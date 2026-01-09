The NFL playoffs are finally here. After 272 regular season games, the second season to decide who will hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy for the 2025 campaign is finally here.

It's been one of the craziest regular seasons in NFL history. These playoffs have the most playoff teams who lost 11 or more games the year prior: the New England Patriots, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chicago Bears, the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers. These playoffs also have the most worst-to-first division winners all-time: the Patriots, Bears and Panthers. The 18-33 combined record from 2024 of the AFC's top three seeds in 2025 -- the Denver Broncos, Patriots and Jaguars -- is the worst previous season record by a conference's top three playoff seeds in NFL playoff history.

Before perhaps one of the most unpredictable playoffs we've ever seen get underway, we'll have to account for injuries -- who is suiting up and who isn't for their respective teams -- this weekend. Every team playing in the wild card round, except for the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers who play on Monday night, has released their final injury report with game statuses. Let's take a look at who is in, who is out and whose status is still up in the air.

All wild card weekend NFL betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers

The visiting Los Angeles Rams will be without starting right guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) after he didn't practice all week. That's a big blow for the Rams as Dotson was Pro Football Focus' third-highest ranked guard in the NFL with an 86.4 offensive grade this season. Wide receiver Jordan Whittingham (knee) was also ruled out after not practicing all week.

The good news for the Rams is 2025 NFL receiving touchdowns leader Davante Adams, with 14 this season, is back after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury. Adams practiced fully all week and does not have a game status, meaning he is good to go. His eight career playoff receiving touchdowns are the most by an active NFL wide receiver.

Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (calf) was ruled out despite practicing fully all week.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers ruled out one player, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion), after he practiced in a limited fashion all week. The rest of the Packers' questionable players -- safety Javon Bullard (knee), defensive lineman Warren Brinson, linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral) and quarterback Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) -- with the exception of right tackle Zach Tom (back/knee) were limited practice participants all week. Tom practiced in a limited fashion on Tuesday and Wednesday before being given a rest day by head coach Matt LaFleur on Thursday.

The host Chicago Bears will be without three players because of concussions after all three didn't practice at all this week: safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Two players who have been on injured reserve, left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin), are attempting to come back off of injured reserve and are listed as questionable. Jones practiced fully this week while Gordon was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday before practicing fully on Thursday.

Sunday

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bills ruled out both linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf) and cornerback Maxwell Hairston (ankle) after they each didn't practice all week. Safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral) was unable to make a return off of injured reserve after being a limited practice participant all week. He was ruled out. Running back Ty Johnson (ankle) is questionable after practicing in a limited fashion for the first time all week on Friday. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle) is questionable after not practicing all week. Kicker Matt Prater (right quad) is questionable after fully practicing on Thursday and then not practicing on either Wednesday or Friday. Linebacker Shaq Thompson (neck) is questionable after practicing all week in a limited fashion.

The host Jaguars have just one player with a game status on their injury report: left tackle Cole Van Lanen (knee) is listed as questionable. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but he was a limited practice participant on Friday.

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion on both Thursday and Friday. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle) is questionable after not participating in practice at all this week.

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) is questionable after being a limited practice participant all week. Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) is questionable after practicing fully all week, and offensive lineman Brett Toth (concussion) is questionable after practicing for the first time this week on Friday in a limited fashion.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

The Chargers will likely have rookie first-round running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) despite him being listed as questionable.

"Yeah, that's the plan," Hampton said on Friday, via The Athletic, when he was asked if he expects to play on Sunday.

Offensive tackle Austin Deculus (oblique) practiced limited on Thursday and fully on Friday and is listed as questionable. Edge rusher Bud Dupree is questionable after practicing in a limited fashion for the first time all week on Friday. Safety Elijah Molden (hamstring) is questionable after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

The host Patriots ruled out just one player, defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot) after he didn't practice all week. Edge rusher Harold Landry III (knee) is questionable after practicing in a limited fashion all week. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) is questionable after practicing in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday. Offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee) is questionable after being limited on Wednesday and then not practicing on Thursday or Friday.

Monday

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Only one player, running back Jawhar Jordan (ankle), missed practice on Friday for the Houston Texans. Edge rusher Denico Autry (knee), offensive lineman Tytus Howard (ankle) and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (ankle/knee) all practiced in a limited fashion on Friday after missing practice on Thursday. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee) has been a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (glute) popped up on the injury report as a limited practice participant on Friday. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (vet rest day) was limited as was defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (ankle). Edge rusher T.J. Watt (lung) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist) were both full practice participants on Friday.