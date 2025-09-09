The San Francisco 49ers have finally decided to move on from Jake Moody. News surfaced Tuesday that the struggling kicker would be released, roughly 48 hours after missing two field goals in the 49ers' 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

After watching Moody struggle during a 2024 season where he hit just 70.4% of his field goal attempts, which was the second-worst percentage for any kicker with at least 20 attempts, the 49ers were on the fence about keeping him this year.

During training camp, they brought in some competition for him at training camp in the form of veteran Greg Joseph. Moody ended up beating out Joseph, but with the former third-round pick now being cut, it won't be surprising if the 49ers decide to return Joseph as their kicker for this week's game against the New Orleans Saints.

With that in mind, here are five kickers for the 49ers to consider:

Greg Joseph

The 31-year-old spent training camp with the 49ers this year, so the two sides are familiar with each other, which is definitely an advantage when you're looking for a kicker on short notice. Greg Joseph actually kicked for THREE different teams -- the Jets, Giants and Commanders -- during a 2024 season where he hit 80% of his field goal attempts.

One thing that could hold the 49ers back from adding Joseph is that he's hit just 56.5% of his field goals (13 of 23) from 40 yards and longer over the past two seasons.

Eddy Pineiro

After watching Moody hit just 74.2% of his field goals during his time in San Francisco, Eddy Pineiro might be a breath of fresh air for the 49ers. He doesn't have the biggest leg, but the former Panthers kicker has hit 88.1% of his career field goal attempts, which makes him the fourth-most accurate kicker in NFL history.

During his three seasons in Carolina (2022-24), Pineiro hit 91.1% of his attempts from inside 50 yards. That said, Pineiro has struggled some on extra points, hitting just 92.1% over the past three seasons, which is lower than Moody's career percentage of 97.1.

Dustin Hopkins

The 34-year-old was among the NFL's most reliable kickers for three seasons until his production fell off a cliff in 2024. Dustin Hopkins hit at least 90% of his field goal attempts from 2021 through 2023. If he can return to that form, he's be a strong pickup. However, he lost his job in Cleveland following a 2024 season where he hit just 66.4% of his field goals.

The Browns held a training camp competition this year, but Hopkins ended up losing out to Andre Szmyt. In 2023, Hopkins was one of just three kickers with at least five attempts to drill 100% of his field goals from 50 yards or longer. It's possible that he just needs a change of scenery.

Greg Zuerlein

Greg the Leg is entering his 15th NFL season, so he has plenty of experience. He also spent the first eight seasons of his career playing for the Rams, so he's one of the few kickers out there who has plenty of experience kicking at Levi's Stadium. Greg Zuerlein has played five career games at the 49ers' home stadium, and he's hit 90.9% of his field goal attempts from inside 50 yards (10 of 11).

He also has 14 career attempts at Levi's, which is the most of any kicker who's never played for the 49ers. However, the 37-year-old did struggle last year, hitting just 60% of his field goal attempts while playing for the Jets. Zuerlein did miss nine games last season due to a left knee injury, so the 49ers would obviously need to make sure he's healthy before signing him.

Justin Tucker

One bonus name to watch is Justin Tucker. The former Ravens kicker is currently serving a 10-game suspension, so he's not available right now.

If the 49ers are still having kicking issues in mid November, they could look to add the 35-year-old, who currently holds the title of most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Four other options

Mike Badgley, Austin Seibert, Zane Gonzalez and Cade York.

Clock is ticking

Whatever the 49ers do, they're going to have to do it soon.

Their next practice is Wednesday, and they'll presumably want a kicker on their roster by the time they take the field, so it certainly won't be long before they sign someone. Right now, it looks like Pinieiro is going to get the first crack at the job. According to ESPN, he'll be visiting with the 49ers on Tuesday.

The new kicker will make his debut Sunday in New Orleans when the 49ers play the Saints at 1 p.m. ET.