ASHBURN, Va. -- Just moments before the Commanders started practice Tuesday, a new name officially joined the bunch: Martavis Bryant signed with Washington, an intriguing addition to the wide receivers unit.

"Adding another receiver just into the mix, we thought was the right thing to go, right here in camp," Dan Quinn said after the news came out during his pre-practice press conference. "Martavis has a really cool skill set. He's got size and length and the ability to use him in the red zone, so when you see him today, he'll stand out. He looks like a linebacker playing wideout from a size standpoint."

The size is certainly noticeable, especially among a group of smaller-stature wide receivers. Bryant and Brycen Tremayne (both 6-foot-4) and are the the only ones above 6-foot-2. But the linebacker comparison might not be quite right any more. Bryant said he weighed 230 pounds last season, but he's down to 208 currently.

"I honestly didn't know [if another chance would come]," Bryant said. "I just had to make sure I was prepared to seize the moment when I was going to get an opportunity again. I'm grateful, and I'm thankful."

Bryant, 32, took part in drills and chatted plenty with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin and wide receivers coach Bobby Engram as he got his feet wet. He did participate (minimally) in team drills and had a nice block on a Jamison Crowder catch and run.

Quinn said adding Bryant wasn't meant to send a message to the other wide receivers -- he's always looking to add competition to the roster, regardless of position -- but it's evident the addition is an eye-catching one.

"He has the size and long arms, but I kinda do my homework on a lot of receivers in the league, and I just know he can run too," McLaurin said. "So you have a big, fast wideout like that who can make plays above the rim, who can win in the vertical pass game, win in contested catch situations, that's a big plus for you as a team and as a receiver. So he has a lot of skill sets along with the experience. He's been in multiple places, played high-level football, so he knows what it's supposed to look like. So I think he not only helps me in other things to think about while I'm running routes, but he helps the whole team."

Here's more from the Commanders' final training camp practice before they head to Miami on Wednesday for a joint practice Thursday and the team's second preseason game Saturday.

Jayden Daniels shines in 11-on-11

Jayden Daniels continued to show well in team drills, with his accuracy on display. On one series, Daniels found Zach Ertz on a well-placed ball, and two plays later he ripped an intermediate pass to Jahan Dotson over the linebacker but under the safety, giving Dotson not only the ability to make the catch but the chance to run after it, too. That drew plenty of cheers from the offensive sideline.

Later on, Daniels had his best drive. He hit Olamide Zaccheaus on a strong throw to the sideline before finding Ertz again on a low ball just past the outstretched arms of Jeremy Reaves. Daniels then found Ertz again on the other side of the field on a deeper gain. He capped the drive with a touchdown to McLaurin, who high-pointed the ball and out-fought the defender for an impressive catch. Again, big cheers from the offensive sideline.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Daniels is the timing with which he has played. He got the ball where it needs to go, and though pass rushing and blocking are far from game speed, Daniels' decisiveness and accuracy have been positives. Ertz, Dotson and McLaurin have been far and away the busiest of his targets downfield, but Daniels has done well on quicker passes to running backs as well.

Pads come on, key player returns

With starting tackles Andrew Wylie (tightness) and Brandon Coleman (shoulder/pec) both dealing with injuries, Washington has had to shuffle its offensive line in less-than-ideal ways, using Chris Paul, Mason Brooks and Braeden Daniels as tackles against the Jets when they really should be competing for guard spots. Wylie's tightness had lingered for a couple of weeks, but he was back in pads today and took part in some (but not all) team drills, a step in the right direction. Cornelius Lucas -- who missed the Jets game due to personal reasons -- was at left tackle with Coleman still out.

Even without Wylie taking every rep, his presence is important as the new-look offensive line (new starters at center, left guard and left tackle) hopes to jell. Having four out of five starters for the joint practice and game against the Dolphins would be a nice boost.

"The walkthroughs help, but you do need the live action for the quickness," Quinn said Monday. "For a guy like Wylie, who's an excellent communicator, lot of experience, [it's] easier for him to go back in and perform. It's the communication of everyone else that goes with it, and so that part is important. So, to have Wylie back into the process here this week heading in that's a big deal and we'll continue to work that hard."

Defensive standouts and odds and ends