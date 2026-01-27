Every Super Bowl MVP, score in NFL history: Patriots vying to win a record seventh title
New England is tied with Pittsburgh for the most Super Bowl wins, while Tom Brady's five Super Bowl MVPs puts him in a class by himself
Over the past 25 years, no team has been more synonymous with the Super Bowl than the New England Patriots, who are back in the big game for the first time in seven years. The Patriots will square off against the Seattle Seahawks, the team that they defeated 10 years ago in one of the most exciting Super Bowls ever.
Super Bowl LX will be the Patriots' 10th trip to the big game since they shocked the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Overall, this is the Patriots' 12th trip to the Super Bowl, which is also a record.
New England has a 6-5 record in Super Bowls and are 6-4 in the big game under owner Robert Kraft, who a former Patriots season ticket holder who purchased the franchise in 1994. Of those six wins, Tom Brady was named MVP a record four times. Brady won his fifth and final Super Bowl MVP after leading the Buccaneers to a win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Brady and the Patriots have dominated the history books this century, but other teams and players have made significant marks on pro football's grandest stage, too. Here's a rundown of every result and MVP of the previous 59 Super Bowls.
|Super Bowl
|Date
|Score
|MVP
|LIX
|Feb. 9, 2025
|Eagles 40, Chiefs 22
|Jalen Hurts
|LVIII
|Feb. 11, 2024
|Chiefs 25, 49ers 22 (OT)
|Patrick Mahomes
|LVII
|Feb. 12, 2023
|Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
|Patrick Mahomes
|LVI
|Feb. 13, 2022
|Rams 23, Bengals 20
|Cooper Kupp
|LV
|Feb. 7, 2021
|Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9
|Tom Brady
|LIV
|Feb. 2, 2020
|Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
| Patrick Mahomes
|LIII
|Feb. 3, 2019
|New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3
|Julian Edelman
|LII
|Feb. 4, 2018
|Philadelphia 41, New England 33
|Nick Foles
|LI
|Feb. 5, 2017
|New England 34, Atlanta 28 (OT)
|Tom Brady
|50
|Feb. 7, 2016
|Denver 24, Carolina 10
|Von Miller
|XLIX
|Feb. 1, 2015
|New England 28, Seattle 24
|Tom Brady
|XLVIII
|Feb. 2, 2014
|Seattle 43, Denver 8
|Malcolm Smith
|XLVII
|Feb. 3, 2013
|Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
|Joe Flacco
|XLVI
|Feb. 5, 2012
|Giants 21, New England 17
|Eli Manning
|XLV
|Feb. 6, 2011
|Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25
|Aaron Rodgers
|XLIV
|Feb. 7, 2010
|New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
|Drew Brees
|XLIII
|Feb. 1, 2009
|Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23
|Santonio Holmes
|XLII
|Feb. 3, 2008
|Giants 17, New England 14
|Eli Manning
|XLI
|Feb. 4, 2007
|Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
|Peyton Manning
|XL
|Feb. 5, 2006
|Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10
|Hines Ward
|XXXIX
|Feb. 6, 2005
|New England 24, Philadelphia 21
|Deion Branch
|XXXVIII
|Feb. 1, 2004
|New England 32, Carolina 29
|Tom Brady
|XXXVII
|Jan. 26, 2003
|Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21
|Dexter Jackson
|XXXVI
|Feb. 3, 2002
|New England 20, St. Louis 17
|Tom Brady
|XXXV
|Jan. 28, 2001
|Baltimore 34, Giants 7
|Ray Lewis
|XXXIV
|Jan. 30, 2000
|St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16
|Kurt Warner
|XXXIII
|Jan. 31, 1999
|Denver 34, Atlanta 19
|John Elway
|XXXII
|Jan. 25, 1998
|Denver 31, Green Bay 24
|Terrell Davis
|XXXI
|Jan. 26, 1997
|Green Bay 35, New England 21
|Desmond Howard
|XXX
|Jan. 28, 1996
|Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17
|Larry Brown
|XXIX
|Jan. 29, 1995
|San Francisco 49, San Diego 26
|Steve Young
|XXVIII
|Jan. 30, 1994
|Dallas 30, Buffalo 13
|Emmitt Smith
|XXVII
|Jan. 31, 1993
|Dallas 52, Buffalo 17
|Troy Aikman
|XXVI
|Jan. 26, 1992
|Washington 37, Buffalo 24
|Mark Rypien
|XXV
|Jan. 27, 1991
|New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19
|Ottis Anderson
|XXIV
|Jan. 28, 1990
|San Francisco 55, Denver 10
|Joe Montana
|XXIII
|Jan. 22, 1989
|San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
|Jerry Rice
|XXII
|Jan. 31, 1988
|Washington 42, Denver 10
|Doug Williams
|XXI
|Jan. 25, 1987
|New York Giants 39, Denver 20
|Phil Simms
|XX
|Jan. 26, 1986
|Chicago 46, New England 10
|Richard Dent
|XIX
|Jan. 20, 1985
|San Francisco 38, Miami 16
|Joe Montana
|XVIII
|Jan. 22, 1984
|Los Angeles 38, Washington 9
|Marcus Allen
|XVII
|Jan. 30, 1983
|Washington 27, Miami 17
|John Riggins
|XVI
|Jan. 24, 1982
|San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21
|Joe Montana
|XV
|Jan. 25, 1981
|Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10
|Jim Plunkett
|XIV
|Jan. 20, 1980
|Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles 19
|Terry Bradshaw
|XIII
|Jan. 21, 1979
|Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31
|Terry Bradshaw
|XII
|Jan. 15, 1978
|Dallas 27, Denver 10
|H. Martin, R. White
|XI
|Jan. 9, 1977
|Oakland 32, Minnesota 14
|Fred Biletnikoff
|X
|Jan. 18, 1976
|Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
|Lynn Swann
|IX
|Jan. 12, 1975
|Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6
|Franco Harris
|VIII
|Jan. 13, 1974
|Miami 24, Minnesota 7
|Larry Csonka
|VII
|Jan. 14, 1973
|Miami 14, Washington 7
|Jake Scott
|VI
|Jan. 16, 1972
|Dallas 24, Miami 3
|Roger Staubach
|V
|Jan. 17, 1971
|Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
|Chuck Howley
|IV
|Jan. 11, 1970
|Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7
|Len Dawson
|III
|Jan. 12, 1969
|Jets 16, Baltimore 7
|Joe Namath
|II
|Jan. 14, 1968
|Green Bay 33, Oakland 14
|Bart Starr
|I
|Jan. 15, 1967
|Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10
|Bart Starr