The Washington Commanders have contingency plans in the event veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner leaves in free agency, but they would also welcome him back should he wish to rejoin them for a third year. At this point in the offseason, though, the Commanders may have to fight off a few defense-needy suitors to retain the No. 43-ranked player in Pete Prisco's top 100 free agent rankings.

Wagner is the third-best available free agent on the market and the top unsigned linebacker over three weeks into the new league year. Even with potential breakout candidates on the roster, like third-year linebacker Jordan Magee, the Commanders would likely benefit from a reunion.

"We would never shut the door on him," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said, via ESPN. "We do feel like there's some players that are about to take off at [his] position."

The age factor is undoubtedly part of the reason why Wagner remains without a home. He will be 36 at the start of the 2026 season and is certain to play on another short-term contract following three consecutive one-year deals.

Wagner is also not the lateral weapon he once was. His coverage skills have declined, and his best days of sideline-to-sideline production are behind him. But the reigning Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year remains an incredible locker room presence with tremendous experience, and he is a fantastic run defender.

"He's like the most remarkable player and leader," Quinn said. "I wanted to make sure I said how important he was to me to come here together, like what standards could look like. And then yes, like what Adam (Peters) said to him and some others, 'We're going to leave the door open, and we'll see what that looks like over the time ahead.'"

Across his stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Commanders, Wagner has never recorded fewer than 104 tackles in a season. He has accumulated 11 All-Pro selections and is a three-time league leader in tackles -- a feat that he accomplished as recently as 2023.

A handful of teams could use that reliable run-stopping ability, and the intangibles Wagner also brings to the table as one of the NFL's most heralded leaders are a nice bonus.

Here are six potential landing spots for the top free agent linebacker.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders are open to a Wagner reunion and need to address a defense that allowed more total yards last season than any other. While there is something to be said for cleaning house and starting fresh, Wagner is a schematic fit who can help get the most out of the players around him. He just racked up 162 stops as the anchor of this defense a year ago and can be expected to offer similar numbers even at age 36. Washington signed Leo Chenal as a plug-and-play starter, but he would be more effective as Wagner's running mate than as the leader of the group.

Dallas Cowboys

There is probably no more obvious deficiency in the NFL than the Dallas Cowboys' defensive weaknesses. The league's worst scoring defense in 2025 needs a talent influx to go with its coordinator change, and Wagner would be an affordable addition. Jerry Jones built some defensive depth over the first couple weeks of free agency but still lacks the kind of splashy addition that could incite optimism for a quick and noticeable turnaround. Wagner may not be a break-the-bank kind of player at this stage of his career, but he would raise the defense's floor more than some of the team's other offseason pickups.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills added Bradley Chubb to their group but still need off-ball linebacker help to revitalize a squad that surrendered the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL last season. No team allowed more touchdowns on the ground than the Bills at 24. If anyone can fix that issue, it is Wagner, whom many regard as one of the top inside linebackers of his generation. The Bills need to fill their holes quickly in order to break through during their Super Bowl window, and Wagner is the definition of a short-term upgrade who can come in for a year or two and help take this team to the next level.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos can be expected to draft an inside linebacker to fill out what is an aging group, but that doesn't have to stop them from bringing in another veteran in the interim. They just released Dre Greenlaw, which opens up a starting opportunity next to Alex Singleton. Justin Strnad can step into that role, but why not raise the group's ceiling a bit higher by welcoming a perennial All-Pro? This defense is already elite and would remain Super Bowl-caliber if Wagner entered on a one-year deal.

Atlanta Falcons

Run defense was a weakness last year for the Atlanta Falcons, who surrendered the ninth-most yards and 4.6 per attempt. This is a team that wants to win at the point of attack but clearly cannot do so with its current setup. Kaden Elliss is out after starting every game over the last three years, so inside linebacker is perhaps the Falcons' greatest need. If they want to go for it in 2026 and push to take over a wide-open NFC South, bolstering the run defense and filling a positional need with one fell swoop is a great place to start. Wagner is there for the taking.

Jacksonville Jaguars

With Devin Lloyd out the door, the Jacksonville Jaguars suddenly need another starter to pair with Foyesade Oluokun. Nobody would confuse Wagner with Lloyd in terms of sideline-to-sideline coverage ability, but he would be sure to prevent regression in run defense. Jacksonville was the most stout team in the NFL against the run last year at just 1,455 yards allowed on the season and would likely finish at or near the top again in 2026 if Wagner hops aboard.