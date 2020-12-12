The Carolina Panthers will take on the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is 4-8 overall and 2-4 at home, while Denver is 4-8 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Panthers have lost six of their past seven games. The Broncos have lost four of their past five.

Carolina is favored by three points in the latest Panthers vs. Broncos odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 45.5.

Panthers vs. Broncos spread: Panthers -3

Panthers vs. Broncos over-under: 45.5 points

Panthers vs. Broncos money line: Carolina -160, Denver +140

What you need to know about the Panthers

Two weeks ago, the Panthers lost 28-27 to the Minnesota Vikings. Joey Slye's 54-yard field goal attempt with one second remaining went wide left. Teddy Bridgewater also misfired on a late throw into the end zone that could have won the game. Carolina blew an 11-point lead in the loss. Rookie Jeremy Chinn, though, became the third player in NFL history with multiple fumble returns for touchdowns in the same game. The TD returns came on consecutive plays in the third quarter. Chinn had 13 tackles and leads all rookies with 86.

Christian McCaffrey (quad and shoulder injuries) is listed as doubtful for Week 14. He has only played in three games this season because of injuries. Mike Davis had 79 scrimmage yards (55 rushing) in Week 12. He is one of three running backs with 50-plus receptions (52) this season. D.J. Moore is on the COVID-19 list and will miss the game vs. Denver. Robby Anderson had four catches for 94 yards and a TD catch in Week 12. He needs 88 yards for his first career 1,000-yard season.

What you need to know about the Broncos

Meanwhile, Denver took a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs 22-16 in Week 13. Drew Lock threw an interception with 24 seconds remaining to seal the defeat. He had 151 passing yards, two TDs and two interceptions. Both of his scoring passes went to Tim Patrick. He has three receiving TDs in his past three road games. The Broncos head into the matchup with Denver having won four of five all-time meetings.

Melvin Gordon rushed for a season-high 131 yards last week. He has 80-plus rushing yards in two of his pats three games. Gordon has 685 rush yards this season and is one of two running backs with 600-plus rushing yards in each of the past six seasons. Noah Fant has a career-high 44 catches and is the first tight end in Denver history with 40-plus catches in each of his first two seasons.

How to make Panthers vs. Broncos picks

