, IOL, TE

Potential free agents: S Jessie Bates III, OT Jawaan Taylor, C Ryan Neuzil, QB Tua Tagovailoa, EDGE Samson Ebukam

11. Baltimore Ravens (4-7)

Team needs: CB, DL, RB, OT, EDGE

Potential free agents: CB Marlon Humphrey, DL Calais Campbell, C Ethan Pocic, LB Trenton Simpson, RB Justice Hill

12. Las Vegas Raiders (4-6)

Team needs: WR, CB, DL, IOL, EDGE

Potential free agents: QB Kirk Cousins, WR Tre Tucker, OG Spencer Burford, S Isaiah Pola-Mao, S Jeremy Chinn

13. Washington Commanders (3-5-1)

Team needs: CB, EDGE, DL, WR, IOL

Potential free agents: DL Daron Payne, EDGE Durance Armstrong, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LB Frankie Luvu, WR Stefon Diggs

14. Houston Texans (4-6)

Team needs: OT, IOL, DL, RB, LB

Potential free agents: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, OT Trent Brown, WR Tank Dell, WR Kayshon Boutte, QB Davis Mills

15. New York Jets via Dallas Cowboys (5-6)

Team needs: QB, DL, CB, LB, WR

Potential free agents: DL David Onyemata, QB Geno Smith, EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, DL Harrison Phillips

16. New England Patriots (5-5)

Team needs: S, IOL, LB, DL, WR

Potential free agents: OG Mike Onwenu, S Kevin Byard, WR Mack Hollins, WR Pop Douglas

17. Cleveland Browns via Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

Team needs: CB, IOL, EDGE, QB, RB, DL, TE

Potential free agents: QB Deshaun Watson, S Ronnie Hickman, EDGE Isaiah McGuire, EDGE Sam Williams, EDGE Derek Barnett

18. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Team needs: EDGE, CB, WR, OT, IOL

Potential free agents: OG Quenton Nelson, RB Zach Charbonnet, C Olu Oluwatimi, QB Drew Lock, EDGE Uchenna Nwosu

19. Carolina Panthers (5-5)

Team needs: IOL, TE, CB, EDGE, WR

Potential free agents: OT Ikem Ekwonu, OT Rasheed Walker, C Luke Fortner, TE Tommy Tremble, S Nick Scott

20. Cleveland Browns (6-4)

Team needs: CB, IOL, EDGE, QB, RB, DL, TE

Potential free agents: QB Deshaun Watson, S Ronnie Hickman, EDGE Isaiah McGuire, EDGE Sam Williams, EDGE Derek Barnett

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)

Team needs: CB, QB, WR, S, DL, LB

Potential free agents: QB Aaron Rodgers, LB Patrick Queen, OG Brock Hoffman, CB Asante Samuel Jr., S Jaquan Brisker

22. Dallas Cowboys via Green Bay Packers (6-4)

Team needs: CB, DL, S, EDGE, WR

Potential free agents: WR George Pickens, S Malik Hooker, DL Otito Ogbonnia, CB Joey Porter Jr., LB DeMarvion Overshown

23. New York Giants (6-3-1)

Team needs: DL, IOL, WR, CB, OT

Potential free agents: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, C John Michael Schmitz, RB Devin Singletary, DL Shelby Harris

24. Philadelphia Eagles via Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

Team needs: LB, DL, RB, S, IOL, CB

Potential free agents: WR Parker Washington, LB Ventrell Miller, DL DaVon Hamilton, EDGE Arik Armstead, S Antonio Johnson

25. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

Team needs: IOL, QB, S, TE, RB, EDGE

Potential free agents: EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel, TE T.J. Hockenson, WR Jauan Jennings, RB Aaron Jones, QB Kyler Murray

26. Cincinnati Bengals (7-2)

Team needs: CB, RB, LB, S, OT

Potential free agents: C Ted Karras, CB Daxton Hill, CB D.J. Turner, RB Chase Brown, EDGE Myles Murphy, TE Drew Sample

27. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

Team needs: WR, OT, TE, LB, EDGE

Potential free agents: TE Travis Kelce, WR Rashee Rice, OT Jaylon Moore, EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, LB Drue Tranquill

28. Tennessee Titans via Chicago Bears (8-2)

Team needs: EDGE, CB, OT, RB, WR, DL

Potential free agents: RB Tony Pollard, EDGE Jermaine Johnson, RB Tyjae Spears, DL Solomon Thomas

29. Detroit Lions (8-2)

Team needs: CB, RB, TE, S, EDGE, IOL

Potential free agents: TE Sam LaPorta, S Brian Branch, EDGE DJ Wonnum, CB Roger McCreary, S Chuck Clark

30. Denver Broncos (8-2)

Team needs: TE, S, CB, OT, LB

Potential free agents: TE Evan Engram, CB Riley Moss, WR Marvin Mims, OG Ben Powers, CB Ja'Quan McMilliann

31. San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

Team needs: EDGE, IOL, OT, WR, DL

Potential free agents: DL DeForest Buckner, LB Dre Greenlaw, QB Mac Jones, WR Deebo Samuel, FB Kyle Juszczyk

32. Buffalo Bills (9-1)

Team needs: S, IOL, CB, LB, DL

Potential free agents: OG Alec Anderson, RB Ty Johnson, LB Dorian Williams, DL Greg Gaines

Teams without a first-round pick

Indianapolis Colts (3-8)

Team needs: DL, WR, EDGE, CB, IOL

Potential free agents: WR Josh Downs, WR Keenan Allen, QB Anthony Richardson, DL Grover Stewart, TE Mo Alie-Cox

Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

Team needs: WR, DL, IOL, OT, EDGE

Potential free agents: WR Davante Adams, DL Aaron Donald, EDGE Byron Young, DL Kobie Turner, WR Puka Nacua

Green Bay Packers (6-4)

Team needs: IOL, OT, CB, EDGE, RB

Potential free agents: CB Keisean Nixon, OG Laken Tomlinson, EDGE Karl Brooks, CB Carrington Valentine

Chicago Bears (8-2)

Team needs: EDGE, CB, DL, OT, WR

Potential free agents: OT Braxton Jones, C Garrett Bradbury, CB Tyrique Stevenson

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

Team needs: LB, DL, RB, S, IOL, CB

Potential free agents: WR Parker Washington, LB Ventrell Miller, DL DaVon Hamilton, EDGE Arik Armstead, S Antonio Johnson