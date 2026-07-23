Ranking NFL contenders by backup QB situations: Mac Jones, Davis Mills headline best insurance policies

A quality NFL backup quarterback doesn't exactly garner the headlines of an All-Pro-caliber starter. It shouldn't. That said, the value cannot be overlooked. If a franchise's starter goes down for a game, or two, or six, the season could go in the toilet in an instant if they don't have someone who can come in and keep things afloat momentarily. So, while the last thing anyone wants to think about is the established starter missing time, it's good to have a quality insurance plan.

Take last season, for example. A number of backup quarterbacks rose to the occasion, and their successes drove the playoff picture. A key reason why the Houston Texans overcame C.J. Stroud's absence after a concussion in Week 9 was due to backup Davis Mills thriving when his number was called. Mills went 3-0 over his stretch as the starter, which helped Houston mount a playoff berth. In the NFC, Mac Jones led the San Francisco 49ers to a 5-3 record as the starter while Brock Purdy was sidelined, and that helped them stay in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the conference until Week 18.

Of course, maybe the greatest recent example of having a top backup is Nick Foles in 2017, as he stepped in for an injured Carson Wentz and led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LII title.

With all that in mind, we're going to look at a slew of contenders and size up what their backup quarterback situation looks like and rank them. To draw a line in the sand for what "contender" actually means, we're looking at clubs that have odds to win Super Bowl LXI of +2500 or shorter at DraftKings Sportsbook, which gives us 16 teams in total.

16. Buffalo Bills (+1000)

Starter: Josh Allen

Backups: Kyle Allen, Shane Buechele

Kyle Allen inked a two-year, $4.1 million deal to be the primary backup to Josh Allen, while 2021 undrafted free agent Shane Buechele is the third-stringer. Allen, who has been in the NFL since 2018, has starting experience (19 total starts), but hasn't started a game since Week 13 of the 2022 season while a member of the Houston Texans. In that game, he completed just 51.3% of his passes, tossed two interceptions, and recorded two fumbles (one lost). For his career, the 30-year-old is 7-12 as a starter, while completing 62.5% of his passes with an 82.1 passer rating. While maybe no quarterback can compare to Josh Allen, it would be a Grand Canyon-sized difference in the event they need to hand the keys over to Kyle Allen.

15. Detroit Lions (+1900)

Starter: Jared Goff

Backups: Teddy Bridgewater, Luke Altmyer (UDFA)

Not that long ago, Teddy Bridgewater was coaching high school football. After resigning from his post at Miami Northwestern Senior High School in August of last year, he signed on to be a backup for the Buccaneers and did see some action in Week 12 last season against the Rams. There, Bridgewater completed 53.3% of his throws for just 62 yards. The last time he started a game came back in Week 17 of the 2022 season as a member of the Dolphins. Now, Bridgewater is back in Detroit (where he served as a backup from 2023 to 2024) with the Lions and will likely serve as the top option behind Jared Goff, with undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer also in the fold. While Bridgewater has 65 regular-season starts under his belt and is above .500 (33-32) over that run, it's fair to wonder how much he truly has in the tank as he'll turn 34 during the 2026 season.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (+1700)

Starter: Justin Herbert

Backups: Trey Lance, DJ Uiagalelei

Justin Herbert has been remarkably durable over the course of his career, considering the volume of hits he takes. Since entering the NFL in 2020, Herbert has taken the most hits (615) and the most sacks (225) in the league. That includes 129 quarterback hits last season, which was tied for the second-most in the last 20 years. While L.A. has invested in the offensive line and was simply dealt a bad hand with injuries to Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt last season, you'd think they'd pursue a better backup than they currently have in Trey Lance. Lance does have the pedigree of being a former No. 3 overall pick, but he's never lived up to that billing. With the Chargers already in playoff position and deciding to rest their starters, Lance got the nod in Week 18 last season and didn't seize the opportunity. He completed 45.5% of his passes for 136 yards passing and an interception, which resulted in a 43.4 passer rating.

13. Dallas Cowboys (+2500)

Starter: Dak Prescott

Backups: Joe Milton, Sam Howell

The Cowboys have two solid options behind Dak Prescott, which could give them a puncher's chance if No. 4 were sidelined at any point. Joe Milton, who was acquired during the 2025 offseason, has a cannon for an arm and has shown some flashes over his two seasons in the NFL. He technically doesn't have a start under his belt, but played 95.3% of the offensive snaps in a Week 18 game in 2024 while a member of the Patriots. There, he completed 22 of his 29 passes (75.9%) for 241 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Sam Howell, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract this offseason, has legitimate starting experience. He started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023. While he did throw for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns, he owned a 4-13 record and registered a league-leading 21 interceptions, so it wasn't exactly a lights-out campaign. Still, there's a solid blend of experience and talent between the two.

12. Green Bay Packers (+1800)

Starter: Jordan Love

Backups: Tyrod Taylor, Kyle McCord, Kyron Drones (UDFA)

Green Bay had one of the better backups in the NFL last season in Malik Willis, but he's now off in Miami and slated to be the starter for the Dolphins. That led to several new faces coming in behind Jordan Love. Tyrod Taylor is the wily veteran of the group as he'll turn 37 in August, while Kyle McCord was signed to a futures contract this winter after the 2025 sixth-rounder spent his rookie season in Philadelphia. Then, there's undrafted rookie Kyron Drones out of Virginia Tech. McCord has yet to appear in a regular-season game, so Taylor is the backup with the most experience. He started four games for the Jets last season. While he was 1-3 over that stretch, it did include some solid play at times. His best statistical start in 2025 came in a Week 3 loss to the Buccaneers, where he completed 26 of his 36 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Taylor shouldn't be looked at as a backup that can take over for half a season, but might be able to tread water for a game or two, while McCord is more of a developmental wild card.

11. Denver Broncos (+2000)

Starter: Bo Nix

Backups: Jarrett Stidham, Sam Ehlinger

Jarrett Stidham remains Denver's top backup, and the Broncos had to turn to the veteran for the AFC Championship after Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the divisional round. Stidham couldn't rise to the occasion and pull off the upset, falling to the Patriots in a tightly contested 10-7 defeat. He completed 17 of his 31 throws for 133 yards, a touchdown, an interception and a fumble. Still, Stidham is a solid backup who has drawn plenty of praise from Sean Payton over his tenure in Denver. That was evident in the two-year, $12 million extension he signed in March of 2025 that included $7 million guaranteed. As for Sam Ehlinger, he re-signed with Denver this offseason on a one-year deal and has NFL starting experience as well. In 2022, he started three games for the Colts (0-3) and completed 63.4% of his passes with a 76.1 passer rating. That's not going to knock anyone's socks off, but at least the third-stringer has seen live reps.

10. Los Angeles Rams (+550)

Starter: Matthew Stafford

Backups: Ty Simpson (R), Stetson Bennett, Matthew Caldwell (UDFA)

It's admittedly hard to place the Rams backup QBs on this list. Typically, when we're talking about contenders, there isn't a first-round quarterback waiting in the wings, but that's what we have here in Los Angeles. Ty Simpson being plucked by the Rams with the No. 13 overall pick was one of the stunners of the 2026 NFL Draft, but a prudent move for the organization with Stafford in his age-38 season. While Simpson has yet to play a meaningful snap in the NFL (and the Rams hope that'll remain the case in 2026), he's remarkably talented. The Alabama product threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games for the Crimson Tide last season. As for Stetson Bennett, a 2023 fourth-round pick, he has also yet to see NFL action as he served as a third-stringer behind former backup Jimmy Garoppolo. That said, Bennett has a stellar collegiate résumé himself, winning two national championships at Georgia. This room may lack NFL experience, but you can't deny the talent.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (+1600)

Starter: Jalen Hurts

Backups: Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton (R)

The Eagles drafted McKee in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and he's worked behind Jalen Hurts as one of Philadelphia's backups ever since. He has two starts under his belt, but they were two totally different showings. The first came back during the 2024 season in a Week 18 matchup against the Giants. There, he completed 65.9% of his passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. The more recent start, however, was less inspiring. In Week 18 of last season, he completed just 21 of his 40 attempts (52.5%) for 241 yards, a touchdown and an interception. While McKee may be the longest tenured backup for the Eagles, his experience pales in comparison to Andy Dalton's, who Philadelphia acquired in a trade with the Panthers. The days of Dalton as a week-to-week starter have long been over, but he's a wildly experienced backup with 169 starts to his name. He's started at least one game in all 15 years of his career. That includes a Week 8 start for Carolina last season, where he completed 16 of his 24 attempts for 175 yards and an interception in a loss to Buffalo. Dalton may not be able to sling his way to victory, but he won't self-implode either, which is sometimes all teams ask for in a backup.

8. New England Patriots (+1600)

Starter: Drake Maye

Backups: Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton (R)

Tommy DeVito is stepping in as the primary backup to Drake Maye after being the third-string option behind Joshua Dobbs in 2025. Of course, DeVito is best known for his run as the starter for the New York Giants in 2023, going 3-3 over the course of his six starts that season. In nine games played that season, he completed 64% of his passes for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns and just three interceptions. He started two games for New York in 202, and while the team went 0-2 over that stretch, he did complete 70.5% of his passes. The 27-year-old signed a two-year, $7.4 million extension with the Patriots back in March and should be looked at as one of the better veteran backups in the league. New England also drafted former Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

7. Baltimore Ravens (+1000)

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Backups: Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson, Diego Pavia (UDFA), Joe Fagnano (UDFA)

Tyler Huntley is no stranger to swooping in under duress, as the 28-year-old veteran has been thrust into starts over the course of his career. That includes 2025, when he filled in for an injured Lamar Jackson twice. In Week 8, Huntley completed 17 of his 22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 53 yards in a 30-16 win over the Bears. Then, in Week 17 against the Packers at Lambeau Field, he completed 16 of his 20 attempts for 107 yards and a touchdown in a 41-24 win where he also added 60 yards rushing. Those victories helped keep Baltimore in playoff contention and led to him signing a two-year extension worth up to $11 million earlier this offseason. While Huntley will be Jackson's top backup, Skylar Thompson is another veteran with starting experience, notching three starts over his first four years in the NFL. As Huntley and Thompson serve as the top-tier backups, undrafted rookie Diego Pavia is a fascinating developmental piece. The Vanderbilt product enters the NFL after a 2025 season in which he earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors, throwing for over 3,500 yards while completing 70.6% of his passes.

6. Chicago Bears (+2400)

Starter: Caleb Williams

Backups: Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, Miller Moss (UDFA)

Caleb Williams is, of course, the guy in Chicago, but Bears fans have a soft spot for Tyson Bagent and so does the organization. Last summer, he signed a two-year, $10 million extension to remain the primary backup. While he's seen minimal work over the last couple of seasons, Bagent was solid in a four-game stretch as the starter in 20223. He led Chicago to a 2-2 record while completing 65.1% of his passes, totaling four touchdowns (three passing and one rushing) and five interceptions. Along with Bagent, the Bears have Case Keenum, who has over a decade of league experience, including 66 regular-season starts. His best season game in 2017 when he went 11-3 as the starter for Minnesota in the regular season and helped them advance to the NFC Championship after the Minneapolis Miracle. His most recent starts came back over two weeks in 2023 as a member of the Texans. He completed 64.2% of his passes, but had just one passing touchdown to three interceptions. While Bagent would be the first man up after Williams, having Keenum as a third option isn't too shabby, given his experience.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (+1600)

Starter: Patrick Mahomes

Backups: Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier (R), Chris Oladokun

The Chiefs acquired Justin Fields in a trade with the Jets back in March, and the former first-round pick is slated to be the top backup to Patrick Mahomes. Depending on whether or not Mahomes (who is recovering from a torn ACL) will be ready for the start of the year, K.C. could look to Fields right out of the gate. While Fields did not live up to his No. 11 overall billing when Chicago selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he could be a strong backup, especially within a system he's familiar with, as he will be in Kansas City. His 16-37 record as a starter doesn't inspire much confidence; there's talent to tap into for spot appearances. Of course, Fields also possesses a rushing component to his game that adds another element to help his teams in a pinch. The Chiefs also have seventh-round rookie Garrett Nussmeier out of LSU as a developmental piece to their quarterback room.

4. Seattle Seahawks (+1100)

Starter: Sam Darnold

Backups: Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe

It's at this point (and maybe even including Fields) where there is a noticeable tier jump. Before, you'd maybe be fine with the prior backups we mentioned coming in for a half or a game. Now we're in a territory where you'd feel somewhat comfortable with these backups starting for a considerable stretch if need be, and that includes Drew Lock. The 29-year-old veteran served as the backup to Sam Darnold during Seattle's Super Bowl-winning season in 2025, but saw minimal time (three pass attempts). That said, he's looked at as one of the better backups in the league and has a solid chunk of starting experience on his résumé. For his career, Lock is 10-18 as a starter and has completed just under 60% of his passes to go with a 78.8 passer rating. His last run as a starter came with the Giants in 2024, where he averaged 212.4 passing yards per game, had eight total touchdowns (six passing and two rushing) and five interceptions. Meanwhile, Jalen Milroe is entering his second season in the league after Seattle used a third-round pick on the Alabama product at last year's draft. Lock may be seen as the more stable backup, with Milroe as a high-upside project.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (+2000)

Starter: Joe Burrow

Backups: Joe Flacco, Josh Johnson, Sean Clifford

The 41-year-old Joe Flacco is still out there slinging it. After filling in for the injured Joe Burrow last season, the Bengals re-signed Flacco to a one-year, $6 million contract, and it's not hard to see why. The veteran played at a high level last season and kept the offense moving at a solid clip. After coming over from Cleveland, Flacco completed 61.7% of his passes, threw for 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while posting a 91.0 passer rating. His 1-5 record as Cincinnati's starter speaks more to their poor defense than anything he was doing under center. The last thing the Bengals want to think about is Joe Burrow missing even more time, but Flacco showed last season that he's capable of filling in for a time, so long as he gets some help from his defense.

2. Houston Texans (+1800)

Starter: C.J. Stroud

Backups: Davis Mills, Graham Mertz

In a league where veteran quarterbacks are resurrecting their careers on seemingly a yearly basis, it's somewhat surprising that no team has acquired Davis Mills to see if he can be a long-term starter. The 27-year-old began his Texans tenure as the starter after being a third-round pick out of Stanford, but went 5-19-1 over his first two years, which helped lead to them drafting C.J. Stroud and sending him to the bench. That said, Mills has since impressed in spot opportunities and really opened eyes over his three starts last season. Mills led the Texans to a 3-0 record as the starter, where he completed 59.5% of his passes, averaged 239.7 passing yards per game, had five passing touchdowns and just one interception for an 88.3 passer rating. That run helped keep Houston on track to make the playoffs as a wild-card entry and the prototypical example of what teams hope they'll get when their starter gets injured and is forced to miss multiple games.

1. San Francisco 49ers (+1900)

Starter: Brock Purdy

Backups: Mac Jones, Adrian Martinez, Kurtis Rourke

If we're surprised no one poached Davis Mills, we have to be downright shocked that Mac Jones is still a backup after how he performed when Brock Purdy went down last season. That said, San Francisco reportedly set a high asking price for the former first-rounder, which could explain why he remains in the Bay Area. Jones led the Niners to a 5-3 record as the starter, which kept them in the division race as well as in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the conference. In his starts, Jones' numbers were stellar, completing 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions for a 97.4 passer rating. As he looks towards free agency next offseason, it wouldn't be surprising if he finds himself back as a team's QB1 by this time next year. For now, however, he's the best backup in the league.