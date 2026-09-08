The 2026 NFL regular season is officially here, and if you haven't locked in any futures bets, it's about time you did. There were plenty of surprises last year when it came to division winners. Who saw Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers beating out the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North? Or Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers stealing the NFC South with a losing record? The Chicago Bears also won the NFC North for the first time since 2018, thanks to an opportunistic defense and some magic from Caleb Williams.

Which teams should you bet on to win their divisions this year? We assembled our panel of CBS Sports experts and asked them for their best bets in each NFL division. The panel includes Jordan Dajani, Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, Tyler Sullivan, Garrett Podell, John Breech, Ryan Wilson, Bryan DeArdo and Josh Edwards.

Let's take a look at what our crew thought.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

AFC East

Buffalo Bills (-136)

Dajani: "The New England Patriots won this division last year thanks to the easiest NFL schedule since 1999. Now, Mike Vrabel and Co. have a top six toughest schedule. The Buffalo Bills will take their spot atop the AFC East once again with help from offseason addition D.J. Moore."

Prisco: "They will give this team back to Josh Allen. The aggression will be back."

Dubin: "I know the Patriots won this division last year and are plus money to win it again, but the Bills won it in each of the previous five seasons and have averaged just over 12 wins per year since 2020. I feel good about them taking the AFC East back."

Breech: "The Patriots had a fun one-year run at the top of the division, but the Bills will be out for blood this year."

Wilson: "Buffalo gave Allen his first legit WR1 since Stefon Diggs, and if Jim Leonhard's defense is even marginally better, that means Allen doesn't have to put the team on his shoulders come January."

DeArdo: "This one was pretty easy; Mike Vrabel himself said recently that the Patriots' depth isn't very good. The Bills are hoping a division title can spearhead their first Super Bowl run in 33 years."

New England Patriots (+125)

Sullivan: "Too much is being made about the whiplash New England is expected to see, going from one of the softest schedules in recent memory in 2025 to a far more difficult one in 2026. Will the road be treacherous? Sure. At the same time, this version of the Patriots, on paper, is better than the one that went to the Super Bowl. It'll be neck-and-neck with Buffalo, but the value is on the Patriots repeating as division champs."

Edwards: "Although Buffalo would be my pick to win the division, the gap between them and the Patriots, who represented the AFC in the Super Bowl, is not so large that the value should be ignored."

Podell: "New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye finished as the 2025 NFL MVP runner-up in just his second NFL season with a past-his-prime Stefon Diggs as his No. 1 wide receiver. Now, he has a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, A.J. Brown, in the midst of his prime, in addition to a quality No. 2 wideout in Romeo Doubs, who is fresh off producing over 124 yards and a touchdown on eight catches for the Green Bay Packers in their wild-card round defeat against the Chicago Bears. Maye also has an improved offensive line after the additions of guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and tackle Caleb Lomu. New England maintains their slight edge over Buffalo."

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens (+102)

Dubin: "Baltimore should be much better defensively under new head coach Jesse Minter, and every time Lamar Jackson is healthy, the offense is pretty kick-ass. Combine those two things, and you have the recipe for a division winner."

Breech: "This division feels like it's going to come down to the Bengals or Ravens, so I flipped a coin. Baltimore wins."

Cincinnati Bengals (+164)

Prisco: "Joe Burrow and the offense will roll up points. But it's the improved defense that will win the division."

Dajani: "I'm taking the Bengals to not only win the AFC North, but make a very deep playoff run as well. We've seen what can happen when Joe Burrow gets to the big dance, and I'm banking on this Al Golden defense taking a step forward with the additions of Dexter Lawrence II, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, Cashius Howell and Bryan Cook."

Sullivan: "Injury concerns will always hover over this team, but I like the moves they made this offseason addressing the defense. If they can just be a serviceable unit on that side of the ball, that will be enough to stack up wins, considering the firepower they have on offense with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Their schedule is also one of the easiest in the league."

Wilson: "Two things: this is contingent on Joe Burrow staying healthy and the defense just being average. That's it, "not well above average," not even "slightly better than average." Just average, and this team will make a deep playoff run. Cincy added Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger to a group that desperately needed help and on paper, that should be more than enough to get the Bengals back to one of the best teams in the conference."

DeArdo: "Cincinnati has one of the league's top offenses and a defense that was significantly upgraded this offseason. They also have the division's only returning coach in Zac Taylor."

Edwards: "The amount of optimism that I have in Cincinnati is beginning to alarm me. One ill-fated injury, which has so often been the case for the Bengals, could derail the whole vision. As it stands, they offer better value."

Podell: "Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have always been able to light up a scoreboard, but now they finally have a defense that can make those points matter. Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is one of the game's best interior linemen, and he's joined by a slew of new faces on defense Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, Cashius Howell, Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger. The Bengals return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022."

AFC South

Houston Texans (+105)

Dajani: "I liked the Houston Texans defense better than the Seattle Seahawks defense last year! If C.J. Stroud starts looking like the quarterback he was as a rookie, the Texans are a legitimate Super Bowl sleeper. I think he can bounce back. Stroud enters Year 2 with offensive coordinator Nick Caley, got an upgrade at running back in David Montgomery, and has legit weaponry around him with Nico Collins, Jaylin Noel, Dalton Schultz and Kayshon Boutte."

Dubin: "The odds aren't the best for the Texans here, but that's because they're pretty clearly the best team in the division. If their offense can even approach average, they should win double-digit games with ease and could get into the teens if it's better than that."

Sullivan: "Sort of surprised to see the oddsmakers list Houston as the favorite over Jacksonville, but it's due to their lethal defense. Not only did they bring back essentially everyone on that side of the ball, but they added to it with the likes of safety Reed Blankenship and rookie defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. After a disastrous postseason, I expect a rebound season for C.J. Stroud with new pieces along the O-line protecting him and a stable ground attack."

Breech: "I think the Texans have the best defense in the AFC, and although they do have a few roster holes on offense, they did their best to fill those by adding a quality running back (David Montgomery) and what should be a solid No. 2 receiver (Kayshon Boutte). If CJ Stroud can take a step forward, forget the division title, this team could be a surprise Super Bowl contender."

DeArdo: "Houston is the NFL's only team to win a playoff game each of the past three years. The Texans should be even better this season if C.J. Stroud elevates his game."

Podell: The 2026 Houston Texans defense has a chance to be one of the best defenses of the decade after adding arguably the 2026 NFL Draft's best defensive tackle prospect in Kayden McDonald to a ferocious front that already boasted All-Pro edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. That's simply unfair. As long as C.J. Stroud isn't historically awful like he was last postseason, the Texans should be one of the best teams in football.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+245)

Prisco: "They will be better than a year ago, and they have the best QB in the division."

Wilson: "Jacksonville went 13-4 and won this division last year, and there's still room for the offense to get better. Houston's defense makes this close, but the Jags get the edge at quarterback, at least heading into the season."

Edwards: "There exists a scenario in which the Cotls are not as bad as people expect, but their ceiling is not as high. The margins are wider with the Jaguars, who are entering Year 2 of a union between head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It would not surprise me if they had another gear on offense."

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers (+190)

Wilson: "This is it! This is the year Justin Herbert finally wins the AFC West! Look, I'm well aware that "Charger-ing" is a verb, used often to describe what feels like the organization's annual inevitable implosion. But maybe this is different (lol). Seriously though, I love the idea of Justin Herbert playing in Mike McDaniel's offense, and even without Jesse Minter, this defense should be opportunistic."

Podell: New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's innovative scheme unlocks Justin Herbert's rocker launcher right arm, and Los Angeles has consistently been a top 10 defense the last two seasons. Herbert, running back Omarion Hampton and Los Angeles' stout defense power the Bolts to their first AFC West crown since 2009.

Denver Broncos (+210)

Breech: "The Broncos are NOT favored to win this division, which is somewhat surprising to me. Yes, the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, but the Broncos had the best team in the AFC West last season and they only got better with the addition of Jaylen Waddle. I see a Broncos' repeat coming."

Prisco: "The defense will again push them to win the division. If Bo Nix is better, they can win it all."

Dajani: "I think the price here at +210 warrants some backing. I feel like people constantly look down on the Broncos for some reason. I mean, think about it, this team boasts a top-five defense, one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and a young quarterback that has gotten off to a historical start. He also just got Jaylen Waddle as a new target. The Broncos would have made the Super Bowl last year if Bo Nix hadn't gotten injured. Yet some people think he's overrated."

Dubin: "If the Broncos' quarterback were someone other than Bo Nix, they would get more respect. I think this is the best roster in the division, so getting plus money feels good here."

Sullivan: "This is by far the best value on the board among all division futures. Denver likely would've reached the Super Bowl last year had it not been for Bo Nix suffering an ankle injury in the divisional round. He's slated to be good to go for Week 1 and will have a new weapon at his disposal in Jayden Waddle. The defense should also remain at the very top of the league. When you pair all that with the easiest strength of schedule (judged by opponents' combined win totals) in the entire division, this feels like a no-brainer."

DeArdo: "I've got the Broncos winning one of the NFL's toughest divisions. The Chargers will make Denver earn it, though, and the Chiefs should be a much more competitive team this season."

Edwards: "Denver may have the best defense in the NFL and Jaylen Waddle was the missing piece on offense. Bo Nix is not among the best handful of quarterbacks in the NFL, but he brings stability and accountability to the position."

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles (+122)

Sullivan: "I thought long and hard about the Giants in an upset, but I just couldn't get all the way there. The Eagles have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, and I expect the offense to bounce back even in the wake of trading A.J. Brown this offseason. Specifically, I think Saquon Barkley looks more like his 2024 self with a new offensive coordinator in-house and a healthier offensive line."

DeArdo: "Starting with the 2021 season, Philadelphia has alternated between first-round playoff losses and Super Bowl appearances. If that trend continues this year, the Eagles will be back in the big game for a third time in five years."

Dallas Cowboys (+184)

Dajani: "I'm high on the Dallas Cowboys this year and low on everyone else in the East. Jalen Hurts is learning a brand new offense that is very different from what the Eagles have run in the past, the Washington Commanders had the worst defense in the NFL last year and a QB with durability concerns, while John Harbaugh isn't going to have the Giants ready to win the Super Bowl in Year 1. As for the Cowboys, they had the No. 2 offense in the NFL last season, and were held back by a terrible defense. That defense should be improved this year with the additions of future Defensive Rookie of the Year Caleb Downs, Rashan Gary, Von Miller, Dee Winters and Cobie Durant."

Wilson: "The offense was never the issue, and now Dallas has completely remade a defense that finished dead last in scoring last season. Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Rashan Gary and a full season of Quinnen Williams give the Cowboys considerably more talent on that side of the ball, and if the defense merely gets back to average (Dallas is basically the NFC's version of the Bengals), Dak has enough around him to win a wide-open NFC East."

Breech: "The Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the NFL and if their defense can take just a small step forward, they could be a huge threat to win not only the division, but maybe even a playoff game or two. That being said, I'm not going to pull a Pete Prisco and pick them to win the Super Bowl."

Prisco: "The offense will score a ton with Dak Prescott. But it's the defense that will get them the division title."

Dubin: "Yep, I'm drinking the Cowboys Kool-Aid this year. And I'm a Cowboys fan who usually abstains from the Kool-Aid, so this is a bit of a surprise for me. I'm all in on new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and the offense is going to once again be elite."

Edwards: "Health-willing, Dallas should have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. If the defense takes even a small step forward this season, the odds are good that they will overtake Philadelphia in that division."

Podell: The Dallas Cowboys bring everybody back, coaches included, from their offensive laser show from 2025. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker rebuilt Dallas' defense from the ground up, and nearly half of the players responsible from the Cowboys being the worst scoring defense in football last season are gone. Dallas wins the NFC East for the first time since 2023.

NFC North

Detroit Lions (+175)

Dajani: "I correctly predicted the Detroit Lions would take a step backward last year after losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, but now I'm buying stock in them. For one, Detroit is expected to have one of the easiest schedules in the league this year after finishing last place in the division in 2025. Also, injuries really hurt this defense last season. The Lions had 31 missed games between Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed in 2025, which was just brutal. The Bears are due for some regression, and I'm not a believer in the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings are definitely an interesting flier at +450, but I'll take the Lions at +175."

Sullivan: "Detroit has the easiest schedule in the NFL entering 2026 (based on opponents' projected win totals), and that should help them stack up wins in what should be a wildly competitive NFC North. While I have some questions about the secondary with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch beginning the year on IR, the offense is more than capable of winning games in shootout fashion."

Breech: "The one upside of finishing at the bottom of the NFC North last season is that the Lions now have a last-place schedule this year, and I think that's going to be enough to propel them to the division title. So, who will the schedule help? Thanks to the scheduling formula, the Lions get to face three opponents that no other team in the NFC North will face: The Cardinals, Giants and Titans. On the other hand, the Bears will be getting the Seahawks, Eagles and Jaguars as their three non-common opponents. That's a huge advantage for Detroit. With a high-flying offense, I think the Lions have enough firepower to take the NFC North."

Green Bay Packers (+240)

Prisco: "Young talent, a quarterback in Jordan Love who will be in the MVP mix and Micah Parsons when he returns. That's enough for me."

Podell: "This is the year Matt LaFleur lets quarterback Jordan Love cook. He had him call the offensive plays in the second half of Green Bay's preseason finale for a reason: more will be on Love's plate in 2026. Love with a consistent group of pass catchers, plus the Micah Parsons-led defense, will be enough to win the NFC North.





Chicago Bears (+305)

Dubin: "I feel like these teams are all jumbled together and any of them could finish anywhere from first to fourth in the division. Getting three-to-one on the Bears to win the division feels like good value compared to the odds offered for the Lions or Packers."

Wilson: "Chicago already won this division in Caleb Williams' first season with Ben Johnson, and the scary part is that he's not even close to scratching the surface. There are questions on defense, especially after losing Coby Bryant to injury, but it's hard to bet against Johnson in Year 2."

DeArdo: "This one wasn't very tough for me. The Bears were the division's best team last year, and it appears that that is still the case. The Vikings could be a sleeper if Kyler Murray rediscovers his Pro Bowl form."

Minnesota Vikings (+450)

Edwards: "The NFC North could be won by any team. The best bets exercise is essentially: 'which team that has a path to winning the division has the worst odds?" Brian Flores is going to have the defense firing -- literally -- on all cylinders. If Kyler Murray can help Minnesota return to a functional offense, then it is easy to envision a scenario in which that team capitalizes on others within the division already dealing with injuries."

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaners (+164)

Prisco: "The rest of the division isn't good and Baker Mayfield will be playing with a chip on his shoulder. He's at his best that way."

Dubin: "I don't think any of these teams are very good, so I'm just going with the one I think is the least bad."

Podell: The NFC South is always up for grabs, and the Buccaneers have the most talented roster top to bottom. They return to their perch atop the division in 2026.

New Orleans Saints (+255)

Sullivan: "I am intrigued with Tyler Shough, and it appears New Orleans is as well. They didn't bring in any competition for the rising sophomore this offseason and instead built the offense around him. Their offensive line is solid, they brought in veteran running back Travis Etienne Jr. and have a true No. 1 in Chris Olave. It was a shame to see first-round wideout Jordyn Tyson suffer a hamstring injury that'll keep him sidelined to start the year, but if he comes back, that's another weapon to factor in. Remember, this was a division that was won with an 8-9 record last season. With one of the easiest paths in the league, New Orleans can be one of the surprise teams of 2026."

Dajani: "I don't trust the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and I'm not sure what to make of the Carolina Panthers. When it comes to the New Orleans Saints, I think they could be a sleeper in the NFC. Tyler Shough ranked top 10 in the NFL in completion percentage, passing yards and passer rating after becoming the starter in Week 9 last season (5-4 record), and helped Chris Olave have a career year. Speaking of weapons, Shough has an intriguing one-two punch at running back with Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara when he returns in a couple of weeks. The Saints have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this year and play in the worst division, so +255 feels like pretty good value."

Breech: "On paper, the Saints might not be a great team, but the good news for New Orleans is that you don't have to be great to win the NFC South. The Panthers won this division last season with eight wins and it will likely only take eight or nine wins to once again get it done this year. This team needs Tyler Shough to take a big step forward, and not only do I think that happens, but I think he leads New Orleans on a worst-to-first run to steal the NFC South."

Wilson: "Last year, eight wins won the division. It feels just as wide open in 2026. Tyler Shough went 5-4 as a rookie starter and now enters Year 2 in Kellen Moore's system; if New Orleans can weather the early injuries, including Jordyn Tyson's absence, there's enough here to steal a division where 9 wins might be enough to get it done."

DeArdo: "Easily the NFL's most wide-open division, which makes picking a winner a challenge. I like the Saints because of their strong finish last season and the youth movement Kellen Moore is overseeing."

Edwards: "I want to have faith in the Panthers, but the quarterback play is so limiting. New Orleans has some promising young players on both sides of the ball, and there is no overwhelming favorite in the division."

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams (-105)

Prisco: "Dream team. Dream team. The talent is there, but it won't be easy in that brutal division."

Breech: "I do think the Seahawks will keep this division race close, but the Rams feel inevitable. I just can't pick against them."

DeArdo: "Seattle and San Francisco are also good bets, but I chose Seattle because they are the defending Super Bowl champions. The Rams are talented, but they're long in the tooth, so the prospect of Los Angeles slipping and failing to win the division is definitely possible.

Podell: "It's rare that "dream teams" actually pan out in the NFL, but the Rams were already the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense in 2025. Adding Myles Garrett, fresh off setting the single-season sacks record, and pairing him with three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner Aaron Donald and Pro Bowl edge rusher Byron Young is simply unfair."

Seattle Seahawks (+215)

Sullivan: "Yes, the Rams are the darlings of the NFL right now after an awe-inspiring offseason that saw them add Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, while Aaron Donald came out of retirement. That said, I want to put some respect on the defending champs. Sure, there are questions about the offense with Klint Kubiak leaving for the Raiders job and Kenneth Walker III signing with the Chiefs, but they should still be able to move the ball efficiently. Meanwhile, their defense is rock solid. I'll take the value and quiet confidence of Seattle to win the NFC West."

Dajani: "I think I would 'pick' the Rams to win this division, but this is a 'best bets' article. There's much more value in taking the reigning Super Bowl champion at +215 or the San Francisco 49ers at +305 and rooting for the downfall of this newly constructed super team."

Dubin: "I think the Rams will probably win the division, but getting this price on the Seahawks compared with having to lay the juice for the Rams feels wrong. This is the better bet."

Wilson: "Everybody seems ready to hand this division back to the Rams, which is probably exactly how the Seahawks prefer it. The offense will be just as good as it was in '25, and while the defense lost some key cogs in the offseason, Seattle still has plenty of dudes – including coach Mike McDonald – to run it back."

Edwards: "The 49ers' injury situation makes it difficult to believe in them, so I will hit it down the middle with the defending Super Bowl champions. The Rams are built like the Monstars, but Seattle has the experience and will not be threatened by Los Angeles."