Giants' Odell Beckham will reportedly attend voluntary OTAs without new contract
Beckham is still searching for a new lucrative contract, but will reportedly show up for OTAs anyway
Odell Beckham wants a new lucrative long-term contract, but the New York Giants haven't given him one yet. Despite the absence of a new deal, Beckham won't be absent at the team's voluntary OTAs, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.
On Friday, Anderson reported that Beckham will report to voluntary OTAs on Monday with his teammates.
The status of Beckham's contract figures to remain one of the more interesting and important stories of the offseason. In late February, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Beckham is looking for a contract that pays him north of $20 million. In late March, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham won't "set foot on a field without a new contract extension agreed to." Meanwhile, Giants owner John Mara said in March that nobody on the team is untouchable while coach Pat Shurmur did little to quell trade rumors, saying "he's on our team right now" at the owners meetings.
But things have quieted down in recent weeks. In late April, Beckham reported to minicamp but didn't participate due to his ankle injury, which cut short his 2017 season. Now, he's reportedly set to attend voluntary OTAs. So much for a drama-filled holdout.
As it stands, Beckham is scheduled to earn $8.5 million during the coming season, the final year of his rookie contract. His $8.5 million cap hit in 2018 ranks 22nd among all receivers, per Spotrac. If he were to make $20 million per season like he wants, he'd surpass Antonio Brown as the highest-paid receiver in football. Brown's contract pays him an average of $17 million per year.
"I wouldn't say there's a sense of urgency. The contract will get done when it's supposed to get done. I think that's the Dave Gettleman line. I'm just going to let that be. All spring, all summer, as long as it takes," Mara said earlier this month, per NJ.com. "It's not the first contract negotiation we've ever had. It'll get done when it's supposed to get done."
There's no doubt that Beckham is a top-five receiver in football. Since entering the NFL in 2014, he ranks third in yards per game (94.1) behind only Brown and Julio Jones, and his 38 touchdown catches rank second even though he's missed 17 games in that span. Whether or not he secures a contract that pays him like a top-five receiver remains to be seen, but the Giants probably can't afford to let a player of his caliber walk out the door.
The Giants, a team coming off a three-win season, are in need of good young players. Beckham, 25, fits the criteria.
